The Resident Season 3 Report Card: Best Characters, Worst Storyline, Favorite CoNic Moment, & More!

Once again, with The Resident Season 3, it showed why it's one of the best medical dramas on the air.

It was another eventful season that deep-dived into the background and life of some of our favorite characters, introduced us to a few of the most loathsome characters in the show's history, and even gave us that CoNic engagement we've been waiting on.

Of course, even this TV Fanatic favorite series wasn't without its flaws. We had a few plot points that split the fandom and had The Resident's core bromance at odds. Mina sidelined with an unsatisfying storyline for most of the season and the noticeable absence of Kit.

It's time to go over the highs and lows of The Resident's third season, and of course, strongly urge they freaking renew this series, please!

Worst Storyline: Conrad versus Devon

If we're only focusing on the fact that it elicited strong reactions, then the series succeeded with this, but everything else about this storyline was awful. Sure, the idea was to provide some conflict between characters, and it was better than rehasing CoNic drama, but the execution of it was all over the place.

We had Conrad heroically going off the rails again and taking some liberties with pain relief for a criminal patient to save the life of an innocent. And we had Devon randomly grappling with the moral implications of it.

It had the two of them at odds for a significant chunk of the first half of the season, and it felt like contrived drama to uphold Conrad's pedestal and vilify Devon for being a hypocrite.

Devon's stance was reasonable, but the series never took the weight of it seriously, and the execution was less than desirable and needlessly drawn out.

It's best to forget that the whole arc ever happened.

Best Storyline: The Reign of Red Rock

It's a total cheat answer because the majority of the best storylines were related to Red Rock's presence on the series this season.

From the power struggles and dynamics to the unlikely and fun pairings, Cain and Red Rock forced the other characters to bond together more, and it shook up everything we've known and dealt with at Chastain up until this point.

The ups and downs of Conrad's arc -- most of it was a result of Cain and Red Rock gunning for him. Bell's fall from power was due to Red Rock and Cain's ascent. The Red Rock isn't by any means perfect. It has a few issues, and it has lasted longer than one would hope.

But as much as we loathed Red Rock, boy did it bring the heat this season.

Best Conrad Arc - Conrad's Comeback

Red Rock came for Conrad, and for a brief period, they won. Conrad went from the high of being named Chief Resident to the low of being booted from the hospital and having his name besmirched. It put him in a bit of a tailspin as he tried to figure out who he was without Chastain.

It was some of Matt Czuchry's best work on the series so far, and it was a refreshing change of pace to have him a bit rattled and shaken. It showcased a different side to him as he worked through who he is and what he could do to get back to doing what he loved.

He's Conrad, so he couldn't stay away, and he still helped many of his patients despite his predicament. But what made it more special was that they helped him by reminding him who he was.

Conrad finessing his way back into Chastain with the help of his friends and a huge contract with Atlanta's soccer team was one of the most pleasing moments of the season.

Most Improved - Nic

It's no secret that Nic left most fans with a bad taste in their mouth by the end of The Resident Season 2, and heading into the new season, we knew we had to deal with more of her family drama. But Nic's arc mourning Jessie was well-done, and Emily VanCamp had some moving performances with the subject matter.

The show didn't dwell too much on her grief, but they gave us an authentic depiction of someone going through it, and it wasn't something that fell on Conrad. Some of the best interactions during that period were of Nic and Mina bonding over "the dead sister club." Their friendship was understated this season but enjoyable nonetheless.

And of course, VanCamp and Corbin Bernsen were exceptional as the series gave us a devastating arc of Kyle battling severe depression and contemplating suicide.

It was a toss-up on who would be the best Nevin to kill off, but from a narrative standpoint, it worked out well that it was Jessie. The things that they were able to explore and the directions they took Nic, and Kyle in were compelling.

Character In Dire Need of Work - Devon

As much as it personally pains to say, Devon was the weakest link of the season.

As the season and series progress, it's evident that The Resident doesn't always know what to do with him. Outside of sticking him in romantic relationships, it's as if the series can't decide what and who he is supposed to be, and it was particularly glaring for most of the season.

