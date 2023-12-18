Neighbours Spoilers for the Week of 12-18-23: Will Holly's Impulsive Behavior Ruin Her Christmas?

Just when Holly's becoming likable, she'll do the most self-destructive thing ever -- and hurt her friends, too.

Neighbours spoilers for the week of 12-18-23 say that Holly's jealousy gets the better of her as Christmas approaches.

Not only does she do something impulsive and self-destructive this week, but she blames poor, sweet Trevor. Imagine stooping so low as to pin your bad behavior on the dog!

Until now, the worst part of this love triangle has been Mackenzie and Haz's inability to speak up and admit their feelings for each other.

Mack has been the worst here, deliberately hiding her feelings, denying them to Haz, and claiming she's not ready to date, so she doesn't care if Holly goes out with him.

But since Mackenzie blurted out those feelings during an impulsive, angry moment, Holly has been at her worst.

She's refused to tell her friends how she feels, instead avoiding Mackenzie as much as possible, eavesdropping on private conversations, and generally stewing over something that (so far!) is only happening in her imagination.

Repressed feelings always come out at inappropriate times or in the worst possible way. That's how Mackenzie confessed that she liked Haz in the first place.

And now, spoilers say Holly will destroy the scarf Mackenzie gets Haz for Christmas -- and claim Trevor did it.

Trevor has a bad habit of eating people's scarves, which led to Haz and Billie's breakup when Bille decided to get revenge by leaving the dog out all night.

But this time, he's innocent, and Haz'll soon figure it out, thanks to a nanny cam that tells the story.

I wouldn't blame him if he broke up with Holly after this. He didn't like Billie being mean and neglectful when it came to Trevor, and he probably won't like Holly using him as a scapegoat.

Besides, destroying her rival's present to her boyfriend makes Holly look like the villain in an obsessive love story; why would Haz want any part of that?

Please scroll down to get the full story about everything happening on Neighbours during the week of 12-18-23.

Nell's birthday celebration is interrupted by a power outage.

When the power goes out, Nell has to move her 15th birthday extravaganza elsewhere.

Since Toadie and Melanie are battling memories of their shared past, Mel will probably come to the rescue, much to Terese's chagrin.

Terese has allowed Paul to put ideas in her head about Melanie being the 'enemy,' but does Terese have any real reason to worry about her marriage?

Krista checks herself out of rehab, but is it too soon?

Krista's only been in rehab for about ten days -- that's not nearly enough time to get the tools she needs to stay sober long-term.

According to spoilers, David assumes she wants to attend her father's funeral in the US, but that should have happened already.

Krista has other plans: to take over Reece's position as the American set of eyes on Paul's business practices at Lassiter's.

Paul has a surprising new adversary.

Paul's off on the wrong foot now that Krista's minding the Sinclair investment in the hotel. He tried to bar her from renting a room when she first got out of the hospital, and that won't sit well.

It's weird that Krista wants to be part of the family business now since her father's pressure to do so when she didn't want to is part of what led to her drug use in the first place.

But this is a classic set-up for conflict, especially since prodigal son David is involved with Krista's care.

A jealous Holly makes an impulsive move that could ruin her relationship with Haz.

The jealous girlfriend doing something crazy is a tired soap trope we could do without.

At least Neighbours won't excuse Holly's behavior because she's emotional over her complicated love life.

And the Aussie soap tends to move along faster than American soaps, so she'll be found out and made to face the consequences fairly quickly.

Jane and Terese do their best to move their joint project forward.

The duo will have that crucial meeting for which Jane canceled her Christmas plans.

Hopefully, it'll be worth it and make them better friends.

I still don't understand why Jane couldn't visit Mike and dial into the meeting via video chat. With Guy Pearce being available on such a limited basis, it seems like this must be the beginning of the end of Mike and Jane.

Byron considers returning to his former life as an escort.

Ugh. Let's hope this doesn't go past the thinking stage.

I have nothing against escorts, but I am not a fan of people returning to past behavior that didn't serve them the second someone breaks up with them.

Byron needs something productive to do to keep his mind off of Reece. This isn't it.

Chloe and Elly take steps toward marriage despite Chloe's health challenges.

According to spoilers, these two will head down the altar during the Christmas week.

Quickie weddings are a soap staple that isn't usually realistic, but in this case, it makes sense.

Chloe doesn't know how long she'll be healthy, so if she wants to enjoy her marriage to Elly, now's the time.

Will Aaron's support of Paul cause problems for David?

David needs to understand that his boundaries are his, not anyone else's.

It's bad enough that he's angry that Aaron did a shift at the Waterhole, a Lassiters-owned property. But now he'll be upset that Aaron takes Isla to visit Paul for Christmas.

While David's desire to protect his toddler daughter from Paul's bad influence is understandable, keeping her from her grandfather is wrong, especially when Paul won't deliberately hurt her. Supervised visits make much more sense in this situation, and David must deal with that.

Your turn, Neighbours fanatics. Hit the big, blue SHOW COMMENTS button to sound off about these spoilers.

Check out the latest Neighbours reviews for more chat about this iconic soap.

Neighbours streams on Amazon Freevee in the US and UK. New episodes drop on Monday through Thursday mornings at 2/1c.

Jack Ori is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. His debut young adult novel, Reinventing Hannah, is available on Amazon. Follow him on X.