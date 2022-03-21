The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus On the Mend After On-Set Injury

Norman Reedus has shared a health update following an incident on the set of The Walking Dead.

Earlier this month, the Daryl Dixon actor suffered a concussion on the set of the AMC zombie drama.

The star took to social media to reveal he was on the mend over the weekend.

"Thank u for the nice thoughts," the actor shared on Instagram, adding that "it's been a week. or two."

"I was in an accident," he shared before revealing that he has been cleared to return to work on Tuesday.

The star also apologized for being unable to attend the Fandemic Tour over the weekend in Atlanta.

"I was looking forward to it," he added, before thanking fans for their support following the recent passing of his cat, Eye in the Dark.

The event's organizers sent their best wishes to Norman when it was revealed he would be unable to attend.

The message said that everyone is "sending all of our thoughts and positive energy to Norman Reedus."

"Everyone in our amazing community knows how much he loves his fans, and he wants you to know how terrible he feels about the situation."

"However, we all want him to do what is best for his health."

Reedus has played Dary since the hit AMC series premiered in October 2010.

The injury occurred on March 11, but details are scarce about how it happened.

The star's spokesperson Jeffrey Chassen told Deadline, "Norman suffered a concussion on set."

"He is recovering well and will return to work soon. Thank you to everyone for their concern."

While The Walking Dead is wrapping up its run after 11 seasons, the franchise will remain alive thanks to countless spinoffs and a trilogy of movies.

Reedus is set to star on a spinoff with Melissa McBride that takes Carol and Daryl on the road to new communities.

Andrew Lincoln is set to star in movies that fill in the blanks about what became of Rick after he left the group on The Walking Dead Season 9.

Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan are set to star in a New York-set spinoff called Isle of the Dead.

An anthology spinoff is also shooting, while Fear the Walking Dead has been renewed for an eighth season.

The only series to have ended so far is The Walking Dead World Beyond.

We wish Norman a speedy recovery.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m on AMC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.