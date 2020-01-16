The Good Place Season 4 Episode 11 Review: Monday's, Am I Right?

It finally happened! After hundreds of years and a countless number of lifetimes, the four humans made it to The Good Place on The Good Place Season 4 Episode 11.

As much as we want to believe it's only uphill from here, there are still two episodes left before The Good Place comes to a definitive end.

Unfortunately, that means there's enough time left for something else to go wrong.

No one deserves to go to The Good Place more than Eleanor, Chidi, Jason, and Tahani.

Some people save lives on Earth, and there's Team Cockroach who save the immortal souls of all humanity. It doesn't get any better than that.

That's why it came as a surprise when Eleanor and Chidi discussed taking the afterlife test. Haven't they already passed a thousand times over?

Team Cockroach should be the supreme rulers of The Good Place, at this point.

As it turns out, that the judge feels the same way, and the hot air balloon whisking the four humans away to exist in peaceful harmony for all eternity was a bittersweet moment.

The judge agreed that the four of you don't need to take the test. Turns out, saving every soul in the universe is worth a few points. Michael Permalink: The judge agreed that the four of you don't need to take the test.

Permalink: The judge agreed that the four of you don't need to take the test.

So...that's that on that? Probably not.

Although it would be nice, it seems unlikely that the remaining two episodes of The Good Place Season 4 will consist of Team Cockroach relaxing in heaven. There has to be something else.

Given their luck, it wouldn't be all too surprising if someone shot their hot air balloon out of the sky.

But for now, we're going to accept the moment for what it is, and appreciate the sheer joy on everyone's faces as they floated away from the neighborhood for good.

With the Good Place in their future, Chidi spent a large majority of the episode worrying that he isn't good enough for Eleanor.

Looking at Eleanor's life made me realize how different we are. If the system works and we both pass our tests, I don't see any version of eternity where she doesn't get bored of me. I mean, my fake heaven was a six-hundred square foot apartment that was essentially a bookcase and a toilet. And I loved it! Chidi Permalink: Looking at Eleanor's life made me realize how different we are.

Permalink: Looking at Eleanor's life made me realize how different we are.

There's no denying that Eleanor lived a rather dynamic life, and an ethics professor isn't who she would typically fall for, but she did.

Over and over and over again.

Eleanor has fallen in love with Chidi in every lifetime, no matter the circumstance. She even fell for Chidi when they were all back on Earth with no recollection of their time in the afterlife.

Their relationship is quite literally an experiment that's succeeded thousands of different times in thousands of different ways.

Come on, Chidi. How much more proof do you need?

Surprisingly, it was Jason who talked sense into Chidi by forcing Chidi to talk sense into himself.

Chidi: Maybe on paper, you and Janet don't make total sense. But, who cares? The relationship you have built together is wonderful. She knows you and loves you and that's all that matters.

Jason: Do you really believe that?

Chidi: Of course I do.

Jason: Hahaha! Sucker!

Chidi: Sorry?

Jason: I got you so bad! Dude, pretend what you just said was what you said to you instead of to me. And you have to listen to yourself because it was already in your own head and then came out. But just put it back in your head and realize that it was you talking about you and Eleanor!

Chidi: Against all odds, I know what you mean. And I gotta give it up. That was good. Permalink: It was you talking about you and Eleanor!

Permalink: It was you talking about you and Eleanor!

It was a slow transformation, but Jason has somehow become an absolute genius.

Who could've seen that coming?

The return of Vicky and her enthusiasm for the new system led Michael to think about a few things he would rather ignore.

What's next for him?

There's an X-factor here. A secret sauce that only I truly know how to pour over the juicy steak of this process. Michael Permalink: There's a secret sauce that only I know how to pour over the juicy steak of this process.

Permalink: There's a secret sauce that only I know how to pour over the juicy steak of this process.

Michael has been leading the charge since The Good Place Season 1 Episode 1. At first, it was against the humans. Then, he was the only demon in support of the humans.

But with the series nearly over, everyone is finally on the same page.

Now that the demons have accepted the new system and Vicky has a good handle on the situation, Michael feels as if he's no longer needed.

Yes, even demons question their self-worth sometimes.

I'm upset because for hundreds of years I've had a job. First, it was finding a better way to torture humans, then helping them. Then, proving the system was broke, then teaching the demons how to roll a rock up a hill over and over. And then it kept rolling down, so I had to do it again. And then Vicky comes along with this rock-lifter thing and just lifts it to the top of the hill. Pushing the rock up the hill gave me a purpose. Who am I if the rock's gone? Michael Permalink: Who am I if the rock's gone?

Permalink: Who am I if the rock's gone?

Thankfully, Michael has Janet to remind him of how important he is.

The friendship between the two of them has become crucial to the show and wherever they end up next, we can't imagine them being without each other.

When it comes down to it, we can't imagine any of these characters being without each other. Michael and Janet may both have jobs of their own, but like Eleanor said, it can't be the Good Place if they're not together.

Overall, this installment of The Good Place felt like a filler more than anything else. It wasn't horrible, but besides the final few minutes, the entire episode could have been scrapped without the story taking much of a hit.

The last sixty seconds had essentially everything viewers needed to know going forward.

That said, it was still enjoyable, and we're excited to see how everything wraps up in the end.

Stray Thoughts:

If they can manage to save the universe and change the afterlife, surely Eleanor and her friends can make it possible for Michael and Janet to get into the Good Place. Right?

Could the new system change Mindy St. Claire's situation? Will viewers see what she's up to before the series comes to an end?

Jason and Janet haven't discussed being in a long-distance relationship, so to speak. What happens if Jason goes off to the Good Place and Janet can't stay?

Vicky spent the entirety of the series being nothing more than an annoyance. But now that she's onboard with the new system, we have to hand it to her. Vicky is a great addition to the team.

Will Simone, Brent, and John make it into the Good Place? Place your bets!

It's your turn, TGP fans! What did you think of "Monday's, Am I Right?"

Are the four humans out of the water, for good? Or will there be a final blowout?

Will Michael and Janet be able to stay with their friends in the Good Place? Or, has this chapter come to an end?

Drop a comment down below and let us know your thoughts and predictions!

And don't forget that if you missed the episode you can watch The Good Place online right here at TV Fanatic!

The Good Place airs Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC.

Rachel Foertsch is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.