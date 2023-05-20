What to Watch: Platonic, Mayans, Happy Valley

We're almost all out of finales, so it's time to settle into some off-kilter programming.

That could be the way it will be for quite some time with strikes raging across the industry.

How will your viewing habits change over the coming months? Let us know how we can help, and for now, see what we recommend to watch this week.

Saturday, May 20

8/7c The Man With My Husband’s Face (Lifetime)

What happens when the man you thought was your husband may not be?

When a woman’s husband goes missing during a mysterious kayaking incident and then he reappears in her life, possibly, a series of mysteries and shocking plot twists unravel when he’s NOTHING like the man she thought he was.

With memory issues, shady, backhanded dealings, and dishonesty, is it possible that we have a face swapped imposter?

Sunday, May 21

Fatal Attraction (Paramount+)

It’s time to delve into the woman behind the obsession, or maybe even the child behind the troubled woman.

Prepare for a deep dive into Alex’s past to better understand how she became the person that she was as pieces fall into place.

And the long awaited fallout from Alex’s death will rock Dan’s world as we see the shocking events that led up to his imprisonment.

Apologies don't change the past. pic.twitter.com/OYrWGyrvnz — Fatal Attraction on Paramount+ (@FatalAttraction) May 18, 2023

9/8c Ride (Hallmark)

In the penultimate episode of Ride Season 1, Valeria’s and Austin’s secrets come out.

When a guilty Missy pawns her ring at Tucker’s shop, she learns that Tucker has been blackmailing more people in her family.

When the McMurray family learns the truth about Austin’s death, Cash spirals out of control and gets into a another fight.

9/8c Succession (HBO)

It feels like a long time since Logan Roy’s death, but it’s only been a handful of days. Now, it’s time to say goodbye.

If you’ve ever lost a parent, you know how enormously it affects you, no matter your relationship with them or if they were a good person or not.

Logan’s funeral is sure to bring up a lot of emotions for friends and family as they navigate saying goodby and begin to face the world without him.

9/8c Fear the Walking Dead (AMC)

We check back in with June, Sherry, and Dwight on the second episode of the final season.

What changed for the trio during the seven-year time jump?

It’s time to dive in and get some answers.

The good news? The show ditches the anthology storytelling, so expect some more familiar faces.

9/8c FROM (MGM+)

Somehow we’re already approaching the halfway mark of FROM Season 2, and Sara’s reappearance in town is about to become public knowledge.

While the town deals with what that means, Jade will find himself bargaining with Victor.

It’s another chilling installment you’ll want to make sure you catch live!

Can Boyd keep Sara out of the box?! 😳 Find out when a new episode of #FROM drops Sunday on @MGMPlus! pic.twitter.com/dusvpb8ocW — FROM on MGM+ (@FROMonMGM) May 19, 2023

9/8c NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

The first NCIS spinoff wraps up after 14 seasons, and there's a lot of ground to cover.

Will Hetty return, and if so, how? Will Callen and Anna's wedding happen? What will happen with the rest of the OSP?

Then stay tuned in afterward for A Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles, a retrospective looking back over the run of the series.

Monday, May 22

Happy Valley (Acorn TV)

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that Happy Valley (which previously ran on Netflix to fan acclaim) is at the top of many fan lists. It also scored many BAFTA awards, making it a critical darling, too.

The third (and final) season finds Yorkshire police sergeant Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire, Julia) pursuing the man (James Norton, Grantchester) who assaulted her late daughter, unaware he is now part of a secret kidnapping plot.

The Brits do crime very well, so we urge you to get caught up and watch along with the final season.

Prehistoric Planet 2 (Apple TV+)

David Attenborough? Check. Dinosaurs? Check.

That’s right, Prehistoric Planet returns with new dinosaurs and habitats, all brought brilliantly to life through CGI.

This series gives you a remarkable look into our past when humanity as we know it was merely a figment of science’s imagination. Do not miss this.

8/7c Crime Scene Kitchen (FOX)

Crime Scene Kitchen returns for its second season, and watching the screeners had me ordering a bunch of desserts. Oops!

