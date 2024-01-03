The Umbrella Academy Season 4: Plot, Cast Premiere Date, and Everything Else There is to Know

We have some bad news for fans of time jumps, top-tier soundtracks, and eccentric superhero siblings:

After five years and six Emmy nominations, The Umbrella Academy will soon end its roller-coaster run on Netflix.

Yes, throughout the years, the Hargreeves have experienced countless twists and turns and ups and downs, but the resilient clan is about to collide with a fate even they can't avoid:

Their final season.

Diehard devotees of the show are desperate to find out what the future holds in store for Gerard Way's unforgettable characters, so we've rounded up everything you need to know about the Hargreeves' final chapter.

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Renewal Status

All good shows must come to an end, and it's the Netflix way to go out with less than five seasons -- even when the series in question is one of the streamer's top properties.

Thankfully, this isn't a last-minute decision, and Netflix confirmed the series would end with Season 4 way back in August 2022.

“I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey we began five years ago,” enthused series creator Steve Blackman in a statement at the time.

“But before we get to that conclusion, we’ve got an amazing story ahead for Season 4, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes.”

Knowing the show is going out on its own terms gives us some solace, even if we're not ready to say goodbye to one of TV's most intriguing families.

Will it be a satisfying last hurrah? If the first three seasons are any indication of an ongoing commitment to quality storytelling, then this farewell should have viewers applauding through their tears.

But in a world where Game of Thrones and Lost alienated audiences with their final seasons, we're well aware that anything can happen.

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Premiere Date

Netflix shows, especially those with awe-inspiring VFX scenes, tend to be off the air for around two years between seasons.

And that's been true for the previous two seasons of The Umbrella Academy.

Thankfully, filming has been completed on the fourth and final season, so the effects geniuses are already into the lengthy editing process necessary to create the big-budget world in which our characters reside.

Sadly, at this juncture, Netflix isn't saying anything more specific than "2024" for UA's return date.

And while we'd love to jump into the future like our favorite characters, we haven't mastered that superpower just yet.

But there's a good chance the show will return for its final season during the first half of 2024. Here's why:

As we previously noted, the episodes were filmed quite some time ago, and the post-production process is well underway.

And keeping the series on the bench longer than necessary isn't a good idea because viewers often tire of waiting. Okay, maybe we're just being optimistic!

We may not know a whole lot at the moment, but we'll keep this page updated with all the latest intel, so please keep it bookmarked.

Is There an Umbrella Academy Season 4 Trailer?

Well, yes and no.

Netflix has released the clip below, which features the cast hanging out at a table reading and offering tantalizing descriptions of what we can expect in the new season.

Sadly, it doesn't include any new footage from the upcoming episodes, but it should still increase your excitement for the thrilling conclusion of the Hargreeves saga.

Take a look:

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Episode Order Revealed

The first three seasons clocked in at ten episodes apiece, so the fourth season has to be the same, right?

Wrong. Netflix has ordered only six episodes to close out the show.

But given how Umbrella Academy Season 3 ended, we're inclined to believe that we don't need a long season in order to wrap things up.

And who knows? Maybe the individual episodes will be longer than in the past. We'll need to tune in to find out.

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Cast

Despite the myriad issues that drive these individuals apart, the show needs all eight members of the Hargreeves family.

Thankfully, the fine folks at Netflix have confirmed the following cast members will be back:

● Elliot Page as Viktor

● Tom Hopper as Luther

● David Castaneda as Diego

● Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison

● Robert Sheehan as Klaus

● Aidan Gallagher as Five

● Ritu Arya as Lila

● Justin H. Min as Ben

Knowing the family will be intact is welcome news because we have to imagine they'll once again be joining forces to save the world -- and their lives.

Oh, and evil goatee enthusiast Colm Feore is also signed on as Reginald Hargreeves, the season's Big Bad.

At this time, the statuses of Yusuf Gatewood (Ray), Coco Assad (Claire), and Lisa Repo-Martell (Abigail) are all up in the air.

But given the end of the penultimate season, there's definitely scope for the trio to return.

We doubt Sparrow Academy will play a part in the final season's narrative, so we can probably rule out Justin Cornwell (Marcus), Britne Oldford (Fei), Jake Epstein (Alphonso), and Cazzie David (Jayme).

But there are some new cast members on the roster for The Umbrella Academy Season 4, including Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally!

The pair are set to play Drs. Gene & Jean Thibedeau, community college professors from New Mexico who "wear sensible footwear and suffer from the most extreme case of deja vu this timeline has ever seen."

And David Cross has joined the final season cast as Sy Grossman, an "upstanding, shy business owner and family man who will stop at nothing to reconnect with his estranged daughter and get her back."

Throughout its run, Umbrella Academy has blended high-stakes drama and dark humor like few other shows on TV, so Cross, Offerman, and Mullally will fit right in.

It won't be easy to say goodbye to this unique series, but we're sure the Hargreeves clan will go out with a bang!

Be sure to bookmark this page so that you can check back frequently for all things related to The Umbrella Academy Season 4!