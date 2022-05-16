NBC Fall Schedule: Quantum Leap Nabs Post-Voice Slot, The Blacklist Held for Midseason

NBC is making some big changes as we head into the fall season.

The network unveiled its fall schedule Monday morning.

We'll start with the bad news.

The Blacklist, which has been bounced around the schedule of late, has missed out on a slot on the schedule.

As a result, it will be back at midseason.

The buzzy Night Court sequel has also been held for midseason.

Mondays in the fall will be powered by The Voice.

The reality series scaled back to one cycle per year, so fans have been waiting for fresh episodes since December.

Leading out of The Voice is the highly-anticipated Quantum Leap.

Tuesday will show great stability, with The Voice starting things off at 8 p.m.

La Brea returns for its second season at 9 p.m., taking over from This Is Us, which wraps its six-season run later this month.

The fifth -- and final -- season of New Amsterdam is staying put in its 10 p.m. time period.

Wednesdays remain unchanged, with One Chicago staying in their respective slots.

The same can be said for the Law & Order franchise on Thursdays.

Dick Wolf's grip on broadcast is not slowing down. His formula works, and the broadcast networks know that.

Fridays will be switched up entirely, with the network programming comedies on the night from November.

Young Rock is getting the Friday treatment out of freshman Lopez Va Lopez.

All told, take a look at the entire schedule below.

MONDAY

8 pm The Voice (2 hours)

10 pm QUANTUM LEAP

TUESDAY

8 pm The Voice

9 pm La Brea

10 pm New Amsterdam (final season)

WEDNESDAY

8 pm Chicago Med

9 pm Chicago Fire

10 pm Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY

8 pm Law & Order

9 pm Law & Order: SVU

10 pm Law & Order: Organized Crime

FRIDAY

8 pm College Bowl

9 pm Dateline NBC

FRIDAY (starting in November)

8 pm LOPEZ VS. LOPEZ

8:30 pm Young Rock

9 pm Dateline NBC

SATURDAY

8 pm Drama encores

9 pm Dateline Weekend Mystery

10 pm SNL Vintage

11:30 pm Saturday Night Live

SUNDAY

8 pm Sunday Night Football

Also on tap for midseason is American Auto, Grand Crew, THE WHEEL, MILLION DOLLAR ISLAND, That’s My Jam, The Wall, and Dick Wolf’s LA FIRE AND RESCUE.

The network previously canceled The Endgame, Mr. Mayor, Ordinary Joe, and Kenan.

