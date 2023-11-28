The Crown Teases Kate Middleton's Arrival, Charles & Camilla's Wedding, and More

One of the most polarizing series on Netflix is gearing up for its last episodes.

The first four episodes of The Crown Season 6 launched earlier this month and were as controversial as ever.

Will the series be able to go out on a more low-key note with the second batch of episodes?

We're not sure that's possible, but it would be interesting.

The last batch of episodes are set to premiere on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Once again, the hit drama is doing the time warp by leaping forward to find William (Ed McVey) and Harry (Luther Ford) growing up while trying to come to terms with the tragic loss of their mother, Diana.

In Part 2, "Prince William tries to integrate back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother's death as the monarchy has to ride the wave of public opinion," Netflix teases.

"As she reaches her Golden Jubilee, the Queen reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles and Camilla and the beginnings of a new Royal fairy tale in William and Kate," the logline concludes.

It's a wild thought that we're reaching the end of this journey because, while it's covered various moments in British history, it has done so with a whole lot of controversy.

There have been calls for disclaimers that it's a work of fiction and even for it to be purged from existence.

Many people like the Royal Family, so many vocal fans will likely speak about how these final six episodes bring the series to a close.

Many moments remain for the series to chart, including the first meeting between William and Kate Middleton.

Their love story won them many fans, and they're still together all these years later.

Watching the origins of their relationship should be interesting, but again, it all comes down to how it's handled.

There's also Charles and Camilla's 2005 wedding.

They look pleased to finally be walking down the aisle in the photos, but will the series capture everything that went on between them?

We'll need to wait until next month to find out, and given the series' handling of other topics, there's no telling what's about to happen.

The cast is rounded out this season by Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce as Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, with Dominic West as Elizabeth's eldest son, Prince Charles, and Lesley Manville as Elizabeth's sister, Princess Margaret.

These episodes mark the first appearances of McVey, Bellamy, and Ford, marking the final casting shifts for the veteran drama.

The Crown typically recasts roles every two seasons, but thanks to the accelerated timeline of the final season, there had to be some changes here.

If you're not ready to say goodbye to the Royal Family, you'll probably be happy to know that a prequel series is in the works.

According to creator Peter Morgan, it will take us way back in time.

"If I were to go back into The Crown," the creator shared in a recent interview.

"It would definitely be to go back in time."

Taking to the past would be interesting because wouldn't it be fun to go through storylines that we haven't lived through the headlines?

What are your thoughts on the final photos?

Are you ready for this story to end?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.