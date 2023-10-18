Neon Exclusive Clip: Prepare for an Exotic Rainforest Adventure!

Are you ready for your next TV obsession?

Neon, Netflix's highly-anticipated reggaeton comedy-drama, premieres Thursday, October 19, 2023.

TV Fanatic scored an exclusive first look at a clip from one of the freshman season's most pivotal episodes.

In the clip, we see Isa, an A-list Latin pop star who gathers her friends for a trip to her exclusive tropical island getaway.

In perhaps a nod to the rich and famous, our three leads get out of their car to escape to the private jet for a luxury holiday.

They have a pre-conceived expectation of what's about to go down, but the truth is, they couldn't be more wrong.

Isa, played by the Umbrella Academy's Genesis Rodriguez, tells them this isn't like the getaways other celebrities can give them.

How?

We're not giving it all away here because we want you to be at least a little surprised when you watch the TV clip below.

It's a fun scene that captures the show's tone and also serves as a solid introduction to the rich tapestry of characters we'll follow in the first season.

"From small-town Florida to the bustling beaches and bright lights of Miami, Neon follows three friends as they hustle their way to making it big in the world of reggaeton," the official description for Neon teases.

"The eight-episode comedy captures not only the three besties' larger-than-life dreams, but also the harsh realities and funny mishaps of surviving the music industry."

The series stars Tyler Dean Flores as Santi, a rising reggaeton artist who, with the help of his friends Ness (Emma Ferreira), Felix (Jordan Mendoza), and A&R rep Mia (Courtney Taylor), hopes to become the biggest star in reggaeton.

"Or at least pay his rent," the logline cheekily adds.

Neon was co-created by Shea Serrano and Max Searle, who also serves as showrunner.

The series is executive produced by Serrano and Searle, alongside SB Projects, Anne Clements, and Daddy Yankee.

Executive music producers include Tainy, Lex Borrero, Ivan Rodriguez from Ntertain and Neon16, collectively known as Tainy & One Six.

TV shows with people trying to break into the music scene aren't a new concept, but Neon promises to take things in a different direction.

The official trailer hinted at much when Netflix unveiled it earlier this year.

Check out the promo below.

See? We told you it looks like a lot of fun.

Neon joins a packed Netflix October schedule, including Elite, The Fall of the House of Usher, Lupin, and Pain Hustlers.

November will bring back The Crown for the first half of its final season.

Also premiering in November is Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Squid Game: The Challenge, Obliterated, and All the Light We Cannot See.

Yes, plenty of offerings are on the horizon for the streaming service.

We can't wait to see Neon and all of the above titles.

