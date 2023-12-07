Hightown Season 3: Plot, Premiere Date, New Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

It feels like forever since we've been at Cape Cod with all its odd characters, drugs, and murder.

Hightown Season 2 concluded nearly two years ago, and that's a long time to go without the great drama and violence that is part of Hightown.

We have all the known details about Hightown Season 3, so bookmark this page for quick updates.

Was Hightown Renewed for Season 3?

With how well-received the town was, it was only a matter of time before Starz made the right decision.

That decision to renew the show was communicated in March last year as Starz had renewed the show for Season 3.

"Hightown is such an incredible show, and we could not be happier that it's been renewed for a third season.

"We are excited to return to Cape Cod to see our iconic characters battle their past mistakes as well as new foes in the dangerous underworld that lies beneath this idyllic setting," said Kathryn Busby, president of original programming at Starz.

The renewal came two months after the Season 2 finale.

What is the Plot for Hightown Season 3?

The network is yet to release an official synopsis, but based on what happened in the Season 2 finale, we have a rough idea of what stories will continue.

After struggling for a long time with her addiction, Jackie relapsed in Season 2, something that greatly affected her life.

Sobriety is a struggle for most addicts, and Jackie is no different. The third season will explore Jackie's next steps, which will be crucial to how the show plays out.

Jackie had everything going for her with her new position with Cape Cod police, and if she continues using, all that will go away.

If she decides to embark on a recovery journey again, she will take all the steps afresh, and it will be interesting to see how that affects her work and relationships.

Osito chose violence when he orchestrated a plan that saw Frankie get stabbed while in prison. Lines were drawn that day, and if Frankie survives the attack, how will he proceed? Will he declare an all-out war on Osito?

Elsewhere, Renee also chose violence when she killed Frankie's cousin. Granted that he was an ass, but he was still Frankie's cousin.

Renee will have to fend off multiple parties because the police are interested in Jorge, and if Frankie learns what she did, he's a wildcard; no one can tell what he will do.

Season 3 will also have several new characters, each with their own arc, which will intersect with those of the old characters.

The season promises to be wild and unpredictable.

Who Is Part of the Hightown Season 3 Cast?

Most of the cast who have survived murder and overdoses so far are expected to return.

Monica Raymund as Jackie Quiñones, a hard-partying National Marine Fisheries Service agent, turned sober and determined to solve cases while dealing with her demons.

James Badge Dale as Ray Abruzzo, a Cape Cod State Police Sergeant who's committed to his job, investigating crimes in the area while facing his own challenges.

Riley Voelkel as Renee Shaw, a resourceful and ambitious young woman who's Frankie's baby mama.

Amaury Nolasco as Frankie Cuevas, a career criminal entangled in illegal activities that intersect with Jackie's investigations.

Atkins Estimond as Osito, a powerful drug dealer in Provincetown who has connections to several crimes in the area, posing a significant threat to Jackie's pursuit of justice.

Dohn Norwood, as Alan Saintille, a Cape Cod Police Officer who works alongside Ray Abruzzo, is dedicated to upholding the law in the community.

Additionally, Starz added the below actors to the cast in various roles.

Garret Dillahunt as Shane Frawley, a charismatic and charming gangster from South Boston. He owns a slew of legitimate businesses across Massachusetts, but his plans to take the Cape by storm are far from legitimate.



As the new man on the scene, he will be a massive thorn in drug trafficker Osito's side.

Jeanine Serralles as Rachel, a lonely woman who lives with her grandmother. She has found comfort in writing letters to prisoners…which sends her down a dangerous path.

Kaya Rosenthal as Sarah, a rookie cop assigned to Ray's unit on an undercover assignment. She's got great instincts and is a thoroughly modern millennial who puts Ray in his place.

Michael Drayer as Owen Frawley, Shane's nephew, was kicked off the Red Sox farm team for blatant steroid abuse and casual violence. He is a vicious, funny, reckless drug dealer and all-around loose cannon. His bad behavior is enabled by his uncle Shane.

Ellie Barone as Veronica, a tough working girl who's mysteriously gone missing and quickly becomes Jackie's latest obsession.

Taja V. Simpson as Janelle, a no-nonsense physical therapist at the Provincetown prison who can handle everything the prisoners throw her way. After years of keeping her guard up, she falls in love with Osito.

Despite being blissfully happy, life has taught her that nothing this good can last.

These new cast additions promise to dial up a story that is already wild, and we can't wait to experience it all.

What is the Premier Date for Hightown Season 3?

The good news is that it's soon, but the bad news is we don't have the exact date.

Before the SAG AFTRA strike, the show was rumored to be set for late 2023, but since we're in late 2023, it doesn't seem like that's coming to fruition.

Filming for the third season began in May of 2022, with the creator and cast sharing photos on social media.

There were no reports of production stopping since that was way before the strikes, which means the show is in post-production if it's not already done.

What remains is for the network to find the appropriate time to schedule release.

Where to Watch Hightown Online

The show is a Starz original and is available to stream on the Starz app in the US.

Ready to experience the story with Jackie's beautifully flawed persona and the ruthless drug dealers she goes after?

It is also available to buy on various digital outlets that sell media.

Chime in in the comments section and read our other Everything We Know posts for more news about your favorite shows!

Denis Kimathi is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. He has watched more dramas and comedies than he cares to remember. Catch him on social media obsessing over [excellent] past, current, and upcoming shows or going off about the politics of representation on TV. Follow him on X.