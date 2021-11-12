It's A Wonderful Lifetime 2021 Slate: Star-Studded, Diverse, & Musical, Including 30 Films in 30 Days!

It's that time again!

For all you Christmas buffs who adore those cheesy, fuzzy flicks that put you in the holiday spirit , you'll be pleased to know from Lifetime, to Hallmark, Netflix, Freeform, and more, everyone is getting in on spreading the holiday cheer!

Lifetime continues to up its game with an ambitious pledge of 30 in 30. That's right; once Thanksgiving hits, Lifetime will air 30 brand-new Christmas movies in 30 days, every single day between Nov. 26 and Dec. 25.

But the even better news is that you will not need to wait until then for new Christmas flicks. It's a Wonderful Lifetime officially kicks off November. 12, with new movies airing every Saturday and Sunday from then until Thanksgiving hits us with the daily fun and festivities.

It's the network's largest holiday movie slate to date, and they're doing it in style with musical superstars, icons, and legends, fan-favorite TV stars, Holiday and Lifetime favorites.

No, trust us; there's serious star power here: Reba McIntire, Smokey Robinson, Marie Osmond, Kirk Franklin, and Kelly Rowland are among our musically inclined stars. We also have a Country-themed film, and a Kirk Franklin Gospel film.

Saved By the Bell and Lifetime Christmas movie vet Mario Lopez will star in a flick with his own daughter, and he's not alone, Virgin River's Colin Lawrence will do the same with his young daughter.

Tia Mowry, Tatyana Ali, and Melissa Joan Hart will star in new films. Chad Michael Murray, Jana Kramer, The Vampire Diaries' Candice King, and Hailie Duff are more familiar faces you'll go wild over.

Along with Shadowhunter's Emeraude Troubia and Fantasy Island's Roselyn Sanchez, and Ricki Lake.

And reunions? They have you covered! Original HSM fans will be thrilled to learn Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman are co-starring in a holiday romance together.

And everyone loves a good Brady Bunch reunion when Christopher Knight, Barry Williams, and Susan Olsen guest-star in a family flick.

Lifetime is also staying true to its pledge to tell diverse stories with casts to match. Effortless incorporation of culture is a bonus.

But enough hype. Mark your calendars, set your DVRs, and check out the lineup below.

An Ice Wine Christmas (Friday, Nov. 12 8/7c)

Camila (Roselyn Sánchez) is a top-sommelier who returns home to participate in her hometown's annual Ice Wine Christmas Festival and spend time with her mother Sunny (Maria delMar) and sister Beth (AnnaMaria Demara), who manages the local winery for Camila's former ice wine mentor, Henry (Richard Fitzpatrick).

When Camila learns that Henry's retirement will scale back the Christmas Festival, she appeals to Declan (Lyriq Bent), the recently hired wine specialist leading the charge in changes, hoping to persuade him to preserve the Christmas magic in a bottle.

A Picture Perfect Holiday (Saturday, Nov. 13 8/7c)

Tatyana Ali stars as ambitious fashion photographer Gaby Jones who lands her dream job. With encouragement from her editor (Dina Meyer), Gaby attends a Christmas Photography Retreat in the small town. A double booking alongside Sean (Henderson Wade) opens Gaby's world to the magic of the holidays and capturing said magic through the lens, though will their differing ambitions jeopardize their brewing romance?

Dancing Through the Snow (Friday, Nov. 19 8/7c)

Virgin River's Colin Lawrence stars as Michael Foster, a firefighter and devoted single father to 8- year-old Lily (Bianca Lawrence, Colin's real daughter), an aspiring ballerina. After a video goes viral of Michael and Lily doing an adorable ballet routine, Michael becomes the most eligible bachelor. However, the only woman Michael has eyes for is Lily's ballet teacher, Olivia (AnnaLynne McCord). But can he win her over?

