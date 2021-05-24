The Good Doctor Season 5: Who Got Promoted?

The Good Doctor Season 5 will feature a lot more from two of its most recent stars.

TV Line is reporting that Noah Galvin and Bria Samoné have been promoted to series regulars ahead of the recently-ordered season.

Both stars first appeared on The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 3, an outing that brought in a raft of new blood to shake things up at St. Bonaventure.

Summer Brown and Brian Marc were also introduced as residents in that particular episode, but they are no longer attached to the ABC medical drama’s expansive cast.

Galvin plays Asher Wolke, a young man who was once part of an orthodox Jewish sect.

The series has charted his transition into the world of medicine, and it has resonated positively with fans.

Henderson, meanwhile, plays Jordan Allen on the series.

Before starring on The Good Doctor, Galvin played Kenny on The Real O’Neals, while Henderson played Margaret Sloan on Mrs. America.

The Good Doctor’s pandemic-delayed fourth season airs Mondays at 10/9c

Like many other shows, the series has tackled the pandemic, but not as much as Grey’s Anatomy.

The first two episodes of the season showed the characters as they navigated the pandemic, but subsequent episodes aired with a disclaimer that the show is now taking place in what the creative forces deem to be a post-COVID world.

Despite some slippage in the ratings, the series is averaging 4.2 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating — down 32% vs. Its prior season.

But, for a series airing at 10/9c, it’s one of ABC’s better-rated options and remains a force in delayed viewing.

International sales also help keep the series turning in a profit, and it was actually named the most-watched show in the world a few years ago.

It stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, an autistic surgeon at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital.

Rounding out the cast are Antonia Thomas (as Claire Browne), Hill Harper (as Marcus Andrews), Richard Schiff (as Aaron Glassman), Christina Chang (as Audrey Lim), Fiona Gubelmann (as Morgan Reznick), and Will Yun Lee (as Alex Park).

What are your thoughts on these casting announcements?

Are you a fan of the characters?

Hit the comments below.

Remember, you can watch The Good Doctor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.