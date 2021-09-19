2021 Emmy Awards: The Crown, Ted Lasso, Mare of Easttown, Hacks Win Big

It's another awards show, and this one was as close to normal as we've seen in a long time.

But what about the winners? Did the right nominees take home a prize?

Find out below.

The Queen in her Crown

OUTSTANDING DRAMA

The Boys (Amazon Prime)

 Bridgerton (Netflix)

 The Crown (Netflix) - Emmy Winner

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

 The Mandalorian (Disney+)

 Pose (FX)

 This Is Us (NBC)

Prince Charles Gets Crowned

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA

 Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

 Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

 Josh O’Connor, The Crown - Emmy Winner

 Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

 Billy Porter, Pose

 Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Olivia Colman is Queen Elizabeth

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

 Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

 Olivia Colman, The Crown - Emmy Winner

 Emma Corrin, The Crown

 Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

 Mj Rodriguez, Pose

 Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Nate Has an Idea - Ted Lasso Season 1 Episode 3

OUTSTANDING COMEDY

black-ish (ABC)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

 Hacks (HBO Max)

 The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

 The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

 PEN15 (Hulu)

 Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) - Emmy Winner

Jean Smart in Hacks

LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

 Aidy Bryant, Shrill

 Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

 Allison Janney, Mom

 Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

 Jean Smart, Hacks - Emmy Winner

In the Hot Seat - Ted Lasso Season 1 Episode 1

LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY

 Anthony Anderson, black-ish

 Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

 William H. Macy, Shameless

 Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso - Emmy Winner

 Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Anya Taylor-Joy on Queen's Gambit

LIMITED SERIES

 I May Destroy You (HBO)

 Mare of Easttown (HBO)

 The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix) - Emmy Winner

 The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime)

 WandaVision (Disney+)

A Terrible Task - Mare of Easttown

LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

 Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

 Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

 Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

 Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

 Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown - Emmy Winner

Ewan McGregor Attends Movie Premiere

LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

 Paul Bettany, WandaVision

 Hugh Grant, The Undoing

 Ewan McGregor, Halston - Emmy Winner

 Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

 Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton

Cowboy Hat - RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 6 Episode 12

COMPETITION PROGRAM

 The Amazing Race

 Nailed It!

 RuPaul’s Drag Race - Emmy Winner

 Top Chef

 The Voice

John Oliver Pic

VARIETY TALK SERIES

 Conan

 The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

 Jimmy Kimmel Live

 Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - Emmy Winner

 The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Gillian Anderson on The Crown

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

 Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

 Gillian Anderson, The Crown - Emmy Winner

 Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

 Emerald Fennell, The Crown

 Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale

 Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

 Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

 Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Prince Philip in Uniform

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA

 Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

 John Lithgow, Perry Mason

 Tobias Menzies, The Crown - Emmy Winner

 O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale

 Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale

 Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

 Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

 Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Rebecca In the Car - Ted Lasso Season 1 Episode 1

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

 Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

 Aidy Bryant, SNL

 Kate McKinnon, SNL

 Cecily Strong, SNL

 Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

 Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso - Emmy Winner

 Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

Roy on the Pitch - Ted Lasso Season 1 Episode 3

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY

 Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

 Kenan Thompson, SNL

 Bowen Yang, SNL

 Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso - Emmy Winner

 Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

 Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

 Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

 Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

Family Secrets - Mare of Easttown Season 1 Episode 5

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

 Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

 Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

 Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

 Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown - Emmy Winner

 Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit

 Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Evan Peters as Colin Zabel - Mare of Easttown Season 1 Episode 2

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

 Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

 Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

 Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

 Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

 Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown - Emmy Winner

 Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit

REALITY SHOW HOST

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, Top Chef

A'keria as Prince - RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 6 Episode 4

UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

 Becoming (Disney+)

 Below Deck (Bravo)

 Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)

 RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked (VH1) - Emmy Winner

 Selling Sunset (Netflix)

VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

 A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

 Saturday Night Live (NBC) - Emmy Winner

Writing and directing winners include Hacks for Comedy writing and directing, Last Week with John Oliver for Variety writing, The Crown for Drama writing and directing, Queen's Gambit for directing on a Limited Series, and I May Destroy You for writing on a Limited Series.

