The Crown Season 6: Netflix Drops Photos as Cast Previews Final Chapter

We learned earlier this month that The Crown Season 6 would air on Netflix in two parts.

Now, the streaming service has dropped photos to tease the final chapter.

As if that wasn't enough, the cast is opening up about being a part of telling this story.

Undoubtedly, a big part of the final season will be Diana's tragic death.

"I think it's a really unique challenge as an actor, to portray those days," Elizabeth Debicki, who plays Diana, told Netflix's Tudum in an interview conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike.

"I really just trusted in [series creator] Peter [Morgan] 's emotional blueprint that he created for us to follow.

It's his interpretation, and I think it made emotional sense to me, so I clung to that.

Because, obviously, it's devastating and it's fraught and we can never know."

Khalid Abdalla is on board Dodi Fayed, Diana's boyfriend.

"It's been the honor of my life to be part of this project, to be part of The Crown, and to play Dodi," the actor says of portraying Diana's love interest.

Related: Stranger Things Season 5: Everything We Know

Salim Daw will star as Mohamed Al Fayed, Dodi's father.

"I adore this character," Daw said of his character.

"I love him so much, and I enjoy portraying him because I love him.

In this huge series, he is so human and he's so colorful.

He's hard sometimes, very hard, funny, like a child — with his son, he's sometimes very, very hard, but he has plenty of love for his son, and the audience will see that and will feel exactly what I'm talking about."

Dominic West will, once again, play Prince Charles, with the actor opening up about playing such a public figure.

"I think he's got real sadness to him and real compassion, and what's great about The Crown is that you see these public figures in private," the Affair alum explained.

"I suspect in private he's quite emotional. Well, that's the way I played him, anyway… I think, hopefully, what comes out is compassionate but relatively well balanced."

Staunton, meanwhile, returns for her second season as Queen Elizabeth II.

Related: Wednesday Season 2: Everything We Know

"I've been living with her for a long time so, if anything, I felt more comfortable this time," the actress said, according to TV Insider.

"I love her stillness and her ability to not be thrown by everything that must have constantly — throughout her whole life — gone on around her."

As previously reported, The Crown Season 6's first four episodes will be available on Netflix beginning Thursday, November 16, 2023.

The final six episodes of The Crown Season 6 will follow on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Part I depicts a relationship blossoming between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed before a fateful car journey has devastating consequences. As for Part II, Prince William tries to integrate back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother's death as the monarchy has to ride the wave of public opinion.

As she reaches her Golden Jubilee, the Queen reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles and Camilla and the beginnings of a new Royal fairytale in William and Kate.

What are your thoughts on the first photos?

Are you ready for the end?

Hit the comments below.

Stream the first five seasons of The Crown on Netflix.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.