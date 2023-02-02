NCIS: Los Angeles Casts Christopher Gorham as Kilbride's Son

NCIS: Los Angeles may be ending in a few months, but we'll be taking a trip down memory lane before that happens.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 13, airing Sunday, February 26, will feature a blast from Kilbride's (Gerald McRaney) past.

We already covered the fact that Marilu Henner will guest-star during the episode as Kilbride's ex-wife, who visits her one-time husband with one goal:

Reconnect with his estranged son, Alex.

Later this season, Alex will appear in the flesh because TV Insider broke the news that Christopher Gorham has been cast as Alex.

Beyond the fact Kilbride will be reuniting with his son during the episode, we don't know what will go down.

CBS confirmed last month that the current season would be the end of the procedural drama series.

The news came as a shocker to longtime fans, but we can take solace in the fact that the May 14 series finale will include plenty of closure.

"For 14 seasons, NCIS: Los Angeles has been a stalwart of our lineup with characters who were a joy to watch," Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement in January.

"It's no surprise this show succeeded as a global franchise. From Day 1, the cast, producers and crew were amazing Network/Studios partners, and their teamwork, talent and spirit vividly came through on the screen."

"We are so grateful for the collaboration and remarkable run of these treasured members of our CBS family, and plan to give them the big sendoff they and their fans deserve."

Showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said the following:

"I want to thank both the Network and Studios for their partnership and support over the years; Shane Brennan for giving us such a great playground; and my partners John P. Kousakis, Frank Military, Kyle Harimoto and Andrew Bartels for their tireless efforts and collaboration episode after episode."

"Our crew has grown to be a true family, and their hard work and dedication has been fundamental to our success year after year," Gemmill continued.

"My deepest gratitude to the cast members, who have brought our characters to life with their impassioned performances — thank you for your talent, professionalism and continuous enthusiasm."

"And to our loyal viewers who loved our characters and followed their journeys, thank you."

"We look forward to delivering an end to the series that is both satisfying and does justice to these beloved characters."

What are your thoughts on the casting news?

