Suits LA Spinoff: Everything We Know So Far

This time last year, the Suits franchise was dead and buried.

Now, thanks to the power of streaming, everyone's talking about the original series again.

The legal drama broke countless Nielsen streaming records earlier this year, leading to renewed interest in the property.

With a new series set in the Suits universe officially announced, details are beginning to trickle out.

Below, we've rounded up everything we know about the project.

Does the Suits Spinoff Have a Title?

Details were scarce when the series was announced to be in development in mid-2023.

A title was not revealed, but we learned in November 2023 that the series is known as Suits L.A. behind the scenes.

Suits LA: What's the Plot?

Plot details are still being ironed out, so we shouldn't expect any updates on that until it gets nearer to production, assuming it secures a formal pickup.

The LA setting was revealed at Content London in November 2023 by UCP's Beatrice Springborn.

She promised the new series would "have the same energy and good-looking people that the original did," according to Variety.

We're not too sure how to feel about that statement because it makes it sound like the show was purely about good-looking people.

We were attracted to Suits because of its unique concept and well-developed characters.

If the new show focuses on casting people based on their looks rather than their talent, we're already set up for disaster.

"It's so fun and happy," Springborn added of the new entry in the franchise.

The good news is that Springborn said the show would need "great storytelling and great characters to work."

"So how do you do something that can be ongoing, have a gloss to it, and be a continuing series that everyone wants?"

We'll keep this page updated with new details as they become available, so please bookmark it to remain in the loop.

Will Any of the Original Suits Cast Appear in the Spinoff?

When news broke of the project's existence, there was undoubtedly a desire from fans -- new and old -- to check back in with some of their beloved characters.

The new show's setting in L.A. is worlds away from what we've watched on the show before.

We spent nine seasons of Suits and one season of Pearson on the East Coast, so the location change will be a significant shift.

Obviously, things can change, but most of our favorite characters were still in New York by the end of Suits Season 9.

When the series was announced, there was word that it wouldn't be focused on any returning cast members.

That doesn't rule out cameos because, for many people, it would be a big no-no to bring the universe back with no reference to the original cast.

My best guess is that we'll see some original faces down the line, and their arrival could lead to new stories in the original universe.

Peacock is doing a great job of revisiting old crime series with movies, so Suits would be ripe for a movie follow-up.

But the spinoff would be an excellent place to re-establish some of the characters before we meet them again.

It would also get a lot of eyes on the new project.

Many people think that Suits became a success story because of Netflix, but it pulled in solid ratings on USA Network for its first seven seasons.

It was a big deal back then.

Suits Spinoff Cast: Who's In?

The series isn't at the casting stage yet, so we're unlikely to have any updates for a while.

We will keep this post updated with any details as they come about.

Suits LA Status: Has it Been Picked Up?

The series is in the very early stages of development, but there's every possibility that it will be picked up.

Unless potential networks don't like the project, there's little chance it won't secure a series order.

Suits was too big this year for eager outlets to pass up the opportunity to usher in its next generation.

We hope that the creatives take the appropriate time to craft a deserving story to continue the universe.

There's nothing worse than a show riding on the coattails of another with little reason for existing.

Pearson was a very good spinoff that differed in many ways from Suits, but it launched as Suits was falling into oblivion after the exits of Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams.

Had Pearson launched a few years earlier, it would have been a much bigger success story.

Where Will the Suits Spinoff Air?

There are many possibilities here, but it will all come down to who is willing to pay the most to have the show.

Netflix will probably want to be in the conversation because it was such a success story for the streaming service this year.

But it could also be used to help shore up Peacock's numbers.

Another possibility is NBC or USA Network, but we'll have to wait for more information on which network Suits LA will call home.

When Will Suits LA Premiere?

With no cast or network attached and the project in the very early stages of development, it's hard to tell when -- or if -- the series will premiere.

There are so many variables at this preliminary stage.

Is There a Trailer for the Suits Spinoff?

If you've gotten this far, you know the answer.

Again, we'll update this post with all the information as it becomes available.

As Harvey Specter once said, "I think that said it all, don't you?"

