Yellowjackets Season 3: Cast, Release Date, Plot, and Everything Else We Know

Yellowjackets Season 2 left fans with more questions than answers during the season finale in 2023.

And with many popular shows getting canceled without resolutions, a lot of viewers worry that the hit drama/horror show Yellowjackets might be one of them.

Has Showtime announced a new season of Yellowjackets? And if so, will we see all of our favorite Yellowjackets return? Here's everything we know about the upcoming Season 3 horror drama Yellowjackets.

Has Yellowjackets Been Renewed?

Hot on the heels of the success of Yellowjackets Season 1, the Showtime network announced plans for Seasons 2 and Season 3.

According to Showtime and Paramount Media Networks CEO and President Chris McCarthy, "Season 1's success was so impressive, we fast-tracked the approval of Season 3 to maximize the momentum."

So, before Season 2 even aired, we knew there was another season to come.

Perhaps that should have prepared many viewers for the major cliffhangers we experienced with the Season 2 finale, "Storytelling."

But most of us weren't ready for the way Yellowjackets ended after bringing in characters we hadn't seen since the girls came back from the wild.

Now, our question is, when do we get answers for Season 3?

How Did Yellowjackets Season 2 End?

The final episode of Yellowjackets Season 2 left us with some serious loose ends.

In the past timeline, we watch Ben burn down the cabin before trying to hide away from the madness (perhaps supernatural) that has its hold on the girls.

And in the present, we see the death of adult Natalie. Given Misty's role in her passing, some fans wonder if Natalie (Lewis) will return in Season 3 to haunt Misty (Ricci) with guilt.

We discovered that the woman in the tree haunting Taissa's (Cypress) son is actually her in the throes of sleepwalking. We see brief scenes of her sleepwalking in the past too, leaving some troubling suspicions for future episodes.

And it sets the stage for her reconnection with Van (Ambrose), who we haven't seen thus far in the present timeline. We cheered her on in the past as she survived a brutal bear mauling.

Just when we get her back in our lives, there's the chance that she'll be out just as fast.

Season 2 ended with the announcement that Van has terminal cancer and isn't expected to live long. She has zero interest in fighting back. But will Taissa's appearance -- and need for help -- change her mind?

Show Season 3 Plot (and Spoilers!)

There are quite a few loose ends to tie up from the Season 2 finale, meaning it will be a busy season.

And how will that guilt affect Misty's already unhinged personality?

At least she has Walter (Wood) to keep her grounded, hopefully. Or will he make her more deranged than she already is?

What happened to Ben (Krueger) in the past, and why haven't we seen him so far in the present timeline?

Perhaps karma caught up with him, and he's the body we saw being cooked in the beginning but has yet to be identified.

We also want answers to the supernatural undercurrent we've witnessed over the last two seasons. What caused the girls to split into two rival groups, and how did they get rescued?

Will Taissa be able to overcome her sleepwalking issue and reclaim her family? Or will she cave to the wildness and lose her humanity? Will her reconnection with Van give Van the will to fight back against her terminal cancer?

She did survive a brutal bear attack.

Yellowjackets Season 3 Episodes

Yellowjackets Season 1 had ten episodes, while Yellowjackets Season 2 had only nine. There hasn't been an announcement of how many episodes Season 3 will have, but it's predicted there will be at least nine.

But co-creator Ashley Lyle (@ashannlyle) has teased her Twitter (X) followers with hints of a bonus episode airing sometime in 2024 before the release of Season 3.

Returning Show Season 3 Cast

The Yellowjackets drama features an all-star cast of Critics Choice Awards and Emmy nominees and winners. With two timelines to follow, each main character has two actors -- an adult and a teen counterpart. But there are still a few original teen cast members yet to be seen in the present timeline.

Some of the returning original characters include:

Shauna -- Melanie Lynskey (adult) and Sophie Nelisse (teen)

Taissa -- Tawny Cypress (adult) and Jasmin Savoy Brown (teen)

Natalie -- Sophie Thatcher (teen) * there might be little to no appearances from Juliette Lewis since the adult Natalie died in Season 2

Misty -- Christina Ricci (adult) and Samantha Hanratty (teen)

Lottie -- Simone Kessel (adult) and Courtney Eaton (teen)

Van -- Lauren Ambrose (adult) and Liv Hewson (teen)

Other returning characters include:

Walter -- Elijah Wood

Ben Scott -- Steven Krueger

Travis -- Kevin Alves

Jeff -- Warren Kole

There are still several additional characters in the 90s timeline that have yet to show up in the present, leaving us to wonder which characters are next to die in Season 3.

The creators of Yellowjackets stated that they hope to have a five-season series, so it's unlikely that they'll kill off the entire 90s team this season. But nothing official has been announced so there's no guarantee how they'll handle the storyline.

Yellowjackets Season 3 Cast Additions

The end of Season 2 left us to wonder if we'll see the demise of the teens in the past timeline that has yet to be seen in the present. The season finale did hint at the difficulties to come as the cabin burnt to the ground.

Or will new actors be introduced in Season 3, like the adult Van storyline that was left up in the air, entangled with the chaos of Taissa?

Character Lottie did hint in Season 2 that only six of the Yellowjackets girls' soccer players survived the wilderness. These were Lottie, Misty, Natalie (now dead), Van, Shauna, and Taissa.

Yellowjackets Season 3 Trailer

As of now, there has not been a trailer released for Season 3 of Yellowjackets. We will update once one becomes available. Be sure you're following us to get notified!

Yellowjackets Season 3 Release Date

While there is no official date on when we can expect to see Yellowjackets back in our TV lineup, we do know that we're stuck in limbo until 2025.

With a consistent year-and-a-half gap between seasons, it made sense to expect Season 3 in 2024. The timeline shows that Season 1 premiered in November 2021 and Season 2 in March 2023.

But 2023 was a year of strikes among the writers of the WGA and the performers of the SAG-AFTRA that caused massive delays in the filming of most network TV and streaming shows.

Luckily, the strike is over, and writing resumed in October of 2023.

Where to Watch Yellowjackets Season 3

Although Yellowjackets is a Showtime production, you can stream it on the Paramount+ network as well.

Sara Trimble is a staff writer for TV Fanatic.