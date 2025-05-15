Found Season 2 Episode 22 Finale Recap: Missing While Dying

It’s time to break down Found for one final time, assuming no one picks this great series up.

Darryl freaks out about someone taking Jamie again.

Gabi talks to Dhan about Lena taking Jamie and blames herself again. Dhan tells her it’s not her fault.

Darryl is livid and tells Margaret that he doesn’t trust her when she tries to reassure him because she didn’t tell him Jamie was back for weeks.

Lena sends Gabi a message via a photo of Jamie using a book passage. Trent shows up and swears he’s looking into everything, but he doesn’t care if he loses his job. Zeke has his whole hacking community on it.

Millin shows up to talk to Dhan, saying it’s urgent, and Dhan tells him he’s busy with Jamie. His friend says that Mike, their former army buddy’s wife, is missing and has been gone for a week, and that the FBI is suspecting Mike.

Mike comes in to talk, saying he didn’t do anything to his wife Desiree, and Millin scolds him for not staying back, and Dhan punches Mike on sight. The others have to pull Dhan off of Mike.

Dhan expresses his anger at Mike and tells him that he lost three years of his life to him. He doesn’t dismiss the fact that Mike is the reason Desiree could’ve done something.

They watch a video in which Desiree sends a message to Dhan and pleads with him to be at her wedding to Mike because he needs his brother.

Dhan says Mike doesn’t deserve Desiree. Mike’s late wife died of cancer, and she was friends with Desiree, who was battling cancer too. Desiree went into remission, Mike got sober, they reconnected because Desiree was an FBI analyst, and they were supposed to get married.

Mike withholds information, and Dhan presses him until Mike shares that Desiree asked for a divorce the day before she disappeared.

Darryl shares the papers where Lena wanted Gabi to recant her statement that Margaret hid from everyone. Margaret says she didn’t share them because she knew Gabi would turn herself over and recant, and she didn’t want that.

Lena wants Gabi to say that she told Sir to kidnap Lacey and masterminded the whole thing as a teen.

We get flashbacks to 2021 when Gabi and Dhan first meet Margaret. She’s at the bus station begging Ernie to let her inside to put up more flyers. Gabi comforts Margaret, and she and Dhan listen to her story. Gabi tells Ernie to let Margaret inside.

Lena says if Gabi signs the affidavit, she’ll release Jamie. Gabi takes a vote to see if she should go through with this to save Jamie. She wants to do it. Dhan supports her. Everyone but Margaret says yes and backs Gabi.

Dhan tells Gabi the quote Sir shared about treason, prompting her to talk to Sir. Sir is amused that Gabi is there, and she confronts him for using Lena as part of his master plan.

Sir says his freedom will take a minute, but it’s him and Gabi. He wants to ride off to the Netherlands, and Lena is expendable. Gabi tells him that she’ll sign the affidavit, but she says she needs him to admit that he kidnapped her before she does.

He admits that he took her and he put her under lock and key because she’s his and she always will be.

Dhan says he found a bunch of pills with Trent at his place, and he feels Mike probably relapsed and hurt his wife.

They see Darryl make a video appealing to everyone about Gabi doing what Lena wants, and media outlets pick it up. It gets the wrong attention, and Margaret confronts Darryl about it.

The two have it out again as she reminds him that this is her domain and she knows how to navigate this and combat his assertion that she lost his son again. She tells him she’s ot fragile anymore and won’t let him doubt her again.

Mike’s drug test is clean. He also doesn’t know anything about the pills, so the cops are still looking into it. Dhan, thanks to everyone for dedicating time to Desiree’s case.

Zeke finds a message from Mike, desperate to get Desiree to talk to him. Dhan thinks it means he hurt his wife, and Darryl concludes that he’s trying to save his marriage; he’d know better than anyone.

But the news names Mike as a suspect in his wife’s disappearance and possible murder. Flashbacks show that Ernie, the investigator, is sick os Margaret and wants to kick her out since she hasn’t paid anymore. He pushes her past Gabi’s office while she’s listening to a client, and Margaret yells into the room that the woman is lying.

She can tell from her Margaret Vision.

Trent and Margaret interview Carrie to understand things with Jamie and how he may behave under stress. Darryl doesn’t think it’s a great idea, and Carrie won’t help them, but Gabi tells him that Margaret is good and she has this.

