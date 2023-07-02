Days of Our Lives Round Table for the Week of 6-26-23: Why Are The Cops So Incompetent?

Whitley slipped through the cops' fingers yet again. Now everyone thinks Abe is dead.

There were many near misses on Days of Our Lives during the week of 6-26-23, but that one takes the cake!

Tony and gapeach from My Hourglass: A Days of Our Lives fan forum join our TV Fanatic, Jack, to discuss why the cops are so incompetent, whether Leo is a hero for finding EJ and Kristen, and more!

Was Kate right that Rafe and Jada's attraction to each other is distracting them from finding Abe, or was there another reason for the police's total incompetence in this case?

Tony: I don't think she's totally wrong, but it's also not like there are a bunch of clues as to where Abe is, so it's not entirely their fault.

Gapeach: It probably didn't help, but there are not a lot of clues leading to Whitley being the kidnapper.

Jack: Rafe and Jada certainly seemed distracted! Especially Rafe. But what's Eli's excuse?

He defended Whitley, claiming that her lack of a criminal record proves she's not involved, let her go without asking a single question, and didn't question Jerry very much at the dock.

Plus, it makes no sense that Abe would take off his hospital bracelet before falling, and if Abe supposedly hit his head and was bleeding, why was there no blood in the water? Eli's incompetence was so disappointing and out of character.

Did Gwen have a point about Leo being jealous of her relationship with Dimitri?

Tony: As much as I hate to agree with Gwen, yes. Leo can't stand the idea that his one and only friend has a romantic interest.

Gapeach: Gwen is correct. Leo can't stand the idea of not having Gwen to himself. She is his only friend, and now he has to share her with Dimitri.

Jack: Leo and Gwen are platonic soulmates, so it would make sense for Leo to have some jealousy.

However, Gwen is primarily using that claim to distract from the fact that Leo is right -- someone deciding to marry you after knowing you less than 24 hours is a GIANT red flag (abusers often do this to get their potential victim into their trap quickly), and Gwen has been steadfastly refusing to acknowledge that.

Are you Team Tripp, Team Johnny, or Team Nobody when it comes to Wendy's love life?

Tony: I was Team Joey back in the days of Beyond Salem 2, but as that's not an option, I guess I'll go with Team Nobody.

Gapeach: I don't want either Johnny or Tripp with Wendy. She is not doing herself any favors stringing both guys along.

Jack: I liked Wendy with Johnny before this nonsense began. Wendy switching who she dates every hour is not a good look for anybody and needs to stop.

Did Sloan make a big mistake by confiding in Colin? What will he do with the information that she faked the DNA test?

Tony: Of course she did! Neither Sloan nor Colin can be trusted. I wouldn't put it past Colin to blackmail his own sister with this information down the line.

Gapeach: Absolutely. He will wait to use the information to his advantage.

Jack: That was a dumb move on Sloan's part. I'm sure Colin will try to blackmail her into helping him escape or something else equally awful.

Leo appears to have saved the day with EJ and Kristen, despite them being injected with the memory-erasing drug. Do you like the idea of Leo being the hero here?

Tony: No. Then again, I haven't liked any of the other attempts by the show to make Leo a hero.

Gapeach: I like Leo and am glad he saved the day with them, but he has a long way to go to be a hero.

Jack: I'm glad that ANYBODY rescued these two. It should have been obvious that EJ and Kristen didn't leave of their own free will.

It's ironic that a few short months ago, Leo was dressing up as a kidnapping clown to help Xander out of a jam, and now he's rescuing EJ and Kristen (assuming he does). Leo doesn't do anything for free, so I wonder if he'll enlist them to get Dimitri away from Gwen.

Rate the story of Nicole turning to Eric during her pregnancy scare because EJ is not available on a scale of 1 (Ugh, this is the worst idea ever) to 10 (this is a brilliant way to get them back together, and I can't wait for more!)

Tony: 5. I long got over the Nicole/Eric pairing. Then again, I'm not crazy about a Nicole/EJ pairing either, so it didn't upset me that she turned to Eric.

Gapeach: I would say 5 ~ Eric and Nicole will always care for each other, and I am glad he was there for her when she needed someone.

Jack: I'm giving this a 2. It's bad enough that the writers destroyed Rafe and Nicole so that Eric and Nicole could have 5 seconds of happiness before breaking up.

Now, Nicole is gravitating toward Eric because she's suddenly become stupid and can't figure out that the reason EJ isn't there for her is that he was kidnapped. All that overshadows the fact that Eric was supportive in these scenes.

Do you think Rolf's brainwashing worked, or will Harris follow Kate's orders and take Megan out?

Tony: I hope it didn't, but this is Dr. Rolf we're talking about. There'd be no drama if the brainwashing didn't work.

Gapeach: As much as I like Dr. Rolf and his craziness, I hope it does NOT work. I want Megan gone from the show as soon as possible.

Jack: It would be a dramatic twist if the brainwashing failed and Harris went after Megan instead of Stefan. I don't want to keep going in circles with Harris being brainwashed and reprogrammed.

What one story or scene aggravated you most on this week's Days of Our Lives?

Tony: Any scene with Gwen, Leo, or Sloan.

Gapeach: The whole Abe & Whitley scenes are driving me crazy. I can't wait to see the end of this storyline. Somebody needs to find Abe and reunite him with his family.

Jack: I was extremely annoyed that the police were so stupid and didn't even give lip service to trying to investigate Abe's "death." Nicole believing EJ abandoned her when it's so obvious he's been kidnapped was a close second.

What was your favorite story, scene, or quote on this week's Days of Our Lives?

Tony: Seeing Rolf again was nice. And I always enjoy it when Harris is onscreen.

Gapeach: I liked the scenes with Paulina and Theo.

Jack: I liked Theo supporting Paulina. Nicole and Chloe's conversation was also enjoyable.