You Make It Feel Like Christmas (Saturday, Nov. 20 8/7c)

Emma ( Mary Antonini) is a talented designer who catches the eye of guru Kate Marguiles (Stephanie Sy), and immerses herself in the job, too busy to return home for the holidays despite her father's ( Alex Poch-Goldin) wishes. Luckily, Emma's ex-boyfriend home from active military duty, Aaron (Michael Xavier) will stop at nothing to get her home for the holidays.

Baking Spirits Bright (Sunday, Nov. 21 8/7c)

Rekha Sharma stars as Mira Varma, the proud manager of her family's fruitcake business. As the popularity of the treat declines, her family (Aadila Dosani, Praneet Akilla, Manoj Sood, and Nimet Kanji) hire Brady Phillips (Dion Johnstone) and his high-powered marketing company to boost sales for the holidays. But Mira just wants to preserve her family's style and legacy.

Reba McEntire's Christmas in Tune (Friday, Nov. 26 8/7c)

Years after their personal and professional breakup, the singing duo of Georgia (Reba McEntire) and Joe Winter (John Schneider) agree to reunite after their daughter, Belle ( Candice King), asks them to participate in a Christmas charity concert. They may be making more than music together when all is said and done.

Merry Liddle Christmas Baby (Saturday, Nov. 27 8/7c)

The Liddles are back, and this time, we have a baby to celebrate!

Kelly Rowland reprises her role as Jacquie Liddle in the third sequel of this holiday franchise. She and her husband Tyler (Thomas Cadrot) are preparing for the arrival of their first child, while her sister Treena (Latonya Williams) and her husband Julian (Jaime. M. Callica) hope to adopt. Meanwhile, youngest sister Kiara (Bresha Webb) is getting serious with Chris (Nathan Witte). It's going to be a jam-packed Christmas.

Miracle in Motor City (Sunday, Nov. 28 8/7c)

Amber Dupont (Tia Mowry) gets overwhelmed taking over the church's annual Christmas Pageant. She gets ahead of herself, promising the presence of the legendary Smokey Robinson, prompting her friends to enlist the help of Amber's ex Eddie (Mark Taylor) to help with this impossible mission.

Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion (Monday, Nov. 29, 8/7c)

Event planner Amy ( Michelle Argyris) helps rising singer Tiffanie Christmas (Asia'h Epperson) plan her holiday family reunion. Amy has to manage Tiffanie's complicated family dynamics while processing her burgeoning feelings for Tiffanie's cousin, Calvin ( Alonzo B. Slater). Vanessa Williams, Wendy Raquel Robinson, and Catherine Haena Kim also star.

Saying Yes to Christmas ( Tuesday, Nov. 30, 8/7c)

Career-obsessed June (Erika Prevost) says "Yes" to every invitation while she's home for the holidays, thanks to some Christmas magic. Sparks reignite when Blake ( Romaine Waite), her former flame, accompanies her on her frenzy of Christmas activities.

Match Made in Mistletoe (Wednesday, Dec. 1, 8/7c)

Interior designer Emily Barnes ( Natalie Lisinska) is hired by a foreign embassy in DC to decorate for the holiday charity ball, the newly appointed ambassador Magnus Andersson's (Damon Runyan) "minimalist" approach challenges Emily, but her love for the holiday wears him down.

A Christmas Village Romance (Thursday, Dec. 2, 8/7c)

Romance novelist Diana (Jeni Ross) uses her notoriety to help a small town stay afloat by hosting their Christmas Gala. Despite her best efforts, the local town's blacksmith and historian, Carter (Jake Epstein) challenges her at every turn. But just when the two hit it off while working, Diana's cover model/crush Greg (Oliver Renaud), surprises her, leaving her torn on who best represents her happily ever after.

A Christmas Dance Reunion (Friday, Dec. 3, 8/7c)

It's a High School Music reunion!

