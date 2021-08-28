What to Watch: Only Murders in the Building, 9/11 - A Day in America, Worth

The 20th anniversary of the terror attack on the United States will soon be here, and this week, there are two things you must watch, including a four-day NatGeo documentary and a based-on-true-events movie on Netflix.

Elsewhere, it's cheer week on Lifetime, so get out your pom-poms and knives to play along!

The long-awaited premiere of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building is also upon us, so prepare for a week chock full of excitement!

Saturday, August 28

8/7c Killer Cheer Mom (Lifetime)

The Fear the Cheer slate is back, you guys, and so is the timeless beauty, Denise Richards. So, this one is more of a beware of the cheerleading-obsessed stepmom trying to relive her own adolescence via her stepdaughter, but same difference, right?

Riley starts to notice that her stepmother will do anything to make sure Riley excels on the cheer squad, and we mean ANYTHING.

10/9c Pom Poms and Payback (Lifetime)

Yes, there is a double dose of killer cheerleader action because murder/mayhem and cheerleading go together like PB&J, at least on Lifetime.

Silly boys don’t know what they signed up for when they betrayed their cheerleader girlfriends and on PROM Night, no doubt. Payback is a trio of b*tches with pom-poms, except amid their revenge plotting, the girls discover that a coach may be behind everything instead.

Sunday, August 29

Evil (Paramount+)

Evil returns!!

This incredible season returns after a month-long hiatus to find the team dispatched to a 130-year-old monastery where they must investigate a confounding corpse—yet remain as silent as the grave.

“S Is For Silence" will be an interesting hour as they cannot speak, giving the actors and director a lot to play with. We can't wait!!

8/7c 9/11: One Day in America (NatGeo)

It's the 20th Anniversary of the attack on America, and given recent political circumstances, we've never needed reminding of that day's terror more than we do now.

Several documentaries are coming out, but this one honors the survivors with first-person accounts of the heroes of the day, from the moment the first plane hit the World Trade Center to the moment that the last survivor came out of that of the WTC.

Spread across four nights, the seven hours are constructed from interviews with survivors and archival footage, some of which is seen for the first time. Episodes will stream the following day on Hulu, and I cannot recommend this more.

It's a must-see, so please watch and remember or experience the scars that day created for the USA for the first time.

8/7c Chesapeake Shores (Hallmark)

Abby and Mick meet eccentric billionaire client Evan Kincaid (Robert Buckley) and must convince him not to pull out of a hotel project due to potential bad news.

Thomas returns to the area in search of a new property. Luke impresses Mick and lands a new job at The Bridge. After buying what she thinks is a potentially valuable painting for only eight dollars, Megan attempts to track down the notoriously reclusive, local artist to confirm it is one of his works.

Kevin becomes concerned about Chief Gahagan when a few memory lapses might be a sign of something more. As the law firm shows they value Connor by giving him a bigger role in a high-profile case, he begins to suspect there’s an ulterior motive behind their interest in him.

8/7c 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way (TLC)

The best spinoff in the franchise returns with returning couples and some new additions.

Unfortunately, some of the returning couples have tired storylines that continue to take up too much screentime.

But the two new couples seem like the best additions to the franchise in a while.

8/7c DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

Constantine has leaned fully into his dark side, which means that Bishop just got a lot more dangerous.

Meanwhile, the Legends finally get back to time traveling when Astra and Spooner get trapped in 1920s Texas.

There, Spooner comes face-to-face with her mother and learns some unexpected things about her past.

9/8c Heels (Starz)

I gotta be honest. I cannot believe you guys are not watching this. Why not??? Here's what's coming up.

In an attempt to drum up more heat, Jack enlists the help of wrestling veteran Ricky Rabies, setting Ace up with a full house for his comeback match against Bobby Pin.

While Jack tries to make amends with his brother, Ace struggles with the fact that his career as a Face might truly be over.

9/8c The Walking Dead (AMC)

Did Negan really kill Maggie?

Well, the series wanted us to believe that at the end of the premiere.

The trip to the tunnels gets downright gnarly in this next episode, with some surprising revelations.

9/8c Animal Kingdom (TNT)

FINALLY, the big blowout between J and the rest of the Codys is here, and it gets a bit bloody!

Some fallout from their last jobs come at them fast, and as per usual, all of J’s uncles blame him for everything even though he’s the only one with the most sense, and boy, do things get violent! Can you tell we’re Team J?

If you found some of the previous installments total snoozefests, then you’ll be pleased to know that the action and excitement are back with the aptly titled “Gladiator.”

10/9c Chapelwaite (Epix)

Are you all too cool for Epix, so you're not interested in watching? Boooo! Here's what's coming up.

A child in town dies of a mystery illness and, on her deathbed, credits Stephen Boone, and hysterical townsfolk demand that Charles dig up his cousin's grave.

Charles refuses, but in private, opens the grave and is shocked by what he finds.

Monday, August 30

Lovers of the Red Sky (Rakuten Viki)

The streaming service will launch the much-buzzed-about K-drama Lovers of the Red Sky. It has already piqued the interest of K-drama fans with its genre-bending storyline.