Since they needed fresh relationship conflict that wasn't CoNic related, Conrad and Devon's friendship was affected personally and professionally, and Devon's self-righteous behavior was more offputting than anything else.

Most of his shining moments were with his patients, but overall, it felt as if the series focused too hard on keeping Devon from being a mini-Conrad.

Hopefully, next season he'll get a personal arc that doesn't have to do with his disastrous love life and explores more of who he is as a person since, in hindsight, there's still so much we don't know about him.

Character Who Deserves Better - Mina

The mighty and great Mina Okafor had a serious backslide for most of the season.

On the plus, her relationship and scenes with AJ were the best. She also had a solid friendship with Nic during the first half of the season. However, between Shaunette Renée Wilson working on another project and Mina sidelined with a storyline involving her goddaughter, Mina's arc during the season was unsatisfying.

Was anyone interested in Mina saddled with a kid she didn't want and then wondering about motherhood? No. It's not the Mina we love.

She's at her best when she's kicking ass in surgeries. While there's nothing wrong with vulnerability, and the softer more well-rounded Mina, we've come to know, the baby plot was too traditionally reductive and out of character for HER.

The Adaku/baby storyline held Mina back, and it was painful to see. Mina deserves storylines that flesh her out more but don't sideline her, and unfortunately, that was the case with this one.

Best Characters and Character Arcs: AJ and Bell

It's hard to pick just one when both AJ and Bell respectively stole the season. Warner and Greenwood were amazing during the third season, and there wasn't a single time they didn't give incredible performances throughout.

For AJ, we met his family both adoptive and biological, and it was a strong and endearing arc that provided some wonderful background on the Raptor and fleshed him out more than ever before.

AJ's journey of meeting and making peace with his birth parents was compelling, and the way he and guest-star David Alan Grier played off of one another was enough to have you glued to the screen. They had incredible chemistry and similar mannerism; it was fascinating to watch their relationship flourish.

AJ's love life picked up too after the simmering tension between Mina and AJ reached new heights, but she firmly stated that they should be friends.

He then pursued things with Andrea, which ended on a strong note by the end of the season when she went to meet his family.

He evolved into this lovable teddy bear of a character who enmeshed himself into the core group, and he had an intriguing arc all season and was one of the many highlights.

Meanwhile, Bell's continued growth has been phenomenal and has made him one of the best characters of the series. Throughout this season, he was officially one of Conrad's allies, and one of the biggest advocates for the hospital against Red Rock and Cain.

Bell getting dethroned from his position as CEO was one of his most enthralling arcs, but his shift to badass surgeon and host of a medical series was the best.

He had the best team-ups and formed the best relationships with Conrad and AJ. The series revisited his bond with Mina, gave us unexpected friendships between Bell and Jessica, and of course, we had lots of Bell and Kit too.

The arc with his supplements was also a strong storyline for the series, and it introduced us to Andrea. It was one of many times when Bell's empathy shined, and we were able to see a side of him as a business partner and friend.

His unwavering support from backing and investing in her product to weathering the storm of it almost costing them was endearing to watch, and his connection to patients was also heartening.

One of the best was his connection to a Dolly Parton impersonator, and it also led to glimmers and moments of Bell talking about his past growing up and his father.

Best Episodes:

The Resident Season 3 Episode 16 - Reverse Cinderella

What wasn't there to love about this hour? We got two engagements. At the top of the hour, Irving proposed to Jessica in a grand fashion, and by the end of the hour, Conrad and Nic had the most understated but endearing proposal.

It was a long-awaited moment, and it was well worth it. Mina and AJ also shared some tender moments as well as Devon and Nadine. The cases were fascinating, particularly the fashion designer who ate her own hair.

Bell was able to get the upper hand with Logan for a bit, and Conrad was able to save the jobs of his former medical school classmates and other residents.

It was a busy hour, but it was lovely to see everyone all dressed up and attending a gala.

The Resident Season 3 Episode 2 - Flesh of My Flesh

It was the perfect blend of personal arcs and medical cases, and it balanced out all of the cast members well. We got our first glimpse of AJ's birth father, and it led to an interesting reunion.

