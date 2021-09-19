2021 Emmy Awards: The Crown, Ted Lasso, Mare of Easttown, Hacks Win Big

2021 Emmy Awards: The Crown, Ted Lasso, Mare of Easttown, Hacks Win BigCarissa Pavlica at .
It's another awards show, and this one was as close to normal as we've seen in a long time.
But what about the winners? Did the right nominees take home a prize?
Find out below.
OUTSTANDING DRAMA
The Boys (Amazon Prime)
Bridgerton (Netflix)
The Crown (Netflix) - Emmy Winner
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Pose (FX)
This Is Us (NBC)
LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Josh O’Connor, The Crown - Emmy Winner
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Olivia Colman, The Crown - Emmy Winner
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
OUTSTANDING COMEDY
black-ish (ABC)
Cobra Kai (Netflix)
Emily in Paris (Netflix)
Hacks (HBO Max)
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
PEN15 (Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) - Emmy Winner
LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney, Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks - Emmy Winner
LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso - Emmy Winner
Kenan Thompson, Kenan
LIMITED SERIES
I May Destroy You (HBO)
Mare of Easttown (HBO)
The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix) - Emmy Winner
The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime)
WandaVision (Disney+)
LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown - Emmy Winner
LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ewan McGregor, Halston - Emmy Winner
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton
COMPETITION PROGRAM
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race - Emmy Winner
Top Chef
The Voice
VARIETY TALK SERIES
Conan
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - Emmy Winner
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Gillian Anderson, The Crown - Emmy Winner
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emerald Fennell, The Crown
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies, The Crown - Emmy Winner
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale
Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Aidy Bryant, SNL
Kate McKinnon, SNL
Cecily Strong, SNL
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso - Emmy Winner
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
Kenan Thompson, SNL
Bowen Yang, SNL
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso - Emmy Winner
Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown - Emmy Winner
Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown - Emmy Winner
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit
REALITY SHOW HOST
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, Top Chef
UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM
Becoming (Disney+)
Below Deck (Bravo)
Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked (VH1) - Emmy Winner
Selling Sunset (Netflix)
VARIETY SKETCH SERIES
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
Saturday Night Live (NBC) - Emmy Winner
Writing and directing winners include Hacks for Comedy writing and directing, Last Week with John Oliver for Variety writing, The Crown for Drama writing and directing, Queen's Gambit for directing on a Limited Series, and I May Destroy You for writing on a Limited Series.
