Writers Guild Awards 2023: Severance and The White Lotus Among Winners

With a potential strike on the horizon, the Writers Guild Awards were handed out Sunday in ceremonies at the Edison Ballroom in New York and Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Awards magnets Severance, The White Lotus, and The Bear continued to secure big awards.

Better Call Saul, Hacks, and Undone were also represented.

Check out the full list of winners below.

DRAMA SERIES

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Severance — WINNER

Yellowjackets

COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear — WINNER

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

NEW SERIES

Abbott Elementary

Andor

Bad Sisters

The Bear

Severance — WINNER

LIMITED SERIES

The Dropout

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Pam & Tommy

The Staircase

The White Lotus — WINNER

TV & NEW MEDIA MOTION PICTURES

Heart of the Matter (Hallmark Channel)

Honor Society (Paramount+) — WINNER

Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)

Torn Hearts (Epix)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Roku)

ANIMATION

“Girls Just Shauna Have Fun” (The Simpsons), written by Jeff Westbrook

“The Pain Garden” (Tuca & Bertie), written by Lisa Hanawalt

“Pixelated and Afraid” (The Simpsons), written by John Frink

“Rectify” (Undone), written by Elijah Aron & Patrick Metcalf — WINNER

“The Sound of Bleeding Gums” (The Simpsons), written by Loni Steele Sosthand

“To Bob, or Not To Bob” (Bob’s Burgers), written by Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin & Wendy Molyneux

EPISODIC DRAMA

“A Hard Way to Go” (Ozark), written by Chris Mundy

“The End of Everything” (The Good Fight), written by Robert King & Michelle King

“Plan and Execution” (Better Call Saul), written by Thomas Schnauz — WINNER

“The Prick” (Bad Sisters), teleplay by Sharon Horgan and Dave Finkel & Brett Baer

“Rock and Hard Place” (Better Call Saul), written by Gordon Smith

“The We We Are” (Severance), written by Dan Erickson

EPISODIC COMEDY

“The Beginning” (Grace and Frankie), written by Marta Kauffman & Howard J. Morris

“Braciole” (The Bear), written by Joanna Calo & Christopher Storer

“Foie Gras” (Julia), written by Daniel Goldfarb & Chris Keyser

“Private School” (What We Do in the Shadows), written by Ayo Edebiri & Shana Gohd

“The One, The Only” (Hacks), written by Lucia Aniello & Paul W. Downs & Jen Statsky — WINNER

“Wide Net” (Reservation Dogs), written by Tazbah Rose Chavez

COMEDY/VARIETY TALK SERIES

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Hell of a Week With Charlamagne Tha God

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver — WINNER

The Problem With Jon Stewart

Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News

COMEDY/VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

Inside Amy Schumer — WINNER

PAUSE With Sam Jay

Saturday Night Live

COMEDY/VARIETY SPECIALS

The National Memorial Day Concert 2022 (PBS)

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration (Netflix)

The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (HBO/HBO Max) — WINNER

QUIZ AND AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION

Baking It — WINNER

Capital One College Bowl

Jeopardy!

Weakest Link

DAYTIME DRAMA

Days of Our Lives — WINNER

