The Bold Type: The Essential Episodes Every Fan Should Rewatch Immediately

Few shows capture the truth of what it is like to be in your twenties like The Bold Type does.

With authentic characters, compelling plots that are true to our time, incredible fashion and one of the best soundtracks on television, it is incredible that there are people out there who aren't watching it.

Read on as we discuss the episodes of The Bold Type that have made it an incredible must-watch show and that every fan should relive.

The Bold Type Season 1 Episode 1 “Pilot”

The episode that started it all.

The Bold Type Season 1 Episode 1 is a text-book example of how to pull off an incredible pilot for a show.

We're introduced to the characters in a way that makes us feel we have known them for years.

Each character is fleshed out so well.

Jane’s insecurities show as she writes her first article while also dealing with her first real heartbreak. These insecurities are the cause of control issues that are a hallmark of her character.

We see Sutton’s dedication and work ethic while also seeing her passion for fighting and speaking up for what she wants as she navigates her taboo relationship with Richard.

Kat’s impulsivity, as well as her desire to be a fierce advocate for what it is right, is on full display as she works to show Adena there is more to her than meets the eye and as she fights to get Adena released from her detainment.

Jacqueline's leadership style helps to push her employees out of their comfort zones and be more than they even thought they could be. This instantly makes Jacqueline one of the best bosses ever to grace our televisions.

The characters we met in the pilot may have grown throughout the show, but at their core, they are still the same characters, showing how well they were established from the get-go.

The friendships between The Bold Babes are authentic and believable from the first moment we meet them. You can feel the history and chemistry between them.

This is what makes The Bold Type stand out.

While the romantic relationships and the different work assignments are the icings on the cake, the characters, the friendships between The Bold Babes and the relationship between them and Jacqueline are the show's bread and butter.

The pilot is also a great example of how well they use music throughout this show. On some shows, the music can feel like an afterthought, but on The Bold Type, the music sets the tone and elevates it.

From the opening scene alone where The Bold Babes are screaming in the subway while "Blood in the Cut” by K.Flay plays you can see how well this show utilizes music.

The show even maintains its own Spotify playlist so that viewers can keep up with the music throughout the show.

I've watched the pilot so many times and it never gets old.

The Bold Type Season 1 Episode 4 “If You Can Do It with Feeling”

On The Bold Type Season 1 Episode 4 both Jane and Kat are experiencing their own sexual awakenings.

Jane lets go and finally has her first orgasm, which is a huge deal for her character. Not only because the poor girl needed to enjoy sex for once, but because it's a sign that she can give up control.

It’s hard for Jane not to overthink and overanalyze every little thing in her life, but with Pinstripe taking the reigns, that all goes out the window.

Having control in your life is good, but when you let go that of that control, even just a little bit, that is when truly amazing things can happen.

While Jane was peaking in the pleasure department, Kat's sexuality came alive in a different way.

Kat and Adena sharing their first kiss is a monumental moment for the show.

Kat exploring her feelings for Adena and sharing that moment with her is beautiful to watch.

The exploration of Kat’s sexuality didn't stop there, as we have seen, but this first step was a big one.

"If You Can't Do It with Feeling" also gives Kat a harsh look at her privilege.

Kat can’t understand Adena’s side of things after the fight with the racist man on the street.

It isn’t until Jacqueline shines a light on the issue that Kat can see how privileged she is as an American woman.

Adena faces discrimination for not only her race but her gender, her sexuality, and her immigrant status.

As a black woman, Kat has faced her share of discrimination, but she couldn't see that she still has it better than someone in Adena's position.

The Bold Type explores the issue in a way that doesn't feel like it is beating viewers over the head with it. It feels organic and true to what is going on.

Taking on prevalent issues and avoiding feeling like a PSA continues to be one of the show's strengths.

The Bold Type Season 1 Episode 6 “The Breast Issue”

On The Bold Type Season 1 Episode 6 Jane comes face to face with her own mortality and her fears.

"The Breast Issue" is a great example of how well The Bold Type can take on heavy issues. Jane’s storyline is powerful and moving making it a much watch.

Jane's dealings with the BRCA gene doctor explores the extremely controversial subject of early detection for breast cancer risk and how early is too early.

The reaction Jane has makes complete sense for someone in her situation. She saw what her mom went through and even thinking about going through that feels like too much.

"The Breast Issue" takes on not only an important subject like breast cancer awareness but also the concept of women having control over their own bodies.

Jane knew all the reasons get testing, but those reasons didn’t matter to her. She wasn’t ready for what knowledge like that could mean, and she wasn't going to let it happen until she was.

That's her right, regardless of what anyone thinks.

Kat takes on the same issue as she tries to fight the patriarchy who discriminate against women showing their breasts.