Margaret gets in Carrie’s head by shredding her—psychological warfare.

Dhan brings Mike to Zeke’s. Zeke figures out that Desiree met up with her ex, Ray. Dhan goes to talk to Ray, and he says that Desiree met with him to talk about the past, which was nice. Ray feels Desiree may have been pregnant, and things were changing with them.

Margaret holds another press conference about Jamie. The others are there to support and stand behind her. She sends a message about turtles via the press conference.

Gabi sends a message to Sir and Lena. She is luring Lena somewhere, Sir doesn’t want her to go. Jamie hears Margaret’s message about turtles, which seems to have been registered for him, and he reacts.

Gabi gives Trent a bunch of letters she wants him to give to the others in case she doesn’t return. He asks her to talk to him, but there is no cop stuff.

She’s vulnerable with him about leading them to this place, letting them all believe in this dream, being a light, and how her actions shattered it.

Trent tells her that everyone loves her and she needs to forgive herself. He pieces together that Desiree is going on an apology tour, too. Gabi figures out that Desiree’s cancer must’ve returned, and she’s been going around telling people how much they mean to her and making amends because she’s dying.

Desiree wanted to divorce Mike because she saw what it was like for him when he lost his first wife and didn’t want to put him through that.

Dhan and Lacey talk to Desiree’s oncologist for more information. She won’t give them anything, though.

Zeke notices a bracelet that Desiree gave him, which her mother gave her when she was a baby. He uses it to find a clue. Zeke figures out that Desiree’s doctor was her biological mother, and that’s why she’s fiercely hiding Desiree. They have to figure out if it’s voluntary or if she’s holding Desiree against her will.

Margaret shows up at the office because she’s worried about Gabi. It’s time for the exchange, and Gabi asks for Margaret’s permission to move forward because she needs it.

Dhan and Gabi find Margaret at the bus station. They tell her that because of how their boss is, they’re not working with him anymore and are starting their place. They want Margaret with them.

They also say they’ll never stop looking for Jamie and that working with them will help Margaret.

Jamie is working on freeing himself. He talks to Lena, and she says he doesn’t know the whole story and that Gabi held Sir prisoner for months. He fakes that he’s finally understanding Lena and is on her side.

He frees himself and attacks.

They find Dr. Sloan taking care of Desiree. Sloan is holding her hostage and doesn’t want to lose her again. Dhan talks Sloan down, and Trent arrests her.

Sloan gave Desiree cinnamon, which she is allergic to, and they have to get her to the hospital. She’s happy to see Dhan because she knows Mike sent him.

Margaret and Gabi show up at the hospital. She let Margaret come because she knew she’d save Jamie no matter what. Jamie has Lena at gunpoint. Gabi soothes him and gets the gun from him, and he runs to Margaret.

Gabi holds Lena at gunpoint and tells Jamie and Margaret to go, and asks Margaret to trust her.

Lena wants to know what’s next as she approaches the gun.

Sir calls Millin, Trent, and Senior desperately to get someone to answer his calls. He breaks the phone and freaks out.

Lena tells Gabi to kill her, but she tells Lena that they don’t kill victims, and Sir is Lena’s First victim. Lena seems in denial about this. Gabi tells Lena about Sir’s dreams of the Netherlands. She tells Lena about how Sir thinks Lena is expendable.

Gabi walks out after telling Lena to run away or chase after her. Lena comes after her with the gun and threatens, and the cops arrest her.

Dhan, Margaret, and Lacey are there to hug Gabi.

Dhan thanked everyone and said Desiree will do a clinical trial with Mike’s support.

Darryl and Jamie show up, and Jamie hugs Gabi and thanks her for saving his life. He tells them that he wants to be free of secrets.

Lacey shows up at Zeke’s place to watch the press conference together.

Dhan is at the hospital, and he and Mike talk. Dhan says he’s not ready for friendship, but maybe he’ll get there one day.

Trent gets a phone call that scares him.

Gabi does the press conference. She stumbles over her words, and they realize that something is wrong.

Trent heads to the prison and Sir is stabbed and possibly dead in his cell.

At the same time, Gabi confesses to kidnapping and holding Sir hostage at the press conference.

