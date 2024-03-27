NCIS: Origins: Everything We Know So Far About the Leroy Jethro Gibbs Prequel

It seems like 2024 is the year for NCIS fans, with several new series spinoffs to add to the roster.

NCIS loyalists may feel lost without original spinoffs NCIS: LA, which aired for 14 seasons, and NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled in 2021 after seven seasons.

But we're thrilled to see long-time agent Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) share the screen with his Hawaiian co-stars in the spinoff NCIS: Hawai'i. And even better news is the new series spinoffs, NCIS: Syndey -- just renewed for Season 2 -- and NCIS: Origins.

We'll also enjoy the continuation of the love story between Dinozzo and David in a yet-unnamed spinoff later in 2024-2025.

Here's everything we know about the upcoming prequel, NCIS: Origins.

What is NCIS: Origins?

NCIS: Origins is a series that takes place in the 90s and follows Leroy Jethro Gibbs as he starts out as a rookie NCIS agent at Camp Pendelton.

This NCIS prequel will give viewers mega insight into the life of the aloof Gibbs. It will also help us better understand the hard-ass Marine agent played by Mark Harmon in the original NCIS, which is now in its 21st season.

Along with Agent Gibbs as a greenhorn, we also get to watch the development of his partnership with mentor and NCIS legend Mike Franks.

What Will NCIS: Origins Be About?

NCIS: Origins will follow Gibbs in 1991 as he navigates the transition from a Marine to a federal agent.

Rather than seeing Gibbs as the one in charge -- with the occasional team-up with former NCIS agent Mike Franks -- we see Gibbs as the rookie of a rag-tag team of agents.

This time, Franks is the one calling the shots. As a die-hard loyalist, I have to wonder if we'll get to see the origins of Gibb's famous head slap. Did he get the same treatment at one time from his mentor?

And how about his infamous rules? We know he created them through his life experiences. So, will the episodes show us the events that led to the creation of the rules?

If you know the Gibbs' history, you're probably wondering if we will get to see him in fatherhood. Sadly, Origins picks up shortly after Shannon -- the first Mrs. Gibbs -- and daughter Kelly have died after a car wreck.

The storyline of Gibbs seeking vengeance for their deaths occurs throughout the 19 seasons where Mark Harmon played Jethro on the original NCIS series. He finally found peace upon his exit in Season 19 after a case in Alaska.

On NCIS Season 19 Episode 4, his last, we see Gibbs staying behind in Alaska after completing his final case.

"This sense of peace; I have not had this since Shannon and Kelly died, and I'm not ready to let it go."

Executive producers and co-showrunners David J. North and Gina Lucita Monreal gave this statement regarding Origins:

"This really is the making of Leroy Jethro Gibbs. And even the most dedicated NCIS fans will discover that they don't know the whole story."

As dedicated NCIS fans ourselves, we accept that challenge! We thought we knew the character pretty well, but now we're pumped to see what secrets still remain!

How Many Episodes Will NCIS: Origins Have?

We don't know how many episodes will be in the NCIS: Origins series. The original NCIS series, which introduced Gibbs and other members, including Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David -- who get their own show this fall -- has 20 episodes a season.

The spinoff NCIS: Hawai'i Season 2 had 22 episodes, but NCIS: Sydney only had eight. Technically, Sydney was never supposed to air in the US, but CBS got the rights to make up for the lack of shows released during the writers' strike of 2023.

NCIS: Syndey just got renewed for a second season, much to the delight of US and Australian audiences.

This strike caused the cancellation of numerous shows and the delay of most others past their normal fall release dates, including NCIS.

Who Will Be In the Cast of NCIS: Origins?

Many NCIS fans hope to see appearances from the original cast of Gibb's previous life. And we're happy to announce that along with a younger Gibbs, we'll also have a younger Mike Franks and Vera Strickland.

Sadly, Mark Harmon won't appear in the series, although he will lend his voice as a narrator. He will be hands-on with the project as the executive producer.

David Stapf, president of CBS Studios, has this to say:

"Viewers can look forward to Mark Harmon returning to CBS to narrate the complex and mysterious backstory of Leroy Jethro Gibbs' early years in NCIS: Origins, which will build on the rich legacy of this character while reintroducing fan-favorite characters and meeting new ones."

Mark's son, Sean Harmon, will also work as an EP.

Sean has taken up the role of a younger Gibbs in previous episodes of NCIS. However, he won't reprise the role for Origins. Instead, he'll be behind the scenes with his father.

This series is actually his brainchild and the person we have to thank for putting more Gibbs in our lives!

Actor Austin Stowell will take up the honor of the distinguishable Jethro Gibbs.

Stowell is known for his roles in Secret Life of the American Teenager, The Hating Game, Breathe, and A Friend of the Family (Peacock).

We've also seen him alongside large names like Hugh Laurie and George Clooney in Catch 22, Tom Hanks in Bridge of Spies, Emma Stone in Battle of the Sexes, and Chris Hemsworth in 12 Strong.

Kyle Schmid will be fulfilling the role of Mike Franks, the big-personality Texan with the perfect mustache.

Schmid is best known for appearing in Big Sky (ABC), Being Human (Syfy), Copper (BBC America), and guest appearances on shows like The Rookie, Arrow, Smallville, Accused, and CSI: Miami.

His movies include The Cheetah Girls, The Covenant, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, and The Pacifier, starring Fire Country's lead actor Max Thieriot (Bode Leone).

And in the role of a new character, Special Agent Lala Dominguez, we'll get the alluring Mariel Molina from Promised Land, The Watchful Eye, and a Glee extra.

Deadline exclusively reported the addition of two more cast members.

Tyla Abercrumbie and Diany Rodriguez have joined the cast as characters that have previously been introduced in the NCIS universe.

Abercrumbie will play Field Operation Support Officer Mary Jo, who may be stuck in her ways but is also the "lifeblood of the Camp Pendelton office."

In a world where acronyms reign supreme, this "mama bear" has chosen to call herself the "HSIC: Head Secretary in Charge." She's got the history of the department at her fingertips and is willing to share all of her secrets to solve a case.

Deadline also provided details about Rodriguez's character, Special Agent Vera Strickland, who was introduced on NCIS Season 11 Episode 1. At the time, she was played by Roma Maffia.

Stickland doesn't take any guff and doesn't mince words. This seasoned agent from Brookland was underestimated her entire career by "misogynistic morons (as she calls them)" and has no problem bringing the fight right to their doorstep.

Has a Trailer for NCIS: Origins Been Released?

There is no official NCIS: Origins trailer, but the series has been getting a lot of attention, so hopefully, it will be filming soon, and a trailer will naturally follow. We'll update this post once we get a sneak peek.

When is the Release Date for NCIS: Origins?

There is no set date for when NCIS: Origins will air on TV. But it is expected to be part of the 2024-2025 fall lineup. Of course, there's always a chance it could be a midseason release in early 2025.

Fingers crossed, it'll come out alongside its namesake, NCIS, in late 2024.

We're also looking forward to the unnamed NCIS spinoff starring Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly as their former NCIS agent characters, Dinozzo and David (and daughter Tali).

Where to Watch NCIS: Origins?

Fans will get to watch the Gibbs introduction series live on CBS and the premium subscription of Paramount+.

It will also stream to Paramount+ the next day after airing.

Sara Trimble is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. You can follow her on X.