Nipples are nipples, whether they sit on the breasts of men or women. The double standard is beyond silly.

If men are allowed to have control over their bodies and be able to take a topless photo and post it on Instagram why can’t a woman?

In a day and age, where our country is taking steps backward in women’s rights, episodes of TV like this are more important than ever.

The Bold Type Season 1 Episode 9 “Before Tequila Sunrise”

On The Bold Type Season 1 Episode 9 we finally see the majority of the cast together in one place and it feels so good.

Our favorite characters getting stuck in the Scarlet office, and the antics that ensue make for one of the most memorable episodes of The Bold Type.

Who knew how satisfying a drunk Alex and Pinstripe strutting a faux catwalk in gender-neutral clothes could be?

The show doesn’t often bring the cast together so getting to see how great it can be, even just for one episode, is fantastic.

A little liquid courage allows Jane to fully embrace the idea of leaving Scarlet and sets in motion one of the biggest changes the show has seen.

Viewers seeing Jane taking the risk and leave the job that has been her home for the past five years is a great example to set. Watching a character, they relate to taking that leap might give them the courage to do it too.

"Before Tequila Sunrise" is also an important episode in Kadena’s story.

The two share their first night together after customs denies Adena access to the country and Kat has to make a decision to let Adena go, or leave her life to be with her.

It is a major moment in their relationship, but Kat isn't ready for it. Not yet, at least.

Kat not being impulsive and rushing into the decision to leave her life behind and instead thinking it through shows how far she has come since we met her.

The Bold Type Season 1 Episode 10 “Carry the Weight”

The Bold Type Season 1 Episode 10 contains one of the most moving moments of television in recent history.

Jacqueline joining The Bold Babes in Central Park, taking the weights from Mia, and owning her truth is such a powerful moment that no matter how many times I watch it, I can’t help but bawl my eyes out.

It is a quiet moment, but at the same time says so much.

Jacqueline easily could've chosen not to acknowledge her own experiences. No one would have known the difference. Yet she knew that she couldn’t preach about people needing to support Mia, while not supporting her herself.

There is so much bravery and courage in revealing an experience like that to the world.

We live in a world where victims aren't often believed, and people drag them through the fire just for speaking up. Jacqueline knew that risk, but opened up anyway.

Jacqueline’s revelation alone would have been enough to make this arguably the best episode of The Bold Type, but there is even more.

Jane leaving Scarlet was a major blow, but her final moment leaving the building was great.

In the pilot of The Bold Type, we saw parallels drawn between Jacqueline and Jane in their clothing. In a room filled with people wearing only neutral clothes, they both wore vibrant red.

As Jane exits her life at Scarlet, the same parallel is drawn as she and Jacqueline cross paths, again both in red. It is such a small moment, but it's another reminder of what makes this show incredible.

Kat deciding to leave to be with Adena felt right. If Kat had decided in the last episode it wouldn’t have felt like the right choice, but given the extra time and getting to see how she came to a decision, it is clear that she is making the right one.

Sutton won on all fronts. She proved her value to Oliver on the career front while finding her way back to Richard on the romantic front. When Sutton wins, we all win!

"Carry the Weight" could have easily been a satisfying series finale. It brought closure to so many storylines. However, it also leaves us clawing for more so thank god it wasn't the end.

The Bold Type Season 2 Episode 6 “The Domino Effect”

The Bold Type Season 2 Episode 6 shows a different side to the impact of sexual assault on survivors than is usually explored on television.

The woman who Jane interviews for her follow up piece to "Carry the Weight" blames Jacqueline in some ways for her assault. She can't help but wonder if Jacqueline had come forward sooner would she have been saved from their attacker.

Is Jacqueline responsible for what happened to this second victim? Absolutely not. Can I see why the second victim feels that way? Of course

Sexual assault and all the feelings that come along with it are extremely complex, and the story expertly sheds light on that fact through this storyline.

Another sensitive subject addressed is Kat's sexuality.

Since Kat came to terms with being bisexual, she has focused all of her attention on Adena. She never got the chance to explore this whole new world she is a part of.

With a couple as loved as Kadena having Kat be unfaithful is a risky move. It was necessary for Kat's journey, though.

"The Domino Effect" is able to help right the wrongs of the first half of The Bold Type Season 2.

Sutton comes back from the dark side. If I had to watch another moment of Brooke walking all over our badass Sutton, I probably would have broken my television.

Jane is back where she belongs -- Scarlet. It was nice to see Jane venture out of Scarlet and grow as a writer, but Scarlet is her home.

Just like that, all is right in the world. Well, at least the world of Scarlet.

