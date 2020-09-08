Dancing With the Stars Stunner: Derek Hough to Replace Len Goodman as Judge

Dancing With the Stars is losing another beloved face ahead of its 29th season.

ABC announced Tuesday that Derek Hough will serve as a judge for the upcoming season, replacing Len Goodman.

Goodman is unable to travel to film the series because he is currently living in the United Kingdom, and there are travel restrictions due to COVID-19.

Goodman will be a part of the series "in a different capacity," presumably via Zoom, which has helped a lot of shows continue to production as we get to grips with the threat of the pandemic.

“This show has been and will always be incredibly special to me,” Hough said in a statement, confirming the news.

“Coming back feels like coming home, and I couldn’t be more excited to be back in the ballroom.”

Hough will judge the series alongside returning judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

Hough has worked on the show as a pro dancer, securing six wins with contestants Brooke Burke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jennifer Grey, Kellie Pickler, Amber Riley, and Bindi Irwin.

In recent years, he starred on NBC's World of Dance as a judge, alongside Jennifer Lopez and Ne-Yo.

He has also been a part of ABC's recent Disney Singalong events.

This is the latest in a long line of changes for the ABC reality series.

Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were both fired earlier this year with the network wanting to switch up the series in an effort to increase ratings.

The new season will be hosted by Tyra Banks, who also serves as an executive producer.

ABC confirmed the cast last week, and it includes Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean, Tiger King star Carole Baskin, Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause, former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, former NFL player Vernon Davis, Jesse Metcalfe, and Monica Aldama (head coach from Netflix's Cheer).

They join Anne Heche, Disney Channel star Skai Jackson, One Day at a Time actress Justina Machado, The Real host Jeannie Mai, Grammy Award-winning rapper Nelly, Catfish host Nev Schulman, NBA superstar Charles Oakley, and Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir.

Also returning this season is Artem Chigvintsev and Sharna Burgess, who were both let go as pro dancers last year, ahead of the 28th season.

Dancing With the Stars returns Monday, September 14.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.