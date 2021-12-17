2022 Premiere Dates: When Will Your Favorite Shows Return?

With TV shows dying down for the holidays, you may be wondering when your favorites will be back on the air.

Fear not, we've rounded up the premieres we know about in the year 2022.

Scroll down to learn when your favorite shows will be back on the air.

Sunday, January 2

SEAL Team Season 5 (Midseason Premiere) - Paramount+ - 3.01 a.m.

Dirty Jobs Season 9 - Discovery - 8 p.m.

The Equalizer Season 2 (Midseason Premiere) - 8 p.m.

NEXT LEVEL CHEF - Fox - 8 p.m.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 (Midseason Premiere) - 8 p.m.

S.W.A.T Season 5 - CBS - 10 p.m.

The Rookie (Midseason Premiere) - ABC - 10 p.m.

Monday, January 3

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 - Fox - 8 p.m.

The Bachelor Season 26 (Two-Hour Premiere) - ABC - 8 p.m.

Kenan Season 2 - NBC - 8 p.m.

The Neighborhood Season 4 (Midseason Premiere) - CBS - 8 p.m.

Bob (Hearts) Abishola Season 3 (Winter Premiere) - CBS - 8:30 p.m.

THE CLEANING LADY - Fox - 9 p.m. (Crime Drama)

NCIS Season 19 - CBS - 9 p.m.

THAT’S MY JAM - NBC - 9 p.m. (Competition Show)

NCIS: Hawaii (Midseason Premiere) - CBS - 10 p.m.

Ordinary Joe (Midseason Premiere) - NBC - 10 p.m.

Tuesday, January 4

AMERICAN AUTO - NBC - 8 p.m. (Comedy)

FBI Season 4 (Midseason Premiere) - CBS - 8 p.m.

Finding Your Roots Season 8 - PBS - 8 p.m.

GRAND CREW - NBC - 8:30 p.m. (Comedy)

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY - ABC - 9 p.m. (Comedy)

FBI: International (Midseason Premiere) - CBS - 9 p.m.

This Is Us Season 6 - NBC - 9 p.m.

Black-ish Season 8 - ABC - 9:30 p.m.

FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 (Midseason Premiere) - CBS - 10 p.m.

New Amsterdam Season 4 (Midseason Premiere) - NBC - 10 p.m.

Queens (Midseason Premiere) - ABC - 10 p.m.

Wednesday, January 5

REBELDE - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Drama)

The Amazing Race Season 33 (Two-Hour Premiere) - CBS - 8 p.m.

Chicago Med Season 7 (Midseason Premiere) - NBC - 8 p.m.

The Goldbergs Season 9 (Midseason Premiere) ABC - 8 p.m.

I Can See Your Voice Season 2 - Fox - 8 p.m.

The Wonder Years (Midseason Premiere) - ABC - 8:30 p.m.

Chicago Fire Season 10 (Midseason Premiere) - NBC - 9 p.m.

The Conners Season 4 (Midseason Premiere) - ABC - 9 p.m.

Next Level Chef (Time Slot Premiere) - Fox - 9 p.m.

Home Economics Season 2 - ABC - 9:31 p.m.

The Chase Season 2 (Midseason Premiere) - ABC - 10 p.m.

Chicago PD Season 9 (Midseason Premiere) - NBC - 10 p.m.

GOOD SAM - CBS - 10 p.m. (Drama)

Thursday, January 6

Star Trek: Prodigy (Midseason Premiere) - Paramount+ - 3:01 a.m.

The Blacklist Season 9 (Midseason Premiere) - NBC - 8 p.m.

JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER (Two-Hour Premiere) - Fox - 8 p.m. (Dating Show)

WOMEN OF THE MOVEMENT - ABC - 8 p.m.

Young Sheldon Season 5 (Midseason Premiere) - CBS - 8 p.m.

United States of Al Season 2 (Midseason Premiere) - CBS - 8:31 p.m.

Go-Big Show Season 2 - TBS - 9 p.m.

Growing Up Hip Hop Season 6 (Midseason Premiere) - WE - 9 p.m.

