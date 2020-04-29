Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 7 Review: Mother Mycelium

New superpowers all around!

Each member of the Bellweather Unit discovered more about their abilities on Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 7.

For instance, Abigail discovered she could be empathetic.

I know. Shocker, right?

Granted, her random act of kindness started when she spotted a cute boy fumbling with a cereal dispenser in the cafeteria. It was no big surprise, as she had already locked eyes with Adil across the infirmary on Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 6.

If he had been an ugly male, who's to say what would have transpired?

But let's give Abigail the benefit of the doubt. Maybe having her cousin murdered and nearly being beaten to death herself by Spree assassins on Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 5 served to humanize her.

That meant that she could empathize with hunky but helpless Adil, who was searching for a cure for his sister Khalida's condition.

Frankly, caring about others was a good look for Abigail. That brings her up to three others she cares about -- Tally, Raelle, and now Adil.

If only she weren't so bad at it.

Every time she was having a quiet moment with the pacifistic Adil, she would ruin it by commenting on the military applications for his tribe's spells.

After listening to Adil's rant about the consequences of war, she should have thought, "Ix-nay on the attle-bay."

But unfortunately, as a member of a military family, Abigail is formatted to think of war before all else, which served her poorly in this situation.

Adil shouldn't feel slighted, however. Abigail was as conversationally inept with her unit mate, Raelle.

In her lead-up to asking Raelle to use her folk voodoo on Adil's sister Khalida, Abigail started by listing all Raelle's bad qualities (from a military standpoint) before getting to why Raelle was the only woman to heal Khalida.

In fact, about the only time that Abigail found the right tone was when she backed Libba, of all people, after her pre-battle pep-talk to her unit. Abigail knew that was the wrong time for their families' feud.

She also let her boy-toy witches down easy rather than giving them her usual dismissal. So maybe she is evolving.

Even while in mourning, Raelle found out that she could kick ass as a healer.

Raelle wasn't nearly as mopey this episode as she finally seemed to be accepting that Scylla was gone.

But that didn't mean anyone should cross her, as her linking partner found out after an angry Raelle knocked out the entire class with a sleep spell. Even the spooky teacher Izadora gave her the equivalent of a "Dayum, girl!"

Then she managed to drive out that infection that was killing Khalida, which even Alder's finest healers couldn't manage to do.

It didn't hurt that a heartbroken Raelle didn't care what happened to herself personally.

No wonder Scylla was so enthusiastic about getting Raelle trained then bringing her over to the Spree side.

There are still several red flags when it comes to Raelle.

First, there's that frost-bitten finger she got from touching the living wall in the Necro building. That wall now appeared to be growing to such a degree that it was alarming the Necros.

Next, where did Khalida's infection go? It didn't go into Raelle as had happened to her in the past. How long before the Fort Salem grounds are poisoned by it?

Finally, Anacostia's using Raelle to break through Scylla's defenses is going to prove to be a mistake in the long run.

Yes, Anacostia got the location of one Spree hideout from Scylla's memories. But there's no guarantee The Spree are even still using that facility.

But now Raelle knows that Scylla is alive and being held prisoner, even if her unit mates think her mind is playing tricks on her.

Raelle's proven she's more powerful than other recruits. And she won't stop until she rescues Scylla, especially since she doesn't know yet that Scylla is Spree.

Finally, there was Tally, who unknowingly has the gift of sight, as she was able to see through Adil's cloaking spell. I'm not sure what that's worth, but I'm sure it will come into play again this season.

Poor Tally has proven to be the mistress of ambivalence

She uncovered the fact that Scylla was Spree but can't tell Raelle. She rationalized that away by deciding it wouldn't give Raelle any peace anyway.

Tally walked away from Gerit -- once. But he persisted, and she decided he would be a great distraction from the secret that was tearing her apart.

When are we going to see what Tally can do besides playing referee for her unit mates? There's power inside her, but when is it going to come out?

Alder's effort to win over the Tarim got her nowhere.

Khalida was more than the young girl she appeared to be. After all, she brought Alder and her Biddies to their knees before deciding they weren't worthy of her tribe's songs.

Also, Alder's witches and the Spree seem to have a significant difference in philosophy.

Alder wants her people to live among humans, which isn't working out well anymore.

The Spree just want to take out the humans, which might prove more beneficial for witches in the long run.

The recruits should be getting their first taste of combat on Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 8, which promises to be exciting.

Does Abigail get points for trying to be helpful?

When will Raelle snap?

When will Tally snap?

