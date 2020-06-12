Castle Cast: Where Are They Now?

Castle was a huge fan favorite, but by the time the show reached season 8, it seemed no one was happy.

There were rumors of infighting behind the scenes, which led to fewer and fewer scenes filmed between the two leads.

Then Castle’s lead and supporting actresses (Stana Katic and Tamala Jones) were shockingly fired weeks before Castle Season 8 ended!

Fans were outraged, so much so that they began sending coffee sleeves to ABC with messages such as #SaveCaskett and #CancelCastle. Coffee was a symbol of love and affection between the two characters throughout the series.

The show’s fans wanted the series canceled rather than have it go on without their favorite couple.

What other show has had its diehard shippers root for its demise rather than see the series-long love story end and its main couple left to bleed out on the floor?

The fans got their wish.

Some mourned the cancellation; many were grateful that the show concluded with Caskett still intact, while others either loved or hated that tacked on, 30-second happy ending. (Certainly not the end the show deserved, but better than the alternative.)

No matter which camp you fall into, every Castle fan can agree that this talented cast is worth following in their future endeavors.

So what has the cast been up to since Castle’s unceremonious end, and where can we catch them now?

We’ve taken the time to track them down, so you don’t have to.

Nathan Fillion

Where hasn’t Nathan Fillion been since Castle?

He was literally a head on Santa Clarita Diet (you’ll have to see it to understand), and Jacques Snicket on Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Fillion also did several guest appearances as Ranier Shine (we giggle every time we say that name), the vain weatherman who dated Haley on Modern Family before she finally got back together with Dylan.

After several more guest appearances (and did you catch him as the voice of Sterling in Cars 3?), he finally found a home back with ABC on The Rookie.

Fillion plays John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the Los Angeles Police Department.

As The Rookie Season 2 concluded with a cliffhanger, leaving Officer Nolan in dire straights as he went head to head with a corrupt detective, we’re clamoring to see season 3, whenever that Covid-19 delayed return might be.

Stana Katic

After being abruptly dismissed from Castle, Stana Katic went on to do a series of movie roles, including the TV movie, Sister Cities, and independent films, Lost in Florence, The Possession of Hannah Grace, and Liberte: A Call to Spy.

But it's Absentia, the series thriller on Amazon Prime that has Katic fans most excited. Katic plays Emily Byrne, an FBI agent who was abducted and presumed dead in absentia for six years!

Now Emily must fight to reclaim her career and her family while hunting down the people who stole her life.

Fans of Katic's are anxiously awaiting Absentia Season 3 this summer!

Tamala Jones

Fans were furious when Tamala Jones, who played Lanie Parish, the medical examiner on Castle, was let go when ABC was still considering whether or not they'd green light Castle season 9.

Perhaps the terminations of two of the show’s most popular female characters had something to do with the series ending with season 8.

Thankfully, fans can still see Tamala on many shows on TV!

Jones plays Gunnery Sergeant Miller on SEAL Team on CBS.

She can also be seen as Katherine 'Kat' Miller on LA’s Finest, which has aired on Spectrum, and season 1 will be reshown on FOX this fall, and she's most recently popped up as Det. Sarina Washington on 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Jon Huertas

Since playing Det. Javier Esposito, Huertas has had a few guest roles, including one on the final season of the CBS series Elementary, but he’s best known for his role as Miguel Rivas on the NBC mega-hit, This Is Us.

Fans of This Is Us have been begging to see more of Miguel and learn how his relationship with Rebecca grew from friends to romance to husband and wife.

And now we know that Jon will still be quite the cutie when he's Miguel's age!

We can’t wait to see more of Jon when This Is Us season 5 returns!

Seamus Dever

Seamus Dever played Det. Kevin Ryan on Castle for all eight seasons. We watched Det. Ryan go from being the newbie on Beckett's team to a seasoned detective, husband, and father of two.

Since the series ended, Dever has had guest roles on Legion, Take Two, MacGyver, and The Rookie.

Dever can also be seen in the recurring role of Trigon on DC Universe's series, Titans, and as Henry Visor in the upcoming movie, Awaken.

Susan Sullivan

Susan Sullivan played bold, vivacious, Martha Rodgers on Castle for all eight seasons, and we'll never forget the "Martha-isms" or her unsolicited advice!

If you miss Martha as much as we do, follow Susan's Twitter account for some Unsolicited Advice and fun!

Currently, Susan can be seen as recurring character Bonnie on FOX's Last Man Standing, and opposite Alan Arkin on the Netflix hit series, The Kominsky Method.

Molly C. Quinn

Molly Quinn practically grew up before our eyes while playing Alexis Castle, Rick Castle's sometimes smart beyond her years, occasionally annoying beyond all reason, daughter.

Since moving on from Castle, Quinn has been seen on the ABC murder mystery, The Fix, and NBC's supernatural thriller, The In-Between.

Quinn's fans are awaiting her role as Mary in the upcoming horror film, Agnes.

Penny Johnson Jerald

By the end of Castle Season 3, we never thought anyone could replace Capt. Mongomery.

Despite our love for the 12th precinct's original captain, no one can deny that Penny Johnson Jerald made the role of Capt. Victoria "Iron" Gates her own.

Luckily fans can now see her on the hit sci-fi series, The Orville, as Dr. Claire Finn as the series moves from FOX to Hulu for season 3.

Ruben Santiago Hudson

Capt. Montgomery may have been killed off during the Castle Season 3 finale, but fans certainly never forgot his portrayer, Ruben Santiago Hudson.

If you haven't seen his multi-award winning film, Lackawanna Blues, you should check it out.

You can also find the multi-talented Santiago-Hudson on The Quad on BET, Billions on Showtime, and The Family on ABC.

Now it's your turn, Castle fans. Which of your favorite actors have you been following since the series ended?