The hour also gave us many of those great dynamics the series is known for perfecting from Conrad and AJ to Devon and Mina and the wonderful clash of Kit and Cain.

And it was where Cain performed The Mother of All Surgeries on Dawn Long -- a case that would have a long-lasting effect throughout the remainder of the season.

Most Frustrating Pattern - Conrad's Perfectly Imperfect

It's unpopular opinion time, Resident Fanatics.

Conrad is a flawed character like anyone else, but the series has a habit of glorifying his imperfections instead of leaving them as they are and giving him space to be that way without passing his every move off as heroic, right, and above critique.

It's a show about a rulebreaker, so we can always expect him to bend and break the rules and protocols, and most of the time, he's right to do so, and other times, he isn't.

But there needs to be more of a balance in showing that it's OK for Conrad to be challenged or wrong. At least without doubling back on it.

Favorite Friendship - Nic and Mina

Devon and Conrad are the closest to a bromance this series has, and some other platonic bonds are intriguing, but it was nice to have a solid female friendship getting some focus.

Nic had a tough time recovering after Jessie's death, but Mina was able to be a source of comfort and support for her. And Mina had the experience of losing not one but two sisters. The bond between them deepened after Nic's loss.

They also worked together again with the free clinic and traveling out of town to treat a poorer rural community. And Nic was there for Mina throughout the ordeal with Adaku and baby Michelle.

Best Team-Ups:

AJ & Conrad

AJ and Conrad are magic whenever they share the screen, and fortunately, season three gave us plenty of ConRaptor scenes. They work so well together and tend to be on a similar wavelength.

They're a solid team both in their professional lives and also in their personal ones. They could turn to each other for backup or favors on cases whether it was Conrad needing AJ's help with his ill young neighbor or AJ needing Conrad's help even though Conrad had been fired from the hospital.

They have developed a "ride or die" bond that makes you squeal in excitement whenever they're together.

Bell & AJ

These two are such an unexpected dynamic, and yet, they've killed it this season. They're two of Chastain's most gifted surgeons, and whenever they scrub into surgery together, it draws your undivided attention.

Conrad & Bell

The two of them have come such a long way from their adversarial relationship during The Resident Season 1. Red Rock and Cain and Logan put these two on the same side, and they both fought like hell for one another.

They went from allies to genuine friends by the end of the season, and it solidified the familial bonds that the core group developed throughout the series.

Best Slow Burn - AJ and Mina

AJ and Mina have one of the best slow-burn relationships on the air right now. The two of them have such electric chemistry that whether you 'ship them or not, you can't help but love their bond.

This season made some headway in addressing the feelings that are between them without necessarily caving into romance. Mina dreamed about AJ and kissing him, and she's processing her reaction to him dating Andrea, but she isn't getting in the way of his happiness.

AJ has put his feelings out there in the open for Mina, and he respected her thoughts about the two of them keeping the professional bond and friendship, and he didn't have hard feelings about her dating Torres.

They remain one of the best relationships on the series, and regardless of where they end up, it's doubtful that will ever change.

Couple that NEEDS to Happen - Bell and Kit

My goodness, these two are so good together, and yet they aren't together. Bell has never put himself out there, nor has he done whatever he could to protect, fight, and advocate for someone the way that he has for Kit, and she brings out the best in him.

Their scenes together gave you all the damn feelings, so by the end of the season, when he was supporting her through Derek's diagnosis and near-death, you just wanted them to kiss already.

Most Annoying Storyline - Adaku's Pregnancy

Yes, the storyline sucked because of what it did to Mina, but overall, the storyline and Adaku, in general, were annoying as hell.

It made no sense that she cherry-picked when she was into science versus when it was all about her faith. She had to rely on freezing her eggs and using a donor, but then she didn't want to take the precaution of running a test to make sure her baby didn't have the BRCA gene that she and her mother had.

She took so many unnecessary risks with her pregnancy and what happened afterward, and she forced Mina's hand to not only become the baby's godmother but also take responsibility for a child she knew Mina didn't want in the event something happened to her.

