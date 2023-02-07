NCIS: Los Angeles Shares First Look at Marilu Henner as Kilbride's Ex-Wife

With NCIS: Los Angeles officially in its endgame, we're getting a deep dive into Kilbride's past.

As previously reported, Marilu Henner is joining the cast of the beloved drama series as Elizabeth, Kilbride's (Gerald McRaney) ex-wife.

The highly-anticipated episode is set to air Sunday, February 26, at 10 p.m.

CBS has also shared some first-look photos, teasing the big arrival.

"When a mystery woman attacks the founder of an AI company, the NCIS team must identify the woman before the next major global conflict ensues," the logline for the shocking hour teases.

"Also, Kilbride's ex-wife, Elizabeth (Marilu Henner), comes to visit and asks him to think about reconnecting with their son."

The above logline states Elizabeth's mission, and it sounds like it will resonate with her ex-husband.

TV Insider reported earlier this month that Christopher Gorham had landed the role of Alex, Kilbride's estranged son.

But don't expect to see Alex in the same episode as his mother.

No, Alex's arrival is being reserved for later in the season, suggesting that this will be Kilbride's final arc as the hit drama series winds down.

It's unclear whether this storyline was set to continue into NCIS: Los Angeles Season 15, but CBS announced last month that the series would wrap in May with Season 14.

The news was undoubtedly a shocker to longtime fans, but the good news is that the cancellation was announced in enough time to craft a proper series finale.

Ending a show after such a long time on the air must be tough, but it must be more difficult if the creatives don't get the opportunity to end the storylines in a satisfying way.

"For 14 seasons, NCIS: Los Angeles has been a stalwart of our lineup with characters who were a joy to watch," Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement in January.

"It's no surprise this show succeeded as a global franchise. From Day 1, the cast, producers and crew were amazing Network/Studios partners, and their teamwork, talent and spirit vividly came through on the screen."

"We are so grateful for the collaboration and remarkable run of these treasured members of our CBS family, and plan to give them the big sendoff they and their fans deserve."

What are your thoughts on the first look at this huge episode for Kilbride?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.