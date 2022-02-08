The Resident Season 5 Episode 12 Review: Now You See Me

Is anyone else feeling love triangle vibes with Conrad, Cade, and Billie?

It, by far, was not the most notable aspect of The Resident Season 5 Episode 12, which pulled at the heartstrings with a case involving an abused child, exploring the microaggressions one faces when seeking medical attention when overweight, and Billy taking a huge stand.

The Resident has maintained top form.

It was apparent that the moment we saw a smarmy Robert Porter caressing a worker's hand, the guy was bad news and would probably have some relation to Billie.

No way The Resident would've ever introduced this storyline about her assault as a child and Trevor if they didn't intend to tie it into the series in some other way.

I have been shortlisted for a seat at the state medical board. Bell Permalink: I have been shortlisted for a seat at the state medical board.

Of course, this slimeball piece of excrement is vying for the chair position on Georgia's medical board. We need our guy to win this, and he has an uphill battle when you consider it's a classic case of nepotism and elbow-rubbing with Porter having an "in" with the head of the medical board as alum and friends.

It's so frustrating how often advancement in all forms of life can typically come down to who you know. Meritocracy can be a myth. Bell is not only at a point of his career where he needs the position, but he can do real good here.

He, better than anyone, is in a unique position to assess other doctors and whether or not they're living up to that oath, they took proudly. His past gives him an edge, and he wants to do good. In contrast, Porter sounds like he's doing this on a whim with no genuine interest in making a difference.

Now that we know who Porter is, he's probably doing this for power more than anything else. He's a dangerous man to have on a board of anything.

Kit: You know women who come forward with abuse allegations are often attacked.

Billie: I know. But I have to try. Permalink: I know. But I have to try.

Bell called his number as soon as he realized who the man was. He figured that Porter was another doctor who prioritized profit over patients, and he noted Porter invading the personal space of a staff worker. He's also intelligent enough to know that he faced a challenge since Porter had connections.

While it was a bit contrived that Bell went to Billie for a letter of recommendation, at least they didn't waste any time delving into her connection to this man. And I'm proud of her for not only working up the courage to tell Kit the truth but her determination to do the same with the board.

She's willing to set aside her discomfort and potentially ruin her career to expose Porter for the pedophile that he is, and that takes some serious guts.

Everything that Billie endured as a child is appalling enough, but it makes it so much worse that the man who assaulted her is an actual doctor! If anyone can take this man down, Billie can, but the question is at what cost?

We can already guess that no one will take her words at face value, her identity will get exposed, and Trevor will get dragged into this. For now, she's hoping that she can handle this as a "she said/he said" thing.

Billie: He's so good with kids ever since he had one of his own.

Cade: I'm still struggling to find a way to make her trust me. She bonded with him instantly.

Billie: Don't feel bad. you never had a chance.

Cade: Yeah, I know, I get that. The guy is like a picnic basket filled with cupcakes, and ponies, and sunbeams. Permalink: Yeah, I know, I get that. The guy is like a picnic basket filled with cupcakes, and ponies,...

But Trevor is the ultimate trump card here. He's living proof of how despicable Porter is, and there will likely come a time when he's the only thing that can change the tide.

We haven't seen Trevor in some time, and it's the final piece of the puzzle for his storyline with Billie.

He still doesn't know who his father is or the full extent of what happened, so this will be a blow to him. But Trevor is also a righteous kid, and if it comes down to it, he will prove a strong ally in this fight if Billie works up enough nerve to tell him the truth. Of course, that's assuming he doesn't piece things together if, or better yet when Billie's name is released.

The storyline has been building for some time, so this fits Billie. She has blessedly mellowed out since her introduction and isn't as bothersome.

It'll also be interesting when the truth comes out because it's doubtful she's shared all aspects of her past with Conrad. They've gotten close since Nic's death, at least that's what they've led us to believe, but it's increasingly clear that Billie harbors some feelings for him.

It seems she's pining for him every time they share a scene, typically while his attention is elsewhere. But as it stands, Conrad has this connection with Cade that could blossom into something else down the road.

When Billie spoke about how great Conrad is with children and all of that to Cade, she damn near had heart-eyes. She was the one who wanted to check in with him when that heart situation happened.

But ironically, Conrad directs much of his attention and concern toward the enigmatic Cade, who is like a puzzle he can't solve yet. They've clicked in this inexplicable way, and the installment showed that more than ever.

If you need to cry, or yell, or hold my hand. You can do that. OK, honey? Conrad Permalink: If you need to cry, or yell, or hold my hand. You can do that. OK, honey?

Cade did take the case with Scout personally, and with the little we know and speculate about her past, it's understandable why she did. Conrad is just as curious and willing to connect some dots about her.

Cade's adverse to any kind gestures, especially from Conrad or men in general, and some of her knowledge during the case would lead someone to believe she had some experience with domestic violence.

Conrad blatantly alluding to it on the job in this attempt to push past her boundaries was noticeable. What is enjoyable about this dynamic is that Cade is as fearless and devoted as Conrad is. Still, as much as she doesn't take Conrad's natural propensity toward playing the White Knight personally, she won't let him do that.

She's a strong-willed woman who stands on her own two feet and establishes boundaries, and that's refreshing. We all know Conrad means well, and he's true to his word that he'll be there for her if she needs his help or assistance, but I respect that she doesn't want him coddling her or whatever else.