Attorney Lucy Mortimer (Monique Coleman), along with her mother Virginia (Kim Roberts) returns to the Winterleigh Resort to help celebrate the hotel's last Christmas season. She's reunited with the owner's nephew and her childhood Christmas Dance partner, Barrett Brewster (Corbin Bleu). Lucy heads the recreation of all the most beloved events, including the dance while sparks fly between her and Barrett.

Kirk Franklin's A Gospel Christmas (Saturday, Dec. 4, 8/7c)

Olivia (Demetria McKinney), a young assistant pastor, becomes lead pastor at a new church a month before Christmas. However, she's worried about the transition and whether or not she can get the choir ready in time for the annual Winter Jamboree. Kirk Franklin makes a special appearance along with writing and arranging music for this one!

My Favorite Christmas Melody ( Sunday, Dec. 5 8/7c)

Mýa & Rainbow Sun Francks star as a singer-songwriter, Abby (Mýa), who enlists the help of a high school music teacher to save the art program, and yes, finds love in the process.

Secretly Santa (Monday, Dec. 6 8/7c)

Miranda (Alica Dea Josipovic) and Paul (Travis Nelson) are business rivals who accidentally meet at a costumed Santa crawl and spend a romantic evening together without learning each other’s identities.

As their anonymous romance continues online, their businesses merge, forcing them into an unwanted partnership. As they clash while working together on a holiday gift-giving app, their hearts must reconcile their online love when unexpected feelings develop for one another.

Christmas Movie Magic (Tuesday, Dec. 7, 8/7c)

An entertainment writer Alli Blakeman (Holly Deveaux) covers the anniversary of a classic Christmas film in the small town it took place, hoping it would lead to a promotion.

But she meets the theater owner Brad (Drew Seeley), who helps her look into the mysteries of the signature song of the film.

And she finds some Christmas magic and romance along the way.

Christmas With a Crown (Wednesday, Dec. 8, 8/7c)

After Cassie (Lisa Durupt) returns to her hometown to revive her family’s traditional Christmas festival, she meets a dashing stranger, Nicolas (Marcus Rosner), who’s volunteered to help organize the event.

Sparks begin to fly between them, but little does she know that he’s an actual prince in disguise, longing to find the true spirit of the holidays. Gotta love those royal romances!

A Fiancé for Christmas (Thursday, Dec. 9, 8/7c)

Perpetually single Sawyer ( Amanda Payton) makes a fake wedding registry, hoping a shopping spree with a scan gun will be the ultimate retail therapy. But when the registry is discovered, and the whole town throws her a surprise bridal shower, she’s too embarrassed to tell the truth. Instead, she finds a fake fiancé (Adam Gregory) to help her with the holidays.

Holiday in Santa Fe ( Friday, Dec. 10 8/7c)

Mario Lopez stars as Tony, a man who runs his family-owned business of holiday ornament making inspired by Mexican Christmas traditions.

Their award-winning designs, created by matriarch Milagro Ortega, are highly sought after each holiday season. Tony and his sister Magdalena (Aimee Garcia), and their dad run the shop in Santa Fe, but when their beloved Milagro unexpectedly passes, the family struggles to find its heart.

With Milagro gone, Belinda Sawyer (Emeraude Toubia), an executive at one of the largest greeting card and holiday décor chains, sees an opportunity to acquire the company. When sparks fly between Belinda and Tony, Belinda realizes there is more to Casa de Milagro than meets the eye.

The Holiday Fix Up (Saturday, Dec. 11 at 8/7c)

When Sam (Jana Kramer), the designer behind a popular home renovation show, returns to her hometown during the holidays to help renovate the Bell Harbor Inn, she gets paired with Coop (Ryan McPartlin) as her lead contractor.

There’s just one problem – he’s the guy who broke her heart, and she’s the one who got away. Sparks fly as they work closely to get the renovations done in time for the inn’s annual Christmas Eve Harborfest. Will they be able to fix the mistakes of their past to build a future together?

Maria Menounos also stars.

