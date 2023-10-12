Suits: Streaming Success Leads to Franchise Expansion

If you've ever wondered when a surprise isn't a surprise, look no further than the possibility of a new arm of the Suits franchise.

After a modestly successful run on USA Network that ended in 2019 after nine seasons and a less successful spinoff, Suits hit Netflix and became the biggest streaming success on record.

Deadline exclusively reports today that there is a very good chance the beloved Blue Sky program could be making a comeback -- of sorts.

According to Deadline, series creator Aaron Korsh, who in August took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to tell fans there was "no reboot or anything" in the works, does indeed have such a project in the works.

What's a little fib when there's the possibility of good programming on the way, right?

For those of you unfamiliar with Suits (where have you been?), the program revolved around a genius with a photographic memory who, while trying to escape a significant hole he'd dug for himself, wound up working as an attorney for a prestigious Chicago law firm.

Patrick J. Adams had a starring role opposite Gabriel Macht, and the two were like the dynamic duo of law.

With a terrific supporting cast that included Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, and Meghan Markle, the series tackled as many legal cases and it did personal ones.

The charismatic cast and the often deeply personal stories were a magical combination at the time, particularly for a cable program.

USA Network had come up with a formula for success with similar programming that rarely missed the mark, but for Suits to come out swinging as it did when Netflix procured the first eight seasons in a "second-cycle non-exclusive deal."

Whether the success comes as a result of viewers' desire for lighter fare (The Lincoln Lawyer's success would suggest that's a grand possibility) or the curiosity factor to see Markle, who married into the British royal family, in her last role, we may never know.

What we do know is that we at TV Fanatic have always been fans, so it's not at all surprising to us that the delightful home would find another lease on life.

There are many things we don't know about the possible franchise return.

Deadline reports that this will be a spinoff in the vein of the NCIS series, in which new locations with new characters will worm their way into our hearts.

While it's not ideal to imagine the characters who have once again taken the nation by storm may not be involved with the new material, NCIS has proven time and again that the formula has a lot to do with success.

Casting, too, can make or break a revival, but with Korsh behind the wheel, all indications would be that his Midas touch could win again.

Not every attempt at reigniting the passion of an original is successful, though, so we'll be eager to see how it all plays out.

In the meantime, here's a rundown of everything that has happened since Suits arrived on Netflix, from the surprising viewing hours to Adams's longing for his castmates.

The series broke through in a big way, ushering in a Suits renaissance, spending a record 12 weeks atop the Nielsen streaming chart.

That's unheard of for a streaming original, never mind an acquired series that ended four years earlier.

But it highlights that the desire for Suits has never been higher, likely fueling this decision to expand the franchise.

Understandably, the cast has been looking back fondly on their time on the series, with Adams courting controversy for being perceived to be promoting the show during the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The series' success on streaming also led to Peacock adding the first and only season of the unceremoniously canceled Peacock.