This latest marquee addition comes on the heels of other breakout hit K-dramas that have debuted on the service in recent months, including True Beauty and Doom at Your Service.

8/7c Roswell, New Mexico (CW)

After the break-in at Max’s house, the whole crew is determined to find out what happened to Kyle and Maria.

Elsewhere, Alex continues to work closely with Deep Sky while Rosa discovers some strange occurrences.

With Liz back in town for good, it’s nice to have all the core characters back in Roswell and working together. It’s another fun hour of this rejuvenated third season!

Tuesday, August 31

Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)

Premiere of the first three episodes of Steve Martin and John Hoffman’s new murder mystery comedy.

Hijinks and humor abound in a whimsical, self-aware show about privileged New Yorkers and their obsessions -- true-crime podcasts, celebrity neighbors, theatre, and cats.

Starring: Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Aaron Dominguez, Amy Ryan, and Nathan Lane.

8/7c Stargirl (The CW)

As Pat considers whether he should come clean to Courtney about Eclipso’s past, a surprise visit from Crock and Paula catches him and Barbara off guard. Why exactly did the twosome break out of prison?

A tense run-in with The Shade provides Courtney with some valuable information, but of what exactly?

Finally, Cindy makes her move. About time, am I right?

9/8c Supergirl (The CW)

It’s time for a Kara and Kelly team up!

Kelly starts working with an orphaned alien boy named Joey, who is worried about his brother -- Orlando -- who is in prison.

Kara and Kelly start to investigate the prison, and they uncover some awful secrets.

Editor's Note! We will NOT be reviewing Fantasy Island going forward, as we lost the writer covering it, and nobody else is available.

Wednesday, September 1

How to Be a Cowboy (Netflix)

If you’re a fan of cowboy culture, then you’ll love the new docuseries starring famed bull rider Dale Brisby.

This fun and hilarious series follows Dale and his buddies and crew at Radiator Ranch as they train the next generation of rodeo stars, get their hands dirty, teach the cowboy life, and bring rodeo culture mainstream.

Reality TV junkies who love fun personalities will adore this one!

Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)

As we continue with Hulu’s original “trippy” drama, will Masha learn who left her the threatening message at the end of Episode 4?

Does Masha really have as much power as she thinks? We’ll find out as the guests are dosed up to the second level and experience side effects.

Elsewhere, Frances receives a visitor that could affect her time at the retreat center,

9/8c In the Dark (The CW)

And we’re back to our regularly scheduled program after an underwhelming bottle episode.

Everything is closing in on the gang, as evident by the claustrophobic feeling promo for the latest installment. Some of them are losing hope that they’ll ever find Jess, and the police are breathing down their necks more than ever!

Murphy finally reaches her breaking point, spiraling out of control, and it’s Felix who steps up to take matters into his own hands! Someone, pass us a paper bag to breathe in, please and thank you.

10/9c Good Trouble (Freeform)

If for a single second you thought the love triangle between Callie, Gael, and Jamie would be put to bed, um, no pun intended, then you are sorely mistaken.

Jamie has been slowly thawing to Callie as they banter and flirt with each other at court, and given that things back home at the Coterie are complicated, well, the Callie pendulum may be swinging in his direction.

Despite her reassurances, Callie is getting fed up and overwhelmed with her relationship with Gael since everything is about Isabella and the baby, and now, well, Gael’s mother is taking over, too.

Thursday, September 2

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

The season’s deep dive into canonical trivia continues with an entire episode pretty much devoted to the pronunciation of an animal that appeared in a single episode of Star Trek: The Original Series.

Seriously. It’s a running joke that gets tired pretty fast, tbh.

If your com badge isn’t all tingly from that tidbit, there are board games, mandated annual physicals, and a rampant rumor about Mariner too.

Titans (HBO Max)

After the deep-dive into what really happened to Jason Todd, it’s time to return to the present and focus on the aftermath of the Red Hood’s reign of terror.

Dick finds himself investigating a person with a similar skillset to him, but will he welcome them onto the team?

Elsewhere, Blackfire arrives at Wayne Manor, but will she truly change her ways, or will her sister regret the decision to save her?

Friday, September 3

Worth (Netflix)

Although this is a fictional movie based on true events, it's a 9/11 story worth being told.

Worth is about an attorney who learns a lesson in empathy when he is faced with the near-impossible task of determining how to compensate families who suffered incalculable losses due to the September 11th attacks in 2001.

With this cast (Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci, Amy Ryan) and subject matter, we're betting this will be making the rounds come awards season.

Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman (VOD)

You have to rent this one and pay for it, but it sure looks worth the money to me!

A specter roams the highways of a Kogritty 1970s America; his name is Ted Bundy.

Hunting him are intrepid FBI agents Kathleen McChesney and Robert Ressler, organizers of the largest manhunt in history to apprehend America's most infamous serial killer.

Starring: Holland Roden, Jake Hays, Chad Micheal Murray, and Lin Shayne.

8/7c Burden of Truth (The CW)

Will Samantha Roy's return help or hurt Joanna's case?

Luna and Taylor find a connection between the trafficking ring and Oro North.

Is it the lead they all they need?

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.