Stephen Amell to Reprise Arrow Role on the Final Season of The Flash

The CW is saying goodbye to the Arrowverse with the superhero who started it all.

According to Deadline, Stephen Amell has closed a deal to return for the ninth and final season of The Flash.

The CW broke the exciting news Wednesday, revealing that Amell will appear in the ninth episode of the season.

Amell joins previously announced returning cast members David Ramsey (John Diggle aka Spartan), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), and Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork).

"As soon as our final season was announced, we knew we wanted Stephen to come back and reprise his iconic role as Oliver Queen," said executive producer Eric Wallace.

"After all, it was Oliver who originally launched Barry Allen (played by Grant Gustin) on his heroic path."

"That's why everyone on Team Flash felt so strongly that it was important to create a full-circle moment with Oliver's return in the final season of The Flash."

"The result is an epic-yet-emotional episode we hope Arrowverse fans will enjoy," Wallace adds that the episode is a gift for fans who have supported the universe.

"It's all to say "thank you" to everyone for watching and supporting our show throughout nine wonderful years."

"We absolutely cannot wait for everyone to see Grant and Stephen saving the world together again."

"And yes, there will be thrills, chills and tears."

Amell has appeared on The Flash several times throughout its run, but this will be the first time appearing since Arrow wrapped its final season in 2020.

Given the episode's nature, there will likely be plenty of other faces from the past.

The Flash Season 9 has already cast Batwoman's Javicia Leslie and Supergirl's Nicole Maines.

It truly does feel like fans will be getting a conclusive ending to this universe, which is to be expected after it spent so long keeping the lights on at The CW.

The changes at the network have paved the way for the demise of the Arrowverse, but it will be satisfying if we meet all the faces that made it such a hit.

The CW confirmed last year that the show would be ending.

"Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor and spectacle. And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race," executive producer/showrunner Eric Wallace said in a statement in May.

"So many amazing people have given their talents, time and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week."

"So, as we get ready to honor the show's incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world."

The ninth and final season of The Flash debuts February 8 on The CW.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.