Law and Order: Special Victims Unit Season 23 (Midseason Premiere) - NBC - 9 p.m.

Ghosts (Midseason Premiere) - CBS - 9:01 p.m.

B Positive Season 2 (Midseason Premiere) - CBS - 9:30 p.m.

Bull Season 6 (Midseason Premiere) - CBS - 10 p.m.

Law and Order: Organized Crime (Midseason Premiere) - NBC - 10 p.m.

Friday, January 7

Undercover Boss Season 11 - CBS - 8 p.m.

Magnum P.I. Season 4 (Midseason Premiere) - CBS - 9 p.m.

Blue Bloods Season 12 (Midseason Premiere) - CBS - 10 p.m.

Sunday, January 9

The 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - The CW/TBS - 7 p.m.

Call Me Kat Season 2 (Special Night and Time) - Fox - 8 p.m.

SOMEONE THEY KNEW… WITH TAMRON HALL - Court TV - 8 p.m. (Docuseries)

PIVOTING (Special Night and Time) - Fox - 8:30 p.m. (Comedy)

All Creatures Great and Small Season 2 - PBS - 9 p.m.

The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 - HBO - 10 p.m.

Monday, January 10

Undercover Season 3 - Netflix - 3:01 a.m.

Darcey and Stacey Season 3 - TLC - 8 p.m.

Tuesday, January 11

THE KINGS OF NAPA - OWN - 8 p.m. (Drama)

Superman And Lois Season 2 - The CW - 8 p.m.

American Masters Season 36 - PBS - 9 p.m.

NAOMI - The CW - 9 p.m. (Comic Book Drama)

Our Kind Of People (Midseason Premiere) - Fox - 9 p.m.

Wipeout (Midseason Premiere) - TBS - 9 p.m.

Wednesday, January 12

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow Season 7 (Midseason Premiere) - The CW - 8 p.m.

Batwoman Season 3 (Midseason Premiere) - The CW - 9 p.m.

Thursday, January 13

THE JOURNALIST - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Drama)

PEACEMAKER - HBO Max - 3:01 a.m. (Comic Book Action)

Call Me Kat Season 2 (Time Slot Premiere) - Fox - 9 p.m.

MARRIED TO REAL ESTATE - HGTV - 9 p.m. (Reality)

PIVOTING (Time Slot Premiere) - Fox - 8:30 p.m. (Comedy)

Walker Season 2 (Midseason Premiere) - The CW - 8 p.m.

Friday, January 14

ARCHIVE 81 - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Horror)

THE HOUSE - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Adult Animation)

Saturday, January 15

Safe Room (TV Movie) - Lifetime - 8 p.m.

Sunday, January 16

Britannia Season 3 - Epix - 9 p.m.

Two Sentence Horror Stories Season 3 - The CW - 9 p.m.

Monday, January 17

4400 (Midseason Premiere) - The CW - 9 p.m.

Thursday, January 20

SINGLE DRUNK FEMALE (Special Time) - Freeform - 10 p.m. (Comedy)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Season 7 - TBS - 10:30 p.m.

SINGLE DRUNK FEMALE (Time Slot Premiere) - Freeform - 10:30 p.m. (Comedy)

Friday, January 21

AS WE SEE IT - Amazon - 12:01 a.m. (Comedy)

FRAGGLE ROCK: BACK TO THE ROCK - Apple TV+ - 12:01 a.m. (Puppet Comedy)

Servant Season 3 - Apple TV+ - 12:01 a.m.

Ozark Season 4 - Netflix - 3:01 a.m.

Real Time With Bill Maher Season 20 - HBO - 10 p.m.

Saturday, January 22

Vanished: Searching For My Sister (TV Movie) - Lifetime - 8 p.m.

Sunday, January 23

Billions Season 6 - Showtime - 9 p.m.

Monday, January 24

THE GILDED AGE - HBO - 9 p.m. (Period Drama)

Snowpiercer Season 3 - TNT - 9 p.m.

American Dad Season 17 - TBS - 10 p.m.

PROMISED LAND - ABC - 10:01 p.m. (Drama)

Wednesday, January 26

Resident Alien Season 2 - SyFy - 9 p.m.

