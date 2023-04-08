What to Watch: Single Drunk Female, Titans, The Marevelous Mrs. Maisel

We're shocked, shocked, I tell you, at how many shows are on hiatuses or even worse, extended hiatuses beginning this week.

Saturday, April 8

8/7c Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins Story (Lifetime)

Lifetime’s Seven Deadly Sins series produced by pastor T.D. Jakes continues with Pride.

Grammy Award Winning Icon Stephanie Mills stars in this story as a famous bakery owner and tv star, Birdie, whose past threatens to stain all of her current success.

When Birdie’s son gets out of prison, she must face what his and her granddaughter’s presence raises up for her.

Sunday, April 9

Rabbit Hole (Paramount+)

Armed with the data stolen from Arda, Weir is in go-mode to unveil the truth behind Valence's shocking death and enlists Hailey’s help to exploit a member of Crowley’s network.

Meanwhile, US Treasury investigator Edward Homm may finally be ready to cooperate and help find Crowley. Liv, Weir's ex-wife, is dragged back into his world of secrets.

And we see a new side of The Intern, the only member of Weir's original team spared in the explosion.

9/8c Ride (Hallmark)

When it’s time for the annual gala, Isobel offers to host it at the McMurray ranch, and gossip starts flying.

Unfortunately, the barn and Cash Cash need a makeover if they’re going to impress the judges in time.

Meanwhile, Tuff is determined to learn what secret Valeria is really hiding without having more gossip spread about them.

9/8c Succession (HBO)

It’s all going down – at Connor’s wedding?!

Connor has always gotten the shaft, and big business might take precedence on his big day. All that pomp and circumstance and the big guy might not even make it to the wedding.

Family get-togethers are more precious and more aggravating than any business deal, am I right??

10/9c The Company You Keep (ABC)

Now that Charlie is working for Emma as a CIA asset, his relationship with Daphne changes in ways Emma wasn’t expecting.

There might be a little jealousy creeping in as Emma sees Daphne and Charlie together.

Elsewhere, Leo comes clean to Birdie about what happened between him and Simon all those years ago.

10/9c The Blacklist (NBC)

We are wrapping up some of the most epic blacklister’s cases, and with Dr. Perrilos out of the map, someone else is on the chopping block.

Even after being broken out of prison in the early episodes, The Freelancer had been missing.

His conclusion comes in this week’s episode.

Monday, April 10

Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

Finally! Steve and Bo have come face-to-face; what’ll happen next? Steve doesn’t know his old friend is alive, but Bo isn’t exactly happy to see him when he’s secretly holding Steve’s wife prisoner!

Meanwhile, after Brady learns Chloe and Xander have become friends, Chloe confronts him about the havoc little Rachel is wreaking with their relationship. They’re not really going to let a six-year-old have this much power over them, are they?

8/7c 9-1-1 (FOX)

9-1-1 returns after a mini-hiatus, and we get a string of emergencies involving a spin class, a hair salon, and a couple whose romantic night takes a turn.

We’ll also see Maddie and Chimney deal with an overzealous neighbor and Buck utilizing a new set of skills he’s acquired.

It’s a very busy hour of the FOX hit and one of the most fun this season, so don’t miss it!

9/8c Fantasy Island (FOX)

Welcome back to the Island, Fanatics! After a month-long hiatus, what are our tropical denizens up to? Also, American Idol Season 9 contestant Katie Stevens guest stars!

When a guest chooses to live the life of a princess, Elena drops her into some authentic medieval times. When she finds herself about to be married off to a nasty ambitious suitor, she has to rescue herself and escape her own fantasy.

Meanwhile, Ruby is suffering from a mysterious malaise, and Elena suspects Isla’s influence. Are we in for a host versus mermaid showdown? Have Javier drop you off at the dock, and you can witness it all firsthand!

9/8c Perry Mason (HBO)

Della has been taking the backseat for most of the hearings, but something prompts her to question a witness, exposing Brooks’ pervert sexual acts and turning the tide for the Gallardo brothers.

Elsewhere, Holcomb makes a discovery and shares the findings with Perry

Anita and Della fall deeper in love

10/9c The Good Doctor

Get ready to reach for the tissues! Glassman’s cancer appears to be back.

Shaun points out a spot on a brain scan that could be problematic, but is there treatment available that could make this serious diagnosis a little less depressing?