Scout's case was stressful and heartbreaking. It hurt to think that this young girl faced abuse, and there was a real fear that she could die if they didn't get to perform her surgery or if someone came after her. I thought she got abducted for some time, and they would amp up the drama by bringing her captor into the picture.

Surprisingly, that was not the case, but there were some stressful moments when Cade went to the encampment when we didn't know if she'd be safe.

Scout took an instant liking to Conrad, and you couldn't blame her. He truly is like the child whisperer during cases. I believe part of her feeling safe around him was seeing Gigi's bracelet on his wrist and figuring out that he was probably a loving dad, unlike her own.

Of all the things that could've been wrong with Scout, her facing some effects from a lightning strike didn't cross the mind at all.

That poor girl got put through it while there, but at least she found some comfort in Conrad. Fortunately, once Cade brought Ana to her, things were looking up for them.

It felt like they played fast and loose with Winston's portion of the case, but it's always a delight to see him, and I love how they've incorporated him into the series more when circumstances call for it.

And Devon's utter devotion to his patients and making sure they have the best possible healthcare experience is as consistent as ever.

It's not the least bit surprising that Devon is a Sneakerhead. Thanks to his presence at the opening, Roxie knows what it's like to get treatment from doctors who can provide the healthcare she needs and deserves than dismissing her as an overweight woman and nothing more.

Roxie had the trifecta -- there solid reasons to justify her wariness with doctors.

It's no secret that in the American healthcare system, women, Black people, and overweight individuals face a lot of judgment, dismissive doctors, and those who don't trust that they know their bodies, among other things. Roxie was all three.

But the hour explored what it was like for her as an overweight woman seeking help when equipment isn't designed to accommodate people her size despite the near-constant discussions about the country's obesity issues.

Also, the medical staff made casual comments about weight and spoke about her as if she was not in the room or less than human.

AJ: Stop dancing around the issue and explain to your patient that her size is preventing her from getting a proper diagnosis.

Devon: She does not need me to tell her that she's obese.

AJ: Why not? It's a medical condition, like any other. What do you think does more harm, Pravesh, the doctor who names the disease or the doctor who won't even utter it. Permalink: Why not? It's a medical condition, like any other. What do you think does more harm, Pravesh,...

While I'm fortunate enough to have avoided weight battles myself, I'm very much familiar with what relatives have experienced in this regard. Once you open your eyes and ears to the endless stream of microaggressions, it's hard to avoid them. I've been that person in the room advocating for someone, so Devon's status as that is relatable and refreshing.

Roxie didn't need anyone to tell her that she was overweight. The woman sees herself in the mirror every day, and she was the first to mention it to anyone around.

And while her weight can contribute to whatever ails her, it doesn't mean that's always the case or that it's the only explanation for everything, or that she doesn't deserve decency.

It's part of this weird shaming culture that surrounds weight that almost seems counterproductive and malicious.

Very seldom do you get anywhere with a person when your only avenue of "helping" them is shaming or demeaning them, primarily if you're also operating under the assumption that their weight results from overeating -- a byproduct of a mental or emotional health issue.

And that's assuming the person is overeating at all because that's not always the case either!

If doctors are there to help, what good are they if people like Roxie don't even want to go to them when they need to avoid poor treatment while there?

Devon understood that or at least made some effort. It was reminiscent of how clued in her was with his patient during The Resident Season 2 Episode 20 and the casual racial microaggressions she faced.

It seemed to be a battle of approaches where AJ came in with a brusque demeanor that seemed unsympathetic and harsh, and it certainly gave off the early days of Raptor, and Devon opted for more compassion.

They felt like a classic duo of tough love versus nurture, and we conclude that people require a bit of both in these instances.

Devon made Roxie feel seen and provided her some comfort she hadn't experienced from doctors before, and she could appreciate AJ's blunt nature once she realized that he was coming from a sincere place.

Roxie: Can we talk? Woman to woman?

Hundley: Mmhmm.

Roxie: That normal BP cuff is not going to fit my arm.

Hundley: This is the leg BP cuff. It'll do the trick. In my ER, you get what you need. Permalink: This is the leg BP cuff. It'll do the trick. In my ER, you get what you need.

It was still more than satisfying when Devon went yet another round with AJ and when Roxie called AJ out on not fitting the acceptable standards for the BMI and ran down the measures she takes to be healthy and active despite her size.

They showed restraint with this storyline, as I was totally expecting a breakdown of why the BMI is problematic in the first place, how it's a mistake to equate "thin" with healthy -- and a deep look into all the factors that contribute to weight that isn't necessarily as simple as someone being too lazy or overeating to be the desired size two or whatever.

They could've gone on a soapbox with this installment, and hell, I was sitting on my own while watching, but they didn't, and it's probably the most desired way of handling storylines like this.

Unfortunately, Roxie's bulimic past is what caused issues with her esophagus. But thankfully, with surgery and Devon and AJ's help, she's getting the help she needs.

Devon probably should have shown more of his bedside manner to Leela in the interim. Understandably, he has valid concerns about her aspirations to get double-board certified. Still, she's incredibly supportive of him, and it could come across as if he wasn't extending that to her.

Of course, he could've been trying to apply what AJ was getting at about being honest. He knows how burnt out people get, and he's also concerned about Leela's dyslexia.

Devon and Leela are great together, but you can sense that they have different plans right now, and it's bound to cause some issues between them.

Over to you, Resident Fanatics.

Are you sensing something between Conrad and Cade? How do you feel about Billie's brave stand against Porter? Are you worried about Devon and Leela? Sound off below.

