What to Watch: The Vow, Fatima, The Binge, Yellowstone Finale

Things are very slow, and there isn't a lot of room to pick up with the remainder of 2020.

But, we do have the Yellowstone finale to look forward to. Which is both good and bad since it means we have a long time to wait for the next chapter.

The Vow on HBO is a must-see documentary series on the NXIVM cult, there is a religious feature on VOD called Fatima, and kids gonna be kids during graduation when their year-round ban on drugs and alcohol is repealed for one day in The Binge.

Saturday, August 22

8/7c Love in the Time of Corona (Freeform)

Oscar questions his friendship with Elle when she gets closer to Adam, who lives downstairs from them. Sarah and Sophie learn of Paul's secrets and Nanda attempts to fix the broken relationship between her son and his father.

Meanwhile, James and Sade reflect on what it's like rsiding a black child in America's turbulent racial climate, and Elle and Oscar attempt to navigate the latest stage in their relationship.

8/7c Secrets in the Basement (Lifetime)

A nice couple move into a new, quiet suburban neighborhood. But it's nothing as it seeme when they're unaware of mysterious masked person who lives in their house, in the basement.

Uh, somebody didn't take a proper tour of the house before they moved in, and it just might cost them!

Sunday, August 23

8/7c Ruthless Realtor (Lifetime)

Scary housing situations continue with a happy couple who think they bought their dream home, but a real estate agent with too much time on her hands keeps interfering with every aspect of their lives. Will they heed her warnings?

8/7c Big Brother (CBS)

The remaining players who haven't yet used their Safety Suite pass get a last chance to claim their safety and one other's for the week.

Who will Tyler nominate after knowing the winners of the Safety Suite?

9/8c Lovecraft Country (HBO)

After escaping monsters, human and otherwise, Tic, Leti, and Uncle George unwind at the Ardham Lodge.

Only it's terror on the menu, as Tic finds out the real reason he's been brought there.

Hint: It's not for a timeshare presentation.

9/8c Yellowstone (Pararmount)

It all comes down to this.

John sits down at the negotiating table with former friends and foes; as the battle for the future of the Yellowstone heats up, nothing will ever be the same.

You are not ready for what this season finale has in store.

10/9c The Vow (HBO)

Everything you ever wanted to know about the NXIVM cult and the people who fell prey to it.

It's a must-see documentary for 2020.

Monday, August 24

8/7c Love Island (CBS)

Love Island Season 2 kicks off in Vegas! After a successful debut season and a few setbacks thanks to COVID-19, a new cast of young single people start the search to find their match.

They will all be quarantined in a hotel in Las Vegas instead of on a luxurious island, so it will be interesting to see how the new setting affects the cast and the show.

9/8c 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way (TLC)

One of Armando's worse fears comes true when fresh off of his engagement to Kenny, strangers spew homophobic comments and slurs at then when they're affectionate in public.

Meanwhile, Ari freaks out when her mother returns home and questions if she even wants to be with Bini in Ethiopia.

Tuesday, August 25

8/7c America's Got Talent (NBC)

The competition continues with eleven contestants performing their acts in a modified fashion. It's heating up, and in the meantime we can expect a guest judge while Simon recovers.

Wednesday, August 26

8/7c Big Brother (CBS)

It's time for the Power of Veto! Will either of the two nominees be able to pull themselves off the block? And if so, who will Tyler name as a replacement nominee? Tune in to find out!

8/7c Catfish (MTV)

Quarantine be damned, Nev and Kemi continue to investigate catfishes remotely. This time they help a guy, Dustin, who has been in an online relationship with someone for eight years. But a shocking discovery will force Dustin to confront one of his biggest fears.

8/7c Married at First Sight (Lifetime)

The honeymoon is DEFINITELY over, as the couples return to the States and take turns checking out their spouses' homes to determine where they want to reside.

Little do they know, they'll be hunkered down for a while as the COVID-19 pandemic and global quarantine looms.

9/8c True Life: Quarantine Stories (MTV)

This week this special covering everyday people and struggles they've faced do to the pandemic, focuses on a couple expecting a child and a college student who are forced to move back in with their parents and families during the pandemic.

10/9c Marrying for Millions (Lifetime)

Rodney has some confessions for his mom about the nature of his relationship. Bill not only organizes a dinner for Bri's mom but also his ex-wife, and many of the couples face more conflict and clash.

Thursday, August 27

Star Trek: Lower Decks (CBS All Access)

The ensigns receive new duty assignments and although Boimler’s keen, the others find themselves in uncomfortable situations.

Also, we finally get a face-to-face between Mariner and her dear, old mom, CAPTAIN Freeman.

See our review for how far Mariner will go to push her mother’s buttons!

8/7c Big Brother (CBS)

It's the third eviction of the All-Star season and the fourth HOH will be crowned!

Will there be a power shift or will Tyler and his alliance remain in power? Anything is possible!

Friday, August 28

The Binge (Hulu)

They say this is based on The Purge franchise, but it's really every high school let's-get-crazy-before-graduation movie all rolled into one.

The intial premise is that in the near future, all drugs and alcohol are illegal except one day a year -- which just so happens to correspond with high school graduation.

The cast is pretty good, and it's a lot of fun.

Fatima (VOD)

Looking for miracles? Look no further than the latest VOD movie.

This one focuses on the three children who had visions of the Virgin Mary in 1917 Portugal.

Another great cast at hand including Harvey Keitel and Sônia Braga.

9/8c Love After Lockup (WE)

Heather has a super sexy surprise for her fiancé's prison release day.

Shavel's family is livid when she gives Quaylon an extravagant gift beyond her means, leading them to question if she has lost her ever-loving mind.