Thursday, January 27

Legacies Season 4 (Midseason Premiere) - The CW - 9 p.m.

Fast Foodies Season 2 - TruTV - 10 p.m.

Grown-ish Season 4 (Midseason Premiere) - Freeform - 10 p.m.

Friday, January 28

THE AFTERPARTY - Apple TV+ - 12:01 a.m. (Murder Mystery)

HOW I MET YOUR FATHER - Hulu - 12:01 a.m. (Comedy)

IN FROM THE COLD - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Thriller)

THE ORBITAL CHILDREN - Netflix - 3:01 am. (Anime)

Sunday, January 30

MONARCH - Fox - 10 p.m. (Drama)

Monday, January 31

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards - CBS - 8 p.m.

Tuesday, February 1

Raising Dion Season 2 - Netflix - 3:01 a.m.

The Resident Season 5 (Midseason Premiere) - Fox - 8 p.m.

MONARCH (Time Slot Premiere) - Fox - 10 p.m. (Drama)

Wednesday, February 2

PAM AND TOMMY - Hulu - 12:01 a.m. (Docudrama)

Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 - CBS - 8 p.m.

Friday, February 4

Sweet Magnolias (Season Premiere) - Netflix - 3.01 a.m.

Sunday, February 6

POWER BOOK IV: FORCE - Starz - 9 p.m. (Drama)

Thursday, February 11

Dollface Season 2 - Hulu - 12:01 a.m.

INVENTING ANNA - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Drama)

Sunday, February 13

The Walking Dead Season 11 (Midseason Premiere) - AMC+ - 3:01 a.m.

Friday, February 18

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 - Amazon - 12:01 a.m.

Sunday, February 20

The Walking Dead Season 11 (Midseason Premiere) - AMC - 9 p.m.

FROM - Epix - 10 p.m. (Drama)

Talking Dead Season 10 (Midseason Premiere) - AMC - 10 p.m.

Monday, February 21

All American Season 4 (Midseason Premiere) - The CW - 8 p.m.

AMERICAN SONG CONTEST - NBC - 8 p.m. (Singing Competition)

ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING - The CW - 9 p.m. (Drama)

THE ENDGAME - NBC - 10 p.m. (Drama)

Wednesday, February 23

A Million Little Things (Midseason Premiere) - ABC - 10 p.m.

Thursday, February 24

Law and Order Season 21 - NBC - 8 p.m.

Station 19 (Midseason Premiere) - ABC - 8 p.m.

Grey's Anatomy (Midseason Premiere) - ABC - 9 p.m.

Big Sky (Midseason Premiere) - ABC - 10 p.m.

Friday, February 25

VIKINGS: VALHALLA - Netflix - 3:01 a.m. (Period Drama)

Sunday, February 27

American Idol Season 5 - ABC - 8 p.m.

SUPER PUMPED: THE BATTLE FOR UBER - Showtime - 10 p.m. (Docudrama) Sunday, March 6

Riverdale Season 6 (Midseason Premiere) - The CW - 8 p.m.

Outlander Season 6 - Starz - 9 p.m.

SHINING VALE - Starz - 10 p.m. (Comedy)

Unexpected Season 5 - TLC - 10 p.m.

Monday, February 28

Better Things - FX - 10 p.m.

Tuesday, March 8

THE THING ABOUT PAM - NBC - 10 p.m. (Crime Drama)

Wednesday, March 9

The Flash Season 8 (Midseason Premiere) - The CW - 8 p.m.

Survivor Season 42 (Two-Hour Premiere) - CBS - 8 p.m.

Kung Fu Season 2 - The CW - 9 p.m.

Thursday, March 10

The Orville Season 3 - Hulu - 12:01 a.m.

Friday, March 11

Charmed Season 4 - The CW - 8 p.m.

Dynasty Season 5 (Midseason Premiere) - The CW - 9 p.m.

Tuesday, March 15

Young Rock Season 2 - NBC - 8 p.m.

Mr. May Season 2 - NBC - 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 20

Sanditon Season 2 - PBS - 9 p.m.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.