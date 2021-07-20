The Good Fight Renewed for Season 6!

Paramount is keeping The Good Fight around for another season.

The streamer on Tuesday announced an early renewal for The Good Fight Season 6, just four episodes into The Good Fight Season 5.

New episodes of the 10-episode current season air weekly on Thursdays, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers.

“THE GOOD FIGHT's provocative, whip smart, and no-holds-barred world remains as relevant as ever, continuing to entice new audiences as one of Paramount+'s top performing original series and acquisition drivers," said Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series.

“We are thrilled to continue THE GOOD FIGHT’s enduring legacy with a sixth season and can't wait to see what the brilliant minds behind the series, Robert and Michelle King, tackle next."

In the fifth season, Diane (Christine Baranski) is forced to question whether it’s appropriate for her to help run an African American law firm with Liz (Audra McDonald) when the firm loses two top lawyers.

Meanwhile, Marissa (Sarah Steele) and the firm become entangled with Hal Wackner (Mandy Patinkin), a regular Chicagoan who decides to open his own courtroom in the back of a copy shop.

The cast includes Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Zach Grenier, Charmaine Bingwa, and Mandy Patinkin.

Robert and Michelle King serve as showrunners and executive producers of the series, which they co-created with Phil Alden Robinson.

Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Brooke Kennedy, Liz Glotzer, William Finkelstein, Jonathan Tolins, and Jacquelyn Reingold also serve as executive producers.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions. The series is distributed worldwide by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.

The Good Fight joins recent renewals at the streaming service that include iCarly and EVIL.

In the coming months, the service will also welcome CBS drama SEAL Team as an original as the network makes the transition from broadcast to streaming.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.