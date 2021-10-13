The Conners Season 4 Episode 4 Review: The Wedding of Dan and Louise

Dan and Louise got married on The Conners Season 4 Episode 4, or at least I hope they did. Was Jackie's last-minute, quickie ceremony legal?

I guess we'll have to choose to believe.

But with everything that went wrong, it felt odd that not one family member mentioned Roseanne.

Don't get me wrong. I love Dan and Louise. They make a great couple, and I'm thrilled that they've gotten married.

But as the tornado bore down on Lanford, I half expected someone to call it the curse of Roseanne, but no one did.

To have none of Roseanne's children nor her sister mention her as Dan prepared to get married felt unauthentic.

Not that I wanted them to mention it to Dan because that would have been insensitive, but you'd think Jackie, Becky, Darlene, or DJ would wonder aloud what their late mother would have thought about this day or how they felt about Dan moving on without someone else.

And for the record, I'm not one of those fans who dwell on Roseanne. I loved the original show, but I'm also happy with how The Conners has continued in her absence.

However, not having Dan or anyone else in the family even speak Roseanne's name on this important day felt like the show was trying too hard to leave her in the rearview mirror.

I wish that had been different, but just like Dan and the rest of the Conner family, I guess I'll just have to move on.

And even though this was Dan and Louise's wedding, it felt like the drama between Darlene and Ben took the spotlight.

I understand why Dan invited Ben. Ben is his business partner and friend, but he should have given Darlene a heads up sooner. No one likes to get blindsided with their ex at a family event. Telling her that Ben was bringing a plus one without knowing who it was, made the situation even worse.

Darlene: Do you have any idea how incredibly awkward this is going to be for me?

Darlene: Do you have any idea how incredibly awkward this is going to be for me?

Dan: Nope. I married my high school sweetheart and made that last for 46 years. Just saying.

Permalink: Nope. I married my high school sweetheart and made that last for 46 years. Just saying.

Ben got close to the Conner family. He lived with them for about a year. So I get why he'd want to be at Dan's wedding, although it felt odd to have him walking Jackie down the aisle. It was unclear whether that was the original plan or they had to improvise because many guests didn't make it due to the storm.

I even appreciate Mark wanting to spend time with Ben, especially given that David has been MIA the last couple of years. However, Mark came off as a bit of a brat when he yelled at Darlene for not wanting Ben around.

I know Mark is a kid, and the breakup affected him too, but his mother is obviously hurting. Mark is usually the one who picks up on that.

But Ben choosing to hang out in the Conner home after breaking up with Darlene felt wrong. When you break up with someone, you generally lose the privilege of being considered one of the family, especially so soon after the split.

I know there are fans still rooting for Ben and Darlene to reconcile, but I'd be fine if Ben moved on and out of Lanford permanently. At this point, I'd prefer to see Darlene learn how to be happy on her own than end up back with Ben.

Darlene wasn't the only one struggling with her own personal drama.

Dr. Hardy: How are the panic attacks coming?

Darlene: Well, I'm sitting in this van with my ex and the guy I was going to go to Hawaii with, and a psychic told me that the only way I'm ever going to figure out my life is if I go on a spiritual journey.

Dr. Hardy: Sounds like driving into a tornado is the best thing that can happen to you right now. Good luck.

Permalink: Sounds like driving into a tornado is the best thing that can happen to you right now. Good...

Permalink: Sounds like driving into a tornado is the best thing that can happen to you right now. Good...

Becky accidentally took a sip of champagne before the wedding and ended up having a panic attack at the church. Thank goodness Mikey was there for her because Jackie was kind of useless.

That Becky and Mikey ended up having sex again wasn't the healthiest of coping mechanisms, but at least it kept her from taking another drink.

That said, I don't want to see Mikey end up as Becky's crutch. I'd like to see them eventually have a real romantic relationship. Becky deserves that.

But does Mikey know that Becky is married to Emilio? And where is Emilio? Heck, for that matter, where is Beverly Rose?

No one even mentioned her, and even though she's a little young to be a flower girl, it would have been adorable for Mary to help her baby cousin down the aisle.

Finally, we get to the wedding itself.

The wedding is tomorrow, and the bridesmaids' dresses aren't even here yet. The florist says that they're out of baby's breath, and he's going to replace it with eucalyptus, which is going to make the entire church smell like cough medicine. And after our ceremony, there's a funeral. So there is going to be a casket off to the side reminding us that as we start our new lives together, someone's going the other way.

Permalink: The wedding is tomorrow, and the bridesmaids' dresses aren't even here yet. The florist says...

Permalink: The wedding is tomorrow, and the bridesmaids' dresses aren't even here yet. The florist says...

Somehow, Dan magically made all of these issues go away with no explanation given. One minute Becky and Darlene are wearing ridiculously oversized bridesmaid gowns, and the next, they're in perfectly fitted dresses as they walk down the aisle.

On the upside, Louise looked gorgeous, and the small moments we got between her and Dan were perfect.

When you said you were okay just living together, I realized I wasn't. I want to be your husband. Cause once we're married, that's at least one legal speed bump before you can ditch me.

Permalink: When you said you were okay just living together, I realized I wasn't. I want to be your...

Permalink: When you said you were okay just living together, I realized I wasn't. I want to be your...

Both Louise and Dan are in this for the right reasons. They love and respect one another. Louise even seems okay with Dan's crazy family.

But if she's really expecting the Conner brood to move out any time soon, she may want to look for a way out now.

So what did you think, TV Fanatics?

Was Dan and Louise's wedding everything you'd hoped for?

Am I the only one who found it odd that no one mentioned Roseanne?

Should Ben expect to hang out with Darlene's family even though they've broken up?

And can Mikey and Becky have a healthy relationship despite how they've started out?