Adaku wasn't sympathetic in the least bit, and it was the perfect example of why baby plots aren't always ideal.

Most Loathsome Character - Cain

Good grief, have Resident Fanatics loathed a character as much as they have Barrett Cain? Morris Chestnut is fantastic in this role -- maybe even too good. Cain has had most fans wanting to pull their hair out all season long.

In that sense, the season has succeeded in giving us a villain. However, it wasn't without some hiccups. On occasion, it felt as though they didn't know if they wanted to commit to him being a bad guy or give him more nuance to head toward a redemption arc.

The early installments had Cain seemingly having most of the power, but by the end, we found out that Logan was the one who had power and control over Cain.

He did some abominable things, but he also showed glimmers of a soft side, especially with Justine, and when the superbug broke out, he showed signs of a conscience.

We had our fill of Cain, but he wasn't taken down by the end of the season, and we can probably expect more of him wreaking havoc WHEN we get a fourth season.

Dangling Storyline We're Still Curious About - The Abandoned Town

Mina and AJ had a mindbending experience at a town that was recovering from Red Rock's reign. We found out that they dumped medical waste that poisoned the town, and nothing was done about it.

It seemed as though it would be a crucial piece of taking Red Rock down, but it's hard to say if it was ever going to come back up again since the season got cut short.

Character Who Grew On Us - Kyle

Once again, The Resident introduced us to a character that we thought we would hate, but then they pulled the rug from beneath us while developing them more.

Kyle had a quiet redemption since his introduction, and his story arc was emotional as he grieved his daughter and battled depression and suicidal thoughts.

Favorite Scene Stealer - Nolan

Irving and Jessica had heavier material this season, so Nolan carried the comedic tone. He was popping up everywhere with funny quips, heartwarming moments, and glimmers of depth.

He went from being introduced as a potential lackey to Bell to becoming the funny guy in the background who works well with most of the gang, and he happens to be a great doctor as well.

Most Underrated Performer - Tasso Feldman as Irving

Irving has evolved from the comic relief to a contender for one of the best dark horse characters. We don't see him often, but he leaves a lasting impression when we do. And The Resident Season 3 Episode 7 was Tasso Feldman's best work of the series.

He gave us a heartwrenching performance as Irving reacted to nearly losing the love of his life. Once again, reminding us that from big parts to small, the entire cast of The Resident is magic.

Best CoNic Moments - The Chickens and the Engagement

The best part about this season is that Conrad and Nic were in the best possible place they've ever been in their relationship, and so almost all of their moments were great.

But we're still talking about the two of them moving in together and Nic getting Conrad chickens, and of course, the two of them getting engaged in the most CoNic was imaginable.

Overall Grade: A-

Once again, there was so much to love about this season of The Resident. The series does strive to be better all of the time, and it shows.

The blend of compelling personal arcs, interesting medical cases, and messy hospital politics and conflicts led to a strong season. Red Rock, Logan, and Cain have made a lasting impression on viewers and has led to a passionate response.

They're formidable opponents. The season succeeded in keeping on us our toes, invested, and talking. We have learned more about AJ, Bell, and Conrad, and characters like Irving and Jessica got to shine and play bigger and more vital roles in the series.

The series also did a wonderful job with the character moments and group dynamics. It was a breath of fresh air to have so many scenes of the characters in their down time outside of work, whether they were hanging out together or dealing with their family.

It made the season feel more personable and viewers feel more connected to the characters than before.

Once again, the series delivered on medical cases that kept us invested and patients who felt familiar. The season had so many delicious conflicts and developments.

On the downside, Mina struggled with getting sidelined with an awful storyline that didn't serve her well. Devon needs a reboot and a substantial storyline of his own, and the tension between him and Conrad was contrived at best.

But we were left with a bit of a cliffhanger, and while we don't know when exactly the series could come back, let's keep our fingers crossed that it is returning.

Over to you, Resident Fanatics. What would you rate the season? What were your favorite moments and least favorite moments?

How do you feel about the season as a whole? Do you think it will return? Hit the comments below!

