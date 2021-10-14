Watch The Conners Online: Season 4 Episode 4

at .

Did the wedding go ahead?

On The Conners Season 4 Episode 4, Dan had to question whether marriage was the right thing for him so soon after the death of Roseanne.

Mary Is The Flower Girl - The Conners Season 4 Episode 4

Meanwhile, a weather report forecasted a tornado, providing the Conners with some time to chat about where they were at in life.

How did Darlene feel about all the changes coming her way?

Watch The Conners Season 4 Episode 4 Online

Use the video above to watch The Conners online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much mo

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Conners Season 4 Episode 4 Quotes

Darlene: Do you have any idea how incredibly awkward this is going to be for me?
Dan: Nope. I married my high school sweetheart and made that last for 46 years. Just saying.

The wedding is tomorrow, and the bridesmaids' dresses aren't even here yet. The florist says that they're out of baby's breath, and he's going to replace it with eucalyptus, which is going to make the entire church smell like cough medicine. And after our ceremony, there's a funeral. So there is going to be a casket off to the side reminding us that as we start our new lives together, someone's going the other way.

Louise

The Conners Season 4 Episode 4

The Conners Season 4 Episode 4 Photos

The Wedding Party - The Conners Season 4 Episode 4
Mary Is The Flower Girl - The Conners Season 4 Episode 4
Mark's Dressed Up - The Conners Season 4 Episode 4
Darlene Invites Jeff - The Conners Season 4 Episode 4
Harris' New Boyfriend - The Conners Season 4 Episode 4
Ben Escorts Jackie - The Conners Season 4 Episode 4
  1. The Conners
  2. The Conners Season 4
  3. The Conners Season 4 Episode 4
  4. Watch The Conners Online: Season 4 Episode 4