Watch The Conners Online: Season 4 Episode 4

Did the wedding go ahead?

On The Conners Season 4 Episode 4, Dan had to question whether marriage was the right thing for him so soon after the death of Roseanne.

Meanwhile, a weather report forecasted a tornado, providing the Conners with some time to chat about where they were at in life.

How did Darlene feel about all the changes coming her way?

Use the video above to watch The Conners online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much mo

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.