Yes, the baker investigators are at it again, hoping to follow the clues to create the dessert that will win them a longer time in the kitchen toward a $100k prize.

Will home cooks or classically trained bakers reign supreme? The results are always surprising.

We worked hard to get you a first look at the new season, so rev your gas stoves, and prepare to bake (or order baked goods)! It’s mouthwatering fun from start to finish.

Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

Uh-oh! When we left off, Colin was holding Paulina and Chanel at gunpoint and threatened to shove Paulina off the roof. How is this going to end?

Will Talia redeem herself (or try to) by stopping her murderous boyfriend, maybe by sacrificing her own safety? Or will the Salem PD be useful for once and arrive in the nick of time?

Meanwhile, John goes to San Francisco to find out more about Paul's fears for Andrew. Yes, that means Christoper Sean will make another guest appearance!

Tuesday, May 23

Clone High (MAX)

Everything that I know about Clone High comes from one of my coworkers, and he made it sound amazing.

A modern refresh of the hit series of the same name, Clone High follows a high school for clones of the greatest minds in history.

Twenty years after the original experiment was put on ice, Joan, JFK, Abe, and Cleo have been thawed out to resume school with their new clone classmates – all while navigating a new set of cultural norms and overly dramatic teen relationships.

Sign us up!

How to Create a Sex Scandal (MAX)

Who doesn’t love a three-part docuseries?

Brainwashing, manipulation, and disturbing acts caused a small local community in Mineola, Texas to unravel.

This is the kind of story that could never be crafted because real life is always stranger than fiction. What’s the most surprising of all is that it’s not surprising at all. Figure that one out!

MerPeople (Netflix)

Netflix is clearly trying to capitalize off of the acclaim of the newest adaption of The Little Mermaid.

That said, this docu-series delving into the world of entertainers who pose as Mermaids and Merman, which has a surprisingly rich and long history, is quite the entertaining binge, albeit a guilty pleasure one.

It’s also a quick binge, too, and at the very least, it’ll have you curious about Mermaid Festivals and competitions and develop a respect for people who risk their lives for their passions.

8/7c FBI (CBS)

In this timely 100th episode, the team must hunt down a religiously motivated serial killer.

Also, Nina returns as Scola faces a life-or-death decision in this season finale.

Might Stuart and Nina depart New York and make a fresh start elsewhere, as has been hinted at much of the season?

Wednesday, May 24

Platonic (Apple TV+)

Platonic follows a platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife (Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne) who reconnect after a long rift.

The duo’s friendship becomes all-consuming – and destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way.

Platonic is a funny and often heartwarming look at adult friendships, why they’re so hard to maintain, and so special when you do.

American Born Chinese (Disney+)

Adapted from the game-changing graphic novel of the same name, the comedy series reunites much of the cast of the Oscar-winning film Everything Everywhere All At Once, including Best Actress winner Michelle Yeoh and Short Round himself, Best Supporting Actor winner Ke Huy Quan.

Newcomer Ben Wang portrays Jin Wang, a typical American high school student who dreams of living the typical American high school life.

Until this year, he’s viewed his Chinese heritage as an obstacle to this, but when he’s partnered with a new Asian student, Wei-Chin (Jim Liu), things get crazy as Jin finds himself caught in a battle of Chinese mythological figures to determine the fate of the world.

With a phenomenal cast and its hugely popular source material, the series is highly anticipated and guaranteed to be the next big hit fantasy-comedy adventure. What a great way to kick off the summer! Jump on board and JIA YOU (“Go for it!”) This is going to be out of this world!

8/7c Survivor (CBS)

The 44th installment of CBS’s reality staple has been a roller coaster, with excessive twists and a chaotic cast. Now it all comes down to this.

Who will win? Feisty and fiery Yam-Yam, everyone’s little buddy Carson, eccentric and underestimated Carolyn, lowkey immunity threat Lauren, or consistently under-the-radar Heidi?

