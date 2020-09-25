Samuel L. Jackson to Reprise Nick Fury Role in Disney+ Series

Samuel L. Jackson's days as Nick Fury are not over.

Per Variety, Disney+ is developing a series centered on the Marvel Cinematic Universe character.

Kyle Bradstreet (Mr. Robot, Berlin Station) is set to write and executive-produce the series.

Plot details, however, are currently being kept under wraps, which is not entirely surprising.

Disney+ and Marvel, in general, like to keep plot details quiet, and given that Nick Fury tends to pop up in most of the MCU projects, it makes sense.

Jackson first played Nick Fury, the leader of S.H.I.E.L.D., in the 2008 flick Iron Man.

Fury is known for rounding up the group of superheroes known as The Avengers, and viewers have met him in some very different timelines.

For example, Captain Marvel took viewers to 1995, and the movie used de-aging post-production effects to keep Jackson in the role.

His most recent movie in the MCU was Spider-Man: Far From Home, which was released in 2019.

No new MCU movie will be released in 2020 due to the pandemic, but there are a string set to come out next year.

Nick has also appeared on Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 1.

Despite having multiple series set in the MCU in the works, Disney+ has yet to premiere any of them.

The first series will be WandaVision, which is earmarked for a late 2020 bow.

The series stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Kat Dennings (2 Broke Girls) and Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat) will be reprising their MCU roles of Darcy Lewis and Agent Jimmy Woo.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, while Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston, and She-Hulk, are also in the works.

Another series, Hawkeye, is in limbo at this stage, with recent reports suggesting the series is in jeopardy.

