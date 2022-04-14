Andrew Walker Inks Multi-Picture Overall Deal With Crown Media Family

Andrew Walker is staying put with the Crown Media Family.

Crown Media Family Networks and the My Christmas Family Tree & The 27-Hour Day star have agreed to an exclusive, multi-picture overall deal, it was announced today.

“Andrew has a special talent and charm that shines through in every role,” shared Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks.

Andrew Walker My Christmas Family Tree Pose

“He’s become a favorite among our viewers for good reason. We couldn’t be happier to continue our partnership with Andrew and can’t wait to see him in his next role.”

“I’m humbled and grateful to have been a part of the Hallmark family for a decade now. I love diving into each character, to create quality films with positive content that make people feel good,” Walker enthused.

“The impact this network is making on its viewers is infectious and I’m thrilled to be continuing our collaboration.”

Kris Does Cocoa

Walker's Hallmark Channel debut was in the 2012 movie, A Bride for Christmas.

Since that time, his presence on the network has grown exponentially, leading to many happy fans of the cable network.

His Hallmark movie credits also include Bridal Wave, The Perfect Catch, My Secret Valentine, Bottled with Love, and most recently, My Christmas Family Tree.

For Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Walker has starred in Wedding Planner Mystery, Christmas Tree Lane, and most recently, Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate.

Andrew Walker for My Christmas Family Tree

Walker is represented by Thruline Entertainment, Agency for the Performing Arts and Amanda Rosenthal Talent Agency.

Crown Family Media has been locking in some of its most popular stars of late, with Lacey Chabert, Heather Hemmens, and Brennan Elliot as just some of the names working exclusively on projects for the company.

It is good news for fans of the stars, who are often left wondering whether their favorite star will return to one of the networks.

Jack Mans the Grill

What are your thoughts on Walker's new deal?

Are there any other Hallmark stars you want to return?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
