Jeremy Renner Gives Health Update 10 Months After Horrifying Snow Plow Accident

Jeremy Renner is speaking out about his life 10 months on from the snow plow accident that almost claimed his life.

The Hawkeye alum took to Instagram Monday to shed light on the treatments he's been having to help in his recovery.

"I have been exploring EVERY type of therapy since Jan 14th … everyday," the actor shared.

"Countless hours of physical therapy, peptide injections, iv drips and pushes, stem cell and exosomes, red light / IR therapy, hyperbaric chamber 2.0 atmospheres, cold plunge, and the list goes on and on…."

The Mayor of Kingstown star said that his greatest therapy has been "his mind" and his "will to keep pushing through his recovery."

"Not to squander my life being spared, but to give back to my family, friends, and all of you whom have empowered me to endure," he added.

The accident occurred while Renner was plowing snow in the driveway of his Lake Tahoe Home on New Year's Day.

At the time, it was reported that he had been airlifted to hospital to be treated for "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries."

In April, Renner appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and detailed the extent of the injuries, revealing that he had more than 35 broken bones.

"We kept discovering them because they went from critical order of priority of one of my going to die for them or not?" he said.

"Another break, another break."

He admitted at the time that he came close to being more seriously injured in the accident.

"It's like a giant metal-like cookie roller, right?" Renner explained.

"And it just missed every vertebra, did not hit any organs, membrane did not swell - my eye did pop out, that's weird."

"But I got pretty lucky that none of the organs got messed up."

Renner said he couldn't stop thinking about his nephew, who witnessed the incident.

"I had to think about Alex's, because he was there during the entire time and he had to his uncle Jeremy on the ground - I did not see any of this stuff, but the blood and the thing and the eye, and all that stuff, right?"

"I had to see what his perspective was."

He revealed it was "harrowing" to think about the incident from someone else's perspective after revealing that he recalled being on the ground for 45 minutes.

"Once I got into the helicopter to [go] the hospital, that's when they jammed some sort of emergency knife or whatever they do in your chest - I don't know, that's when I was like, I got to go to sleep," he said.

Renner also recalled hearing firefighters saying they were doing their best to save his life.

"Yes, some people thought I was dead and was going to die," he said before revealing he didn't understand how severe his injuries were until he spoke to his loved ones.

"I'm like, "No, man. I'm trying to get out of the hospital as soon as I was in it. I'm like, 'I'm out of here.'"

"That's where I found out I think I was really messed up - like, I think I really got injured," Renner said.

"It was like, everybody is acting like it's an open casket, and you are living through it. Like everybody is walking by."

"You are like, whoa - oh, yeah, everybody is giving me a reaction, I didn't know what to say."

Renner is keeping busy amid his health woes, with Paramount+ revealing that he would be returning for Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 at some point down the line.

We would like to wish Renner a speedy recovery.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.