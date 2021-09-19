2021 Emmy Awards: The Crown, Ted Lasso, Mare of Easttown, Hacks Win Big

It's another awards show, and this one was as close to normal as we've seen in a long time.

But what about the winners? Did the right nominees take home a prize?

Find out below.

OUTSTANDING DRAMA

The Boys (Amazon Prime)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix) - Emmy Winner

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Pose (FX)

This Is Us (NBC)

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Josh O’Connor, The Crown - Emmy Winner

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Olivia Colman, The Crown - Emmy Winner

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

OUTSTANDING COMEDY

black-ish (ABC)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

PEN15 (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) - Emmy Winner

LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney, Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks - Emmy Winner

LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso - Emmy Winner

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

LIMITED SERIES

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix) - Emmy Winner

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime)

WandaVision (Disney+)

LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown - Emmy Winner

LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ewan McGregor, Halston - Emmy Winner

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton

COMPETITION PROGRAM

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race - Emmy Winner

Top Chef

The Voice

VARIETY TALK SERIES

Conan

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - Emmy Winner

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Gillian Anderson, The Crown - Emmy Winner

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies, The Crown - Emmy Winner

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale

Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Aidy Bryant, SNL

Kate McKinnon, SNL

Cecily Strong, SNL

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso - Emmy Winner

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Kenan Thompson, SNL

Bowen Yang, SNL

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso - Emmy Winner

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown - Emmy Winner

Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown - Emmy Winner

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit

REALITY SHOW HOST

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, Top Chef

UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

Becoming (Disney+)

Below Deck (Bravo)

Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked (VH1) - Emmy Winner

Selling Sunset (Netflix)

VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Saturday Night Live (NBC) - Emmy Winner

Writing and directing winners include Hacks for Comedy writing and directing, Last Week with John Oliver for Variety writing, The Crown for Drama writing and directing, Queen's Gambit for directing on a Limited Series, and I May Destroy You for writing on a Limited Series.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.