Watch this ride go off the rails for the three-hour finale of Survivor 44!

9/8c Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars (FOX)

Award-winning chef, restaurateur, and presenter Gordon Ramsay puts his knives aside as he hunts for the most exciting and innovative new food & drink entrepreneurs in his brand-new competition series.

This time, he's prepared to put his money where his mouth is by backing the winner with an investment to take their idea to the next level. But to win Ramsay’s support, it will take more than just a great idea.

As he pushes contestants to their limits through a series of relentless challenges, they’ll have to prove they possess the raw ingredients required to succeed – drive, dedication, creativity, passion, and talent. Being the last entrepreneur standing will earn the winner a life-changing reward.

They just need to survive Gordon Ramsay -- the only angel investor.

9/8c Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

Where were you when news of Scandoval changed everything you thought you knew about Vanderpump Rules?

After the most intense season finale, the cast assembles to unpack the season’s biggest conflicts, including Scandoval.

This being the first of a three-part reunion, we should expect a lot of set-up, but little pay-off until the latter episodes.

Still, the trailer promises A LOT of drama.

10/9c Mayans MC (FX)

How will the story close for Ezekiel Reyes?

The two-part season premiere of Mayans M.C. delves deeper than before into the changes plaguing the Mayans as the fight with the Sons of Anarchy intensifies.

Who will live? Who will die?

Check out the clip below.

8/7c Chicago Med (NBC)

As the season finale begins, we have questions that we hope get answered.

We know that Archer will collapse during surgery thanks to his renal disease, but what's up with Sean? Is he using again?

Is Maggie really leaving Med?

And most pressing of all -- will the team get through to Jack about 2.0s shortcomings, and will they finally find a way to wrest back control of the hospital?

10/9c Chicago P.D. (NBC)

If a single hair is harmed on Kevin Atwater’s head, we ride at dawn, or at least when we’ve had a chance to consume our caffeinated beverages.

The Intelligence Unit is gearing up for an explosive finale as Ruzek’s undercover work with white supremacist and aspiring terrorist Richard Beck comes to a head.

But will the dramatic takedown put Ruzek’s family, including precious Mack and his brother and partner, Atwater, at risk? We have our popcorn ready for this one!

Friday, May 26

8/7c Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)

It’s finale time, which means things are about to go off the rails.

Power finales always bring the action and the crazy, and with the way things ended on Power Book II: Season 3 Episode 9, we’re expecting much of the same.

What lengths will Tariq go to to find his mother? And what’s next for the Tejadas now that the truth is out in the open? You’ll have to tune in to find out!

8/7c Being Mary Tyler Moore (HBO)

Being Mary Tyler Moore, an HBO Original documentary, examines the extraordinary life, career, and legacy of the actress and activist.

We’re very excited to get a thorough look at this woman who was in the hearts of so many for a decades-spanning career.

What will we uncover that we never knew about the fabulous star?

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

It’s hard to believe, but the end is finally here! Or is it just the beginning?

Will Gordon give Midge her big break? Will we ever see Lenny again? Will Susie and Midge reconcile in the future?

It’s a supersized episode full of Amy Sherman-Palladino’s trademark humor and heart!

Find out how it ends on the series finale of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel!

Silo (Apple TV+) Will Juliette become the next victim as the deaths inside the Silo grow more prominent?

We also need to get some insight into who is causing the deaths and whether Marnes was the latest victim.

The series has benefited from a small pool of characters, and we don’t see that changing any time soon.

Barbecue Showdown (Netflix) T

The second season of one of the most wholesome escapist delights during the pandemic is back here just in time for Memorial Day Weekend, and boy, have they got some mouthwatering content for us!

They’re not even really teasing anything bigger and better than ever, just promising the same high-quality, simple concept and a new batch of talented pitmasters worth rooting for, producing some great BBQ, delicious side dishes, and great spins on fusion cuisine.

We’ve seen the second season, and it does not disappoint with fun challenges, dishes to add to a person’s repertoire, great contestants, and one of the most precious reality bromances ever!

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.