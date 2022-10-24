The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 6 Review: Paradise Lost

Some relationships went up in flames, while others reignited.

Nadia broke up with Arman on The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 6, when he started a side business with Thony and didn't inform his wife. Truthfully, he was trying to pay off his debt. But he loved spending time with Thony too.

On the other hand, Fiona and JD grew closer when her ex helped her to protect Chris.

While Arman and Thony made a deal to trap Robert and Cortes, keeping even more secrets destroyed Arman's marriage with Nadia. Nadia has always been fierce and hated looking like a fool. As the jilted wife, she had every right to throw Arman out.

Arman: Nadia, what are you doing?

Nadia: What does it look like I’m doing? I’m doing what I should have done the first time I laid eyes on you with your cleaning lady.

While Arman initially started selling more drugs to pay off their debt, now he's in deep again with the FBI and Thony. Arman wants his cake and to eat it too. He can't have Thony and protect Nadia from Robert.

Arman: Kamdar is a threat to us!

Nadia: There is no more us! It’s not because of Robert. It’s because of you.

Robert became suspicious after Arman paid him a massive payment. Since he's the puppet master, he made sure to spill the beans to Nadia, which only made things worse for the married couple.

However, the two showing up played beautifully into Arman and Thony's plan.

It couldn't have gone any better. Robert was impressed by the drug inventory and wanted a piece of the action. I hated that Robert looked down at Thony and that he couldn't believe she was a surgeon.

Did Robert think Arman would give him a 30 percent cut of the business? Luckily Arman was a good negotiator.

They got Robert to quickly give up Cortes' name and agree to a smaller cut and drop the loan. When Arman demanded that Nadia be free from the casino, battle lines were drawn.

Nadia doesn't appreciate any man telling her what to do, so the harder Arman pushed her to stay away from Robert, the more she'll be drawn to him.

Arman lost that right when he ran to Thony all the time. He can't have two women on beck and call. I respect Nadia for leaving him.

Hopefully, we'll see Arman and Thony's relationship develop more without as many love triangles for the rest of The Cleaning Lady Season 2.

Arman and Thony looked hot as they prepared to take Cortes on, even if Thony was shaking inside. The first few episodes of The Cleaning Lady Season 2 didn't have many Arman and Thony moments, but we've been blessed with little moments in the last few episodes.

Even without saying a word, these two share a connection, where they're promising that they're in it together. Part of me wonders if someone tipped Cortes off.

He asked similar questions as Robert, but he seemed eager to acquire more drugs.

However, he didn't seem to trust Arman or Thony, so he held Thony hostage until Arman returned with the drugs. That wasn't part of the plan.

We knew Maya could be trouble, but Thony wasn't prepared to run into someone who could blow her cover. Cortes had been abusing Maya again, and she had a broken arm this time.

Thony had to think quickly to save herself and protect Maya. She knew what was at stake for herself and her family. Luckily, Maya was more competent than she looked and only pretended to be on Cortes's side.

In reality, she was done being abused and told no one else wanted her. Are the police going to believe that Garrett shot Cortes to protect the women when in reality, he reacted to hearing Cortes's confession of abuse?

While Garret can be annoying, I'd like him and Maya to be happy.

Fiona is such a strong person that it's been difficult for her to deal with Marco's death and knowing her son was a part of it and suffering from it.

It's sad but realistic that both Fiona and Chris being undocumented is such a significant factor. I'm relieved they brought that up.

Part of Chris wanted to confess to that detective, but even if he didn't go to jail, he might have been deported.

There were many consequences an emotional teen didn't consider. He just wanted the secrets to stop.

Chris: What if they see what happened? They’ll know I did it.

Fiona: Keep your voice down.

Chris: Why are not freaking out now, Mom? They’re going to find me!

Fiona: I won’t let that happen.

Jaz tried to help, but she was a young, naive teenager who thought having her parents back together would solve everything.

Jaz: I’m trying to help. Don’t you want to protect him?

Fiona: It’s not that simple.

Chris: It’s not going to help, so just drop it!

Even Fiona realized how helpful JD was in a crisis when she couldn't find Chris. JD remained calm, saying boys have issues until Fiona fell apart.

Fiona: I thought he was doing better.

JD: What do you mean better? What’s really going on here? Come on, Fi, what aren’t you telling me? You know you can trust me. That hasn’t changed.

Hopefully, Fiona made the right choice trusting JD. He seemed genuine in his desire to protect her and the kids, but she was adamant about keeping this quiet.

Fiona and JD have so much chemistry that his "girlfriend" doesn't have a chance. Their most significant issue is communication since it's apparent JD has been in love with Fiona for years.

Their meddlesome daughter did them a favor by putting this bug in their ear since now they're considering reuniting. JD would marry Fiona and adopt Chris in a heartbeat to help their immigration status.

However, Fiona didn't want to be accountable to anyone and didn't want JD to feel obligated to take care of them.

Now that everything is out on the table, will they be able to start fresh?

Over to you, Cleaning Lady Fanatics. Will the FBI believe that Garrett shot Cortes to protect Thony and Maya? Are Aman and Nadia really over?

Are Fiona and JD headed toward a reconciliation? Chime in below in the comments.