People Presents: Blending Christmas ( Sunday, Dec. 12, 8/7c)

The Hacienda de la Sierra is Emma’s (Haylie Duff) favorite place to spend the holiday season, and her boyfriend Liam ( Aaron O’Connell) has been secretly planning to propose to her there, surrounded by both their families. Emma is delighted when she arrives to find the whole family there. Of course, no holiday gathering is complete without drama, and soon the families are bickering!

The added stress from trying to blend the two families eventually takes a toll on Emma and Liam, who start questioning their own relationship. Now just days before Christmas, the two families realize that they’re going to have to work together to reunite Emma and Liam!

Your Brady Bunch reunion is here for this blended family fun. Also stars, Christopher Knight, Greg Evigan, Mike Lookinland, Barry Williams, Susan Olsen, Robbie Rist, Telma Hopkins.

Maps and Mistletoe (Monday, Dec. 13, 8/7c)

Emilia Martin (Humberly González), a cartographer, has plans for a cozy Christmas at home until her boss has a last-minute project for her, designing a novelty treasure map of the North Pole. Emilia decides to seek out the expertise of North Pole explorer Drew Campbell (Ronnie Rowe), who reluctantly agrees to help her.

Love is in the works with these two explorers!

Ghosts of Christmas Past (Tues, Dec. 14, 8/7c)

Ellie (Annie Clark), a serial ghoster on dating apps, is told by a fortune teller that she must resolve her past and make amends with all of those she ghosted before Christmas, or she is destined to never find true love.

One week, she takes it upon herself to track down all the men she ghosted before the stroke of midnight on Christmas Eve and discovers love in the process with someone special ( Dan Jeannotte).

The Enchanted Christmas Cake (Wed. Dec. 15, 8/7c)

Erica Durance and Robin Dunne of The Christmas Chalet have reunited again for another Christmas romance.

After the death of her grandmother, Gwen (Erica Durance) struggles to run their bakery, regain the Christmas spirit, and figure out her grandmother’s magical recipe for the town’s legendary Enchanted Christmas Cake.

So, when a high-end chef comes to town to film a Christmas special, Gwen reluctantly agrees to help the producer Gavin (Robin Dunne) prepare for the shoot to help support the bakery. As sparks fly, will she discover that Gavin is the secret ingredient she was missing all along?

Christmas by Chance (Thursday, Dec. 16, 8/7c)

Chance Charleswood (Winny Clarke) owns a struggling gift shop, prompting her to work with William Richards (Jacob Blair), a wealthy and popular entrepreneur, to help him organize the perfect proposal for his girlfriend Leyla Brooks (Celeste Desjardins). When Chance needs to get closer to Leyla to find out what she likes, they devise a plan to have her attend their Christmas party as an old friend of the family.

Except as Chance and William continue to spend more time together with the hopes of devising the perfect proposal, but Leyla does not seem to be ready for marriage, and each plan seems to fall apart. As Chance and William get to know each other more, they begin to bring out the best in one another and can find their true selves along the way.

Mistletoe in Montana (Friday, Dec. 17, 8/7c)

At Paradise Ranch, where city slickers get to be cowboys and cowgirls. Merry ( Melissa Joan Hart), who owns the ranch, has been unlucky in love, but that's about to change when a single father, Mark (Duane Henry), and his two kids book the ranch for Christmas week. Adventure is on the menu, the holiday spirit is everywhere, and love is in the air. Jamey Sheridan also stars.

Toying with the Holidays, Saturday, Dec. 18

A workaholic designer Danielle ( Cindy Busby) returns to her hometown of Holly Pines for the holidays with her son, Paul, with hopes to introduce him to some holiday traditions, in particular the town's North Pole Express train. She discovers that the North Pole Express has been sidelined.

Determined to help, Danielle reconnects with her former high school classmate Kevin (Chad Michael Murray), a hobbyist and model train enthusiast. Together, Danielle and Kevin attempt to pull off a Christmas miracle that would get the old North Pole Express running -- and quite possibly give Danielle many reasons, one of them romantic, to consider staying in Holly Pines for good.

