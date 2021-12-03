The Conners Charity Auction: Bid on Roseanne's Bedroom Set & More!

Did your heart ache watching Dan Conner set fire to the bedroom set he bought for Roseanne when they first got married?

Well, put those tissues away because we've got some exciting news!

The Conners have teamed up with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles and Charitybuzz to auction off pieces from that bedroom set and much more!

With Louise moving in, there were big changes afoot for the Conner family as Dan tried to sell the bedroom furniture he bought for Roseanne when they were first married.

In my The Conners Season 4 Episode 8 review, I mentioned how I wished Dan had considered donating the bedroom set to charity instead of setting it on fire.

Well, in a providential turn of events, the actual bedroom set may not have been burned to ashes after all! (Perhaps not everything we see on TV is real. Who knew?)

Fans of the show now have the chance to own these beloved pieces of Conner's family history.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles is auctioning off the dresser, headboard, and two wooden nightstands that have been a part of the Conner's TV home.

But wait. There's more!

Also included are the classic and highly coveted afghan used onscreen and a script of the episode "Yard Sale, Phone Fail, And a College Betrayal" that's been signed by the cast of The Conners.

You can view the action at www.charitybuzz.com/theconners and know that your winning bid will go to a good cause.

Fans of The Conners know that this TV family has frequently been in need of a helping hand, and in the real world, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles is there to do just that.

Habitat LA transforms neighborhoods throughout greater LA by bringing the community together to build affordable homes, provide critical home repairs and help families rebuild after natural disasters.

Habitat LA strengthens families by helping them access affordable loans, housing counseling, and down payment assistance. To learn more, visit www.habitatla.org.

Your winning bid through Charitybuzz, the world’s leading impact marketplace for once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive items, and unmatched access, can help change someone's life for the better.

So head over to www.charitybuzz.com/theconners and get bidding for your unique opportunity to own extraordinary items from The Conners set.

The Conners stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner and Jay R. Ferguson as Ben.

The Conners is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen, and Tony Hernandez.

The series is from Werner Entertainment.

The Conners airs Wednesday at 9 PM ET, and episodes are available on-demand and on Hulu the following day, and you can read our The Conners reviews here at TV Fanatic.

