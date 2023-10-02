Home Economics Co-Creator Hopeful Series Can Return After ABC Cancellation

ABC made the shocking decision to cancel Home Economics last week after three seasons.

Series co-creator Michael Colton took to social media over the weekend to reflect on working on the show and the next steps.

"I spent a couple days off Twitter, so I'm just now catching up to the outpouring of love and support for our show," Colton wrote on X on Sunday.

"Making 42 episodes of Home Economics has been the best experience of my career, and that's due to our incredible cast, crew, and fans…"

"Though the show has run its course at ABC, I'm hopeful the Hayworths will pop up somewhere else, if only so I can continue to embarrass my real-life family. Love you all, and #LupeForever."

It's notoriously difficult to save a series after its cancellation because the cast options expire, complicating a renewal.

ABC's decision to cancel Home Economics was a little bit surprising, but it was likely driven by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

With writers rooms back open for ABC's other series, the network will likely have to make some tough decisions as it tries to craft a schedule with many shows returning simultaneously.

Unfortunately, the show got canceled without a pre-planned conclusion because it had a passionate fanbase that tuned in to watch live.

The series was ominously missing from ABC's renewals earlier this year, but the decision was delayed due to the dual strikes.

ABC also left the fate of The Rookie: Feds up in the air, and the longer that passes without a pickup, the less likely it is to return.

Home Economics stood a decent chance of snagging a renewal because its numbers were up slightly with its third season.

There is a possibility the show could materialize elsewhere, but in today's TV climate, there are many hurdles to get a revival off the ground.

The comedy followed the lives of three siblings and starred Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, and Karla Souza.

The cast was rounded out by Sasheer Zamata, Shiloh Bearman, Jordyn Starr Curet, JeCobi Swain, Chloe Jo Rountree, and Lidia Porto.

What are your thoughts on the cancellation?

Do you think Home Economics deserves another chance?

