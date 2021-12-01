The Conners Season 4 Episode 8 Review: Yard Sale, Phone Fail, And a College Betrayal

After years of screwing up their lives, the Conner family realized that they didn't need therapy. They just needed Jackie.

Well, Jackie's advice wasn't always spot on. As a matter of fact, at times, it took quite a convoluted path, but once it landed on a point, it was surprisingly helpful.

Perhaps her worst decision during The Conners Season 4 Episode 8 was bringing home the beer can Christmas tree, which was so trashy it made Dan's idea of using fishing lures as Christmas ornaments look good.

For once, everyone's storyline felt relevant, which doesn't always happen on The Conners.

Darlene and Nick had been dating for two weeks, and things were going well until Jackie pointed out all the possible implications of Nick not having a cell phone.

Nick: Phones suck all of your energy. They keep you from living your life in the present.

Could he have another girlfriend? Another whole family? What was he hiding?

It had me wondering, is it easier to juggle a double life with or without a cell phone? But I preferred Dan's concerns to Jackie's.

It wasn't all that long ago that people survived without having a phone attached to them 24/7, but it feels almost irresponsible to be out of touch now, especially if you run your own business or have a child.

But Jackie was the one who got in Darlene's head, and instead of talking to Nick about it, Darlene decided to buy him a phone, the one gift he specifically said he didn't want.

Something like this could have ended their new relationship, but Nick seems to be the type of person who thinks things through before he reacts. That bodes well for this couple's future.

Thanks to a day spent fiddling with a toaster instead of playing on her phone and another conversation with aunt Jackie, Darlene realized that she feared someone cheating on her because she cheated on Ben. If she can do it, then anyone can.

Perhaps the best part of this saga was that she communicated all of this to Nick, and he listened. He even decided he wanted to keep the phone.

We won't bother to ponder how Darlene can afford a phone that probably costs anywhere between $500 to $1,000. We'll just let that one go.

Before this episode, I hadn't thought twice about Darlene and Nick, but suddenly, I'm rooting for them, and I'm curious to see where this relationship is headed.

Becky had her own problems as she did her best to mentor Isabella, who took full advantage by heading off to a concert instead of studying.

And once again, in Jackie's weird way, she helped Becky see how she was trying to fix her own past mistakes by helping Isabella.

But Isabella was full of excuses and refused to take responsibility for her actions. Becky was right to walk away. This wasn't a failing on Becky's part but Isabella's.

Finally, we get to the most poignant story of the installment -- Dan getting rid of his bedroom set.

It wasn't difficult to figure out why this would be hard for Dan even before explaining what buying it meant to him.

Dan: This is a lot more than just a bedroom set. When I first married your Mom, her family said I wouldn’t amount to anything.

Jackie: We did say that.

That furniture represented a lifetime of memories with Roseanne. I can't even imagine how painful it must be to move it out to the curb and have strangers offer you a few measly dollars for it.

And before anyone starts blaming Louise, it's entirely understandable for her to want some new bedroom furniture now that she and Dan are married.

Louise has given up her home and agreed to move in with Dan and his family. For someone as independent as she is, that's huge.

Plus, the memories of Roseanne are in every nook and corner of that house. It's not too much to ask for the bedroom to now represent her and Dan.

Watching Dan set that bedroom furniture on fire was both sad and freeing. Personally, I would have rather he donate it somewhere, but I also appreciate how burning it helped him let it go and move forward.

We also got a quick moment with Harris, who appears to be sleeping on random people's sofas since her boyfriend decided it wasn't a good time for her to move in with him and his kids.

Do you think Aldo and Harris will ever cohabitate? For Harris' sake, I'm hoping this relationship is over, even if she hasn't realized it yet. Harris deserves to figure out her own life, not become the instant pseudo-step-parent to someone else's troublesome pre-teens.

But should Becky keep Harris' secret from Darlene?

To maintain a decent relationship with Harris, I think she has to unless she feels Harris is in real danger. Harris is officially an adult now. She can make her own choices, and she's made it clear she doesn't want her mother interfering or running to her rescue.

I just hope that Darlene isn't angry with Becky for not clueing her in on her daughter's state of semi-homelessness.

What do you think, TV Fanatics?

Did Dan do the right thing by burning his bedroom set?

Was Louise right to ask him to buy something new for the two of them?

Do Darlene and Nick have a future, or would you prefer to see her back with Ben?