Under the Christmas Tree, Sunday, Dec. 19 8/7c

Marketing whiz Alma Beltran (Elise Bauman) and Christmas tree whisperer Charlie Freemont (Tattiawna Jones) cross paths when Charlie finds the perfect tree for the Maine Governor's Holiday Celebration -- right in Alma's back yard.

While they initially spar, romantic sparks soon begin to fly between the two women as the enchanting tree and some Christmas fairy dust from the town's pâtissière extraordinaire ( Ricki Lake) bring out the best in them and spark each other to take leaps of faith and fight for love and Christmas magic.

Candy Cane Candidate Monday, Dec. 20 8/7c

Julia (Jacky Lai) returns to her hometown of North Falls for Christmas to drown her sorrows in eggnog, cookies, and Yuletide after her recent political campaign for city council ended in a landslide loss. It's the perfect place for Julia's holiday escape -- until she realizes coming home means running into her old high school rival, Parker (Jake Epstein), the arrogant know-it-all who beat her in a race for senior class president.

When the North Falls mayor resigns, the town holds an emergency election, and Julia and Parker find themselves once again facing off. But as Julia and Parker campaign their way through the Christmas season and plan a toy drive together, Julia begins to see a different side of Parker, and the ice between them slowly begins to thaw. As their political race comes to a head, Julia and Parker discover winning isn't everything.

The Christmas Ball Tuesday, Dec. 21 8/7c

Lead ballerina Clare Fitzgerald (Deidre Mullins) is let go before the Christmas season's Nutcracker performance and visits her aunt Bridget (Caroline Langrishe) in England during the holidays. Once there, she meets Liam (Nick Hendrix), a local professor and historian, who is helping Aunt Bridget preserve the family manor.

Clare discovers that Christmas Regency balls were once held at the manor, prompting aunt Bridget to propose they hold a ball as part of Liam's presentation to the preservation society. As Clare and Liam work together, the two also waltz into a new romance.

It Takes a Christmas Village (Wednesday, Dec. 22 8/7c)

Mayor Alex Foster (Brookie Nevin) must convince the reclusive Darcy Hawkins (Corey Sevier) to loan out his family's historic mill, which is no easy task thanks to a long-running family feud. But as Alex slowly chips away at Darcy's frosty exterior, their feelings grow beyond the interest of the town, leading this unlikely duo to the prospect of love. Allie Chung also stars.

Rebuilding a Dream Christmas (Thursday, Dec. 23 8/7c)

Real estate broker Abbey (Meggan Kaiser) is forced back to her hometown to repair a Victorian house she inherited from her grandmother. She decides to sell the house and hires single dad Josh (Zane Stephens) to help with the repairs. Working together brings up memories from her past, and as her relationship with Josh and his 8-year-old son, Noah (Bryson JonSteele), grows, Abbey finds her calling and makes a home for herself.

Hot Chocolate Holiday (Friday, Dec. 24 8/7c)

Colette (Aubrey Reynolds) runs a coffee shop known for her secret and famous hot chocolate. When Marcus (Jonny Swenson), a new dessert shop owner, starts to draw in Colette's customers with his very own specialty hot chocolate that tastes exactly like the recipe from her beloved grandmother, she is determined to expose him. But as she gets to know Marcus, sparks fly between the cocoa connoisseurs.

Writing Around the Christmas Tree, Saturday, Dec. 25

Mikaela (Krystal Joy Brown), a successful romance novelist who has had bad luck in love, visits a quaint bed and breakfast for a Christmas writer's retreat near a snowy lake town each year. Upon arriving, she meets dashing writer Levi (Curtis Hamilton), who soon convinces Mikaela that she shouldn't be writing about love if she doesn't allow herself to get out and actually experience it.

Will you be watching any of these films? If so, sound off below with your list of cheesy, sweet Christmas movies you can't wait to check out!