The Bold Type Season 2 Episode 7 “Betsy”

The Bold Type Season 2 Episode 7 is all about the relationships of The Bold Type as they grow and evolve.

It isn't often that we see any tiffs between The Bold Babes, but Jane and Sutton's fight over "Betsy" is a full-blown war.

In Jane's eyes, "Betsy" is a powerful killing machine, while Sutton sees "Betsy" as a dear old friend who is harmless.

Gun control is a hot topic, and people are very passionate about their stances. Add in two fiesty women like Jane and Sutton, and you have a recipe for disaster.

Luckily, Jane and Sutton coming to an understanding strengthens their relationship. "Betsy," on the other hand, isn't so lucky, but I'm sure she is now a beautiful pair of earrings.

Jane's relationship with Sutton isn't the only one facing changes.

After a casual fling with Pinstripe during The Bold Type Season 1, "Betsy" marks the beginning of Pinstripes evolution into Ryan.

His advice regarding the Sutton situation is invaluable, showing that he is good for more than just sex.

Kadena faces a huge change in the dynamic of their relationship and not one for the better.

Adena suggesting an open relationship to give Kat the space to explore her sexuality creates a distance between them, making them grow apart rather than together. This decision is the beginning of the end for this phase of Kadena.

The Bold Type Season 2 Episode 9 “Trippin'”

Every TV show has to have a good road trip episode. There is just something about the extended time in the car that allows characters to find themselves, make important decisions, and get into the most entertaining mischief.

Given that The Bold Babes hit the road to Sutton's home town on The Bold Type Season 2 Episode 9, you would think this episode would center around Sutton, but this one is a biggie for Jane.

Up until this point, Jane has been a type-A control freak whose behavior and attitude have been borderline insufferable at times. This road trip changes everything.

Sure, her controlling behavior pops up occasionally, but one road trip to Pennsylvania isn't going to give her a complete lobotomy. Even if it could, we wouldn't want that. We like our Tiny Jane a bit neurotic.

Pennsylvania, however, is a small step in allowing her to be free.

Who couldn't love Jane dancing around the jukebox, or belting out some Natalie Imbruglia (because who doesn't love "Torn") on stage, or getting high off Kat's parents' vape pen?

It's the most at peace we have ever seen Jane. That peace allows her to see things more clearly and put things into perspective.

Jane's fear keeps her from being able to see that she needs to make these decisions, or else there won't be a decision to make. Her fun Jane time gave her that clarity.

Sutton's journey throughout "Trippin'" is crucial as well.

Sutton has long resented her mom for how unstable her childhood was, so it's hard for her to come to terms with the possibility that maybe her mom has changed.

Sutton is fiercely independent, and much of that is because she didn't have a great parental figure in her life. But that independence has hardened her in many ways.

Taking the first step and accepting that her mom is doing better and wants to be her mom, is a huge moment of character growth for Sutton.

Kat does her share of soul searching on the road.

Kat needed the freedom that Adena gave her, but she finally can see that freedom doesn't matter when you don't get to share things with the person you love.

Side note: You should watch "Trippin'" with your best friends and pair it with a viewing of the Britney Spears classic, Crossroads.

The Bold Type Season 2 Episode 10 “We’ll Always Have Paris"

If I have learned nothing else from my time as a TV fanatic, it's that Paris is one of the most important moments in a girl's life.

Lauren Conrad not going to Paris because of a boy, and then in later seasons going, was one of the most significant moments for her on The Hills.

Carrie Bradshaw got to be with the love of her life thanks to the events that happened when she went to Paris.

Paris is not a location that you should take lightly. So you know when The Bold Babes storm the city, major things are about to go down.

Sutton spent the majority The Bold Type Season 2 focusing on her career and putting everything else on hold. In a moment of huge success, though, she sees that succeeding means nothing if you can't tell the person you love about it.

Sutton kicking ass and taking names while also realizing that she could have it all is big. Richard coming to her making it so she doesn't have to sacrifice one great love of her life for another? That is epic!

While Sutton realizes that she can have it all, Jane realizes she doesn't need it all. She can do bad all by herself. After all, that is what Nora Ephron would do.

Taking the leap and taking on the company that employs her in a scathing article so that she won't need to rely on a man? Ballsy move for Jane.

Jane has almost always played it safe, but she shines so much more when she doesn't.

Sutton and Jane might be reaping the rewards of the magic of Paris, but Kat is finding out that Paris isn't the city of love for everyone.

Adena said that she was giving Kat space, but she was really taking the space for herself.

Adena blaming Kat for not being able to create is completely unfair. Adena made her own choices.

Kat feels like Adena elevates her life so if Adena doesn't feel the same then a break is best for everyone.

So much change, success, happiness, and heartbreak, and it was all because of Paris.