Meanwhile, Lim and Andrews have split opinions, if you’ll excuse the pun, on how to best help a patient who has been cut nearly in half.

Tuesday, April 11

8/7c 9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX)

Well now. It seems we’re back to our regularly scheduled program.

It feels like an emergency series again when the team responds to a funky call that involves manure and another one that consists of a woman on the verge of taking down a poorly structured motel after learning her husband is cheating on her.

Also, in some fun news, Marjan will jump back into the dating pool after learning her ex-fiance is expecting a baby, and the others will be on heavy rotation chaperoning her dates.

8/7c Night Court (NBC)

It’s Abby to the rescue when she realizes Dan and the gang are being conned by a young career fraudster.

The trick is she has to warn them without breaking the confidentiality of a sealed file.

Are we going to see some legal eagle shifty shenanigans? Or is this the end of Abby’s time on the bench? Well, duh, obviously not the latter, but tune in and check out how she manages this bit of Judge Harry Stone-style magic!

8/7c FBI (CBS)

The deputy commander of an Air National Guard Base is kidnapped and forced to give over access codes.

The team must work quickly to find the suspect, along with the stolen ammunition.

Also, Scola questions his own safety in the aftermath of a recent traumatic experience.

9/8c Accused (FOX)

A kind-hearted teacher finally decides to end her unhappy, toxic marriage.

But after she files for divorce, her controlling husband fights back by framing her and her new boyfriend for a crime they did not commit.

Will she be able to beat the charges against her, or will she be punished for pursuing her freedom?

Wednesday, April 12

Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

Josh is on the lam(b) with Topher and the hippies. Melissa searches for clues, which leads her to Quick Street, where Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming finally get a proper introduction.

Jane Krakowski’s Bobby Flanagan razzle dazzles the courtroom with eye-popping spectacle.

It’s a jam-packed half-hour with hilarious homages to Hair, Godspell, Annie, Sweeney Todd, Jesus Christ Superstar, and, of course, Chicago.

Don’t miss this week’s Schmigadoon! (a.k.a. Schmicago).

9/8c Riverdale (The CW)

Oh no, Ethel! What could have caused all the blood on Ethel’s dress at the Sock Hop?

With a new mystery afoot, Jughead is trying to help his friend get out of trouble, but he soon lands himself in hot water too. He might be in over his head with this latest mystery.

Meanwhile, a sex education class has left the students of Riverdale High more confused than ever. Will a makeout party at Veronica’s place shed some light, or will it only heat up their burning desires more? Which romances will spark under this new temptation?

Start rooting for your ‘ships now, Riverdale fans. Romance might be in full swing in this chapter.

10/9c The Ark (SYFY)

With only two episodes left in the season, will the entire crew of Ark One be able to survive?

As Garnet enacts her master plan to sneak onto Ark Fifteen, the crew on Ark One prepares for the worst as a precaution.

Garnet learns more than she bargained for on Ark Ffiteen in an attempt to save her kidnapped crew.

10/9c A Million Little Things (ABC)

If it wasn’t already feeling like the end of an era, it will when we have to watch Delilah say goodbye to the Dixon house after it finally sells. And if there’s ever a time for a Ron Livingston guest-starring appearance, it’s now, so we’re in luck!

Tyrell and Sophie try to figure out their relationship after their hookup may mean two different things for them.

Also, Maggie and Gary also go down memory lane with Javi.

10/9c True Lies (CBS)

The celebrity guest stars return when Keith David stars as Gib's estranged father, Al. Omega Sector has to work With Gib’s father, Al, to rescue hostages at the weapons manufacturing plant he built.

Harry and Helen must work together to rescue the hostages and broker peace between father and son.

10/9c Single Drunk Female (Freeform)

Single Drunk Female Season 2 shows Sam trying to do all the right things as she’s got a new job, finding new love, and even moving into a new apartment.

Staying sober and surviving in the real world is even harder than Sam thought, so join her for more laughter and tears.

The season premiere drops Wednesday, and the entire season drops on Hulu on Thursday, April 13.

Thursday, April 13

Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+)

With only two episodes before the series takes its final bow, information is tight on how we get to the finale, ominously known to be “The Last Generation.”

With Deanna’s “help,” Jack is about to open the Red Door and release all the fiery, crazy, nightmarish things hiding out back there. What will that mean for our gang that is now reunited?

