Big Brother: Multiple Sponsors Cut Ties With Nicole Franzel for Participating in the Mocking of Ian Terry

When Nicole Franzel exits the Big Brother house, it will be without some of her biggest sponsors.

Multiple brands announced Thursday that their cutting ties with the contestant after her mocking of Ian Terry's autism while inside the house.

Franzel first played on Big Brother 16, but returned two years later and won the game. Her return on All-Stars has been marred by wall yellers trying to expose her game, but she's in a good position in the house.

The same cannot be said for her life on the outside.

Franzel has attained a wealth of followers on social media and is now a social media influencer, with a reach of around 640,000 followers.

She also has a podcast with her fiancé Victor Arroyo, which appears to be popular based on the social media posts on the pages that support it.

While Nicole is not a fan-favorite this season like her first two appearances, she took part in the mocking of autistic houseguest Ian Terry this week.

In response, companies that have sponsorship deals with the one-time Big Brother winner, have decided to sever ties with her.

Olay, Chateau Ste. Michelle, Burst Oral Care, and Betabrand have all announced via Twitter that they will no longer be working with her.

"We no longer have a business relationship with this person and have no plans for future work together," reads a social media post from Olay.

"We have a zero-tolerance for bullying and we do not support the behavior displayed by this person."

As for Chateu Ste. Michelle, the company said the following in response to a Big Brother viewer who asked them about their views on working with Franzel.

"Thank you for your message. Our connection with Nicole Franzel was made prior to her joining the current show."

"We took immediate action to review, and have thus decided to end our collaboration now and in the future."

"We do not condone discrimination or bullying of any kind," it concludes.

"Thank you for bringing this to our attention," said Burst Oral Care.

"The behavior shown does not exemplify our brand values and our core mission."

"We worked with Nicole earlier for a one-time partnership and we have no plans to work with her in the future."

"Thanks for informing us," said Betabrand.

"And thanks for taking a social stand against cyberbullying."

"While we sponsored her podcast earlier this year, we don't plan on doing so in the future."

A Twitter user under the handle @sincyslegacy, said that brands including Princess Polly Boutique, LoveBook, and 310nutrition say that they are cutting ties with her.