The Bold Type Season 3 Episode 2 “Plus It Up”

On The Bold Type Season 3 Episode 2 both Sutton and Jane make huge strides in overcoming their emotional baggage.

Boundaries and walls might protect you, but they also keep people from getting close to you.

Jane thinks that she is protecting her heart, and her relationship, by keeping Ryan out of her egg freezing process but what she is doing is creating a divide between them.

Pinstripe might not have been able to handle the heaviness, but he isn't Pinstripe anymore.

Ryan has come so far since the days when Jane dubbed him Pinstripe. If he proved anything during The Bold Type Season 2, it is that he is capable of being Jane's rock.

There are plenty of men out there who would have been happy with Jane wanting to keep their relationship light, so Ryan wanting to deepen it says a lot about how he feels about her and their relationship.

Jane has plenty of reasons to be guarded. Losing her mom at such a young age is something she has never gotten past. The fewer people that she has in her life, the less chance for her to be hurt when they leave or something happens to them.

Thank god Jane caved and let Ryan in because his excitement over her change of heart was beyond precious to watch!

Ryan makes his fair share of mistakes throughout The Bold Type, but moments like the end of "Plus It Up" show much potential he has to be an incredible man.

Sutton has her own share of reasons to keep Richard at arms lengths.

While Jane has her guard up to keep herself from getting hurt, Sutton's is up so she can keep her independence.

When Sutton agrees to move in with Richard, she isn't only agreeing to share a living space, she agrees to share their lives too.

Not letting Richard's housekeeper do her laundry, may not be a huge thing, but it is enough to show that she isn't ready to need someone.

Sutton couldn't count on her mom growing up, so he learned not to rely on anyone.

Sutton going commando at work and giving her fellow employees an extra special look at her lady bits was entertaining. Richard doing Sutton's laundry, and Sutton starting to see they are a team and she doesn't have to be an island is even better.

Let's also not forget that "Plus It Up" is the start of Kat heading down the political path which is one of the best parts of The Bold Type Season 3.

The Bold Type Season 3 Episode 6 “TBT”

Sometimes it is nice to revisit the past and The Bold Type Season 3 Episode 6 is one of those times.

With friendships as tight nit as The Bold Babes, you had to know that they had an amazing start. Little did we know just how amazing it actually was.

Most people don't believe in love at first sight, but The Bold Babes coming together is probably as close as we get to the real thing. Some people are just meant to be in your life. Sutton, Jane, and Kat belong together.

Not many friends can say that on the first day that they met, they almost killed someone together. Does that count as a meet-cute?

Either way that is one hell of the way to bond yourselves together for life.

Not only is "TBT" an origin story of one of the most epic female friendships on television, it also shows just how far our favorite ladies have come.

Kat got her job at Scarlet thanks to nepotism, Sutton started as a temp, and Jane a lowly intern and look where they are now.

In your early twenties, it is so hard to see where your life is going to go. You can feel stuck at a dead-end job, beaten down by your struggles, and desperate for your life to begin.

The Bold Babes journeys from their humble beginnings to the badass woman they are today is proof that it does get better.

I should also mention that "TBT" may have stolen from my playlist for this episode because pretty much all the songs used were the soundtrack to my early twenties.

"Welcome to New York," "Stay High," "I Love It," and "Boom Clap" were regularly on repeat during that time of my life and still are on my Spotify playlist to this day. Yet another win for the outstanding music department of this show.

The Bold Type Season 3 Episode 10 “Breaking Through the Noise”

The Bold Type Season 3 Episode 10 is a perfect example of the show that The Bold Type is.

Jacqueline Carlyle is an icon and "Break Through the Noise" proves that for anyone who had doubts.

Most people wouldn't go against their employer, especially not when their position is on such unsteady ground. Jacqueline isn't most people. She is an inspiration.

Her idea for the rework of the fall issue is revolutionary and symbolic of what this show stands for.

We do not live in a perfect world. In those imperfections, though, you can find true beauty.

Using "real' people, those that readers can seem themselves in, allows for those same readers to stop holding themselves to impossible standards. Instead, they can finally embrace who they are, flaws and all.

The Bold Babes internal struggles teach us the importance of trusting yourself.

It is so easy to get caught up in the opinions of others, but we all have to live with our own choices.

Sutton's choice to encourage Richard might not be right for every relationship but it is right for theirs.

Everyone might not love Jane's decision to stay with Ryan, but it is her choice.

Kat choosing herself instead of Adena might send shippers into a tailspin, but Kat made the right decision for her.

The Bold Type know how to empower its viewers.

What are your favorite episodes of The Bold Type?

Did they make the list?

Hit the comment section below!

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Meaghan Frey is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.