Will it mean a shortcut to the Frontier Day event? Or provide the secret weapon to defeat the Changeling Plot? Who are their secret partners? Or is the danger already hiding in plain sight on the Titan? Sign up, beam on board, and set phasers to STUNNING!

Titans (HBO Max)

It’s the beginning of the end.

The final six episodes of Titans pick up with Brother Blood following a very different path, but will the Titans be able to bounce back and save the world?

Despite the cancellation, we’re getting a conclusion, which is pretty great.

TV Fanatic will have you covered with reviews and interviews throughout the final chapter.

School Spirits (Paramount+)

After Maddie’s last-minute memories about the day she died, she thinks her mother was involved in her murder.

Even worse, it seems like her mother could have been involved in a different crime, too.

What does that mean for the season finale? Answers.

8/7c Station 19 (ABC)

We’re still REELING from that shockingly unexpected and steamy hookup between Travis and Eli. Plot twist, much? And now we get to see the yummy messiness of it all as a love triangle emerges.

Theo’s leadership style grates everyone’s nerves, and the feeling is mutual when someone starts a fire at the firehouse.

Maya weighs the blackmail info Dixon gave her that could put a roadblock in Ross and Sullivan’s secret relationship.

8:30/7:30c Ghosts (CBS)

Could there be wedding bells coming to Woodstone Manor?

Pete’s daughter, Laura, is getting married, and all he wants is to see his little girl walk down the aisle. Since he’s stuck as a ghost, the only way possible is if she gets married at the Manor. Enter Sam to possibly save the day.

Will Sam successfully convince Laura to get married at the Manor? Or will Pete suffer another crushing heartache?

Elsewhere at Woodstone Manor, Alberta, and Isaac team up to figure out the mystery of Crash’s missing head. If anyone can put their heads together to solve it, Alberta and Isaac are up to the job.

9/8c Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

We’re saying goodbye to another character. In a two-hour event, we get a farewell to Maggie as she leaves to pursue a career opportunity in Chicago.

But before she exits those GSM doors, she and Winston will embark on a difficult surgery that could make or break them in the OR and out as she asks him to come with her.

Amelia leans into Kai when it hits her that another sister is leaving her.

10/9c CSI: Vegas (CBS)

The CSI team investigates a bomb that detonated during a masquerade party for wealthy investors at the site of a new casino,

Greg Saunders continues his temporary return to the Vegas lab.

Even better, he and Catherine will get back together in this episode.

10/9c Good Trouble (Freeform)

Mariana is literally winning some and losing some. Evan has survived his surgery and isn’t paralyzed, but now he’s an amnesiac, and she’s left trying to navigate their new relationship while running his company.

Davia and Dennis are so busy with their work lives that their relationship may take a hit already.

Alice, Malika, and Gael blow off some steam together during Queer Night at a bar.

Friday, April 14

The Last Thing He Told Me (Apple TV+)

This gripping limited series follows Hannah, a woman who must forge a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey in order to find the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared.

Based on the #1 New York Times bestselling novel, the series is created and adapted by author Laura Dave alongside series co-creator, Academy Award winner Josh Singer.

Garner also serves as executive producer alongside Hello Sunshine’s Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter.

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die

The Last Kingdom ended its five-year run with several cliffhangers unresolved.

Thankfully, Netflix is giving fans answers in the form of a two-hour wrap-up movie event.

With more books in the novel series still to be adapted, it remains to be seen what will be borrowed from the source material to bring things to a close.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

She’s come a long way since the Gaslight!

It’s the beginning of the end for one of the most celebrated comedies on television.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s final season premieres with a three-episode extravaganza!

With sad goodbyes, surprising reunions, and plenty of laughs, the show is still as enjoyable as ever and proves that it’s always best to go out on top.

8/7c Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)

Power Ghost goes international!

Tariq, Effie, and Brayden find themselves in Italy on business, and because it’s them, nothing goes according to plan.

Elsewhere, Monet looks deeper into Zeke’s murder, and Saxe tries to figure out what Jenny is hiding.

8/7c RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

This is it, Drag Race fans! The Top 4 queens have made it to the grand finale.

Anetra, Sasha Colby, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, and Luxx Noir London have one final shot to strut their stuff and prove they’re America’s Next Drag Superstar. Who will be the lucky queen to snatch the crown?

Plus, the eliminated queens and some special guests have dropped by for a few finale celebrations. It’s the night we’ve all been waiting for; we can’t wait to see how this turns out!

