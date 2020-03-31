A Million Little Things Round Table: A Shocking Cliffhanger and Few Happy Endings!

Another season of A Million Little Things has come to a close.

Unfortunately, A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 19 left us with a shocking cliffhanger where Eddie was on his way to renew his vows, and a car hit him.

Eve changed her mind, and now Gina is showing signs of resenting Rome. React.

Christine: I knew things were going too smoothly! Regina is devastated. She’s looking for someone to blame, and Rome is the closest target.

She can’t take her hurt and rage out on Eve, but she can take it out on Rome because he led her down this path and, to her way of thinking, made something she never thought she wanted into something she can’t live without.

It’s not fair, and I’m sure she’ll eventually see that, but for right now, this is going to be a tough road for both of them.

Jack: I thought from the beginning that Eve was going to change her mind, so I wasn't surprised, but I felt terrible for Gina and Rome.

Hopefully, with time, Gina will see that this just shows how much she wants to be a mother, and it will bring her and Rome closer together, not push them apart.

Meaghan: This was a predictable outcome, but that didn't make it any easier to watch Gina and Rome go through it. Eve was never doing it for the right reason from the start.

She was purely doing it to escape her ex and not be forced to remain under his thumb for the rest of his life, not because she wanted to actually give up the baby.

It is a terrible situation for everyone involved. Gina and Rome didn't deserve to go through it, but Eve can't just give up her baby to make them happy. There will be another baby, one that is meant for them. This wasn't their baby, but it is going to take some time to see that.

Did Gary make the right call choosing to send Maggie off as his friend and staying with Darcy? Do you respect Maggie for putting herself out there?

Christine: Yes to both! Maggie needed to know where she stood before getting on that plane, and it was brave of her to be honest about her feelings. Just a few weeks ago, I would have been thrilled if Gary and Maggie had gotten back together.

But oddly enough, I love Gary and Darcy. I think this is the healthy, adult, fun relationship that Gary needs, and I’m enjoying the heck out of seeing these two together.

I was proud of Gary that he was able to move on while still making sure he and Maggie could be friends, and they could each start over. Where they will both be when Maggie returns is anyone's guess.

Jack: I was thrilled with this. I thought Gary was right when he told Maggie off. At this point, he'd moved on with someone else, and when Darcy told him to call her when he'd figured it out, I was irritated because it seemed to me he already had.

So I was relieved and happy that he chose Darcy in the end.

I do think it took a lot of courage for Maggie to tell Gary how she felt, but I also think her feelings are all over the place as she starts the next chapter in her life.

I don't know what's going to happen when she returns from Oxford, and like Christine, I'm surprised by how much I like Gary and Darcy when before Darcy came along, I was totally rooting for Gary and Maggie to be end game.

Meaghan: Yes, both Gary and Maggie made the exact right decisions. Maggie needed to put her feelings out into the world, otherwise, she would have regretted it.

Gary also deserved to know how she feels so he could make an informed decision about what he wanted to do.

Gary deserves to get to try to be happy, though. I still firmly believe, no matter how great Darcy is, that Maggie and Gary will find their way back to each other.

Them spending this time apart and figuring out what they want will make them stronger when they eventually come back together though.

Do you think this is the last of the lake house mystery?

Christine: I hope not. If so, I feel they wrapped it up too quickly. I’m wondering if the person who hit Eddie may have been angry with him for either the accident or dredging it all back up again.

Jack: There's more to come, I'm sure. Eddie realizing he was with Alex when she drowned told us nothing new and finding her bracelet didn't add much to what we already know.

It seemed like the point of all this was for Eddie to almost drink/get hit by the car, so hopefully, we will learn more.

Meaghan: There is no way they set that all up to not give us any real resolution. I think it is going to come out that there is more to the story than Eddie remembers, and it will help resolve the guilt that Eddie is feeling right now.

Eddie almost drank but chose not to, and now someone hit him with a car. Did Eddie survive?

Christine: He sure better have! Theo does not deserve to lose his Dad.

My two theories for the driver are that it was someone related to Lake House mystery or it was the old drunk from the bar who Eddie said saved his life because it would be ironic if that was the same person who almost takes his life.

Jack: I hope so! I agree with Christine's theories about who the driver was. The idea of it being the old drunk is interesting, but it makes more sense for it to be somebody connected to the lake house.

Meaghan: I swear if he doesn't, I will riot. He has come too far as a character to be taken out now. I think that it was the older man at the bar that ran him over.

I think it will be a way to show him the man he could've become had he not had Katherine, Theo, and his friends in his life. He could have eventually been the man running over someone's father, husband, or best friend.

What would you grade the finale? How about the season?

Christine: I’m giving it an A to both! It was emotional and surprising from beginning to end.

From hating Delilah, to rooting for Gary and Maggie, and then completely flipping on both of those, the show always made me feel something.

I love how this group manages to band together even when things seem to be falling apart.

Jack: I will give it an A-. I agree with Christine's assessment, but the second half of the season was stronger than the first, and I have to take points off for that stupid PJ plotline that took up too much screen time in the first half of the season.

Meaghan: This season was a solid A. I was concerned that the show would flounder a bit once they moved past John and his death, but the writers have created strong dynamic characters that can pull this show through whatever storyline they throw at us.

What was your favorite storyline of the hour? The season?

Christine: Gary and Darcy were my favorites of the hour. Darcy wasn’t angry about Gary’s reaction to Maggie, but she was straight forward with him.

She’s not willing to be a place holder in his life. And Gary realized that he’s happy for the first time in a long time. I just love these two together.

For the season, I've loved Katherine's story arc. She's grown so much, and now she stands up for herself both in her profession, in her marriage, and as a friend.

Jack: I second Christine's thoughts about Gary and Darcy. I also really liked the Rome/Regina story even though it was painful for Eve to take the baby back after they had already held him and given him a name.

For the season, I'm torn between Sophie's storyline and Rome and Regina. I especially love what's happened for Rome and Walter since Rome's mom passed.

Meaghan: Favorite storyline of the finale would have to be the Gary and Maggie storyline. Gary showed so much maturity in how he handled the situation, and Maggie handled the rejection with grace. I love these two.

My favorite storyline for this season would probably have to be Katherine. She is the superstar of this season, and I am so happy they developed her into the character she is today.

What do you think the series would/should explore in season three? Where does the series go from here?

Christine: I’m hoping that Eve changes her mind and lets Rome and Regina adopt the baby. I think Eddie’s addiction is going to be more difficult to fight when he’s on pain killers after this accident. And I’m curious if Maggie and Gary can have separate storylines and still be just as entertaining.

Jack: I also hope that Eve changes her mind -- or at least lets Rome and Regina be part of the baby's life, and I'm curious about how Walter and Sharon will react to this development.

Hopefully, Eddie survives the accident and the gang bands together to support him. I want more of Gary and Darcy, and I'd love to see Maggie come back with a new guy in her life or at least a new attitude.

Meaghan: I am in agreement with Christine about Eddie and his addiction. I am sure that Eddie will try to fight the need for pain killers because of his history of addiction, but hopefully, with the support of Katherine and the crew, he can manage to take what he needs while maintaining his sobriety.

I would also love to get to see Danny and his coming out storyline explored more. Danny always shines when he is on screen, but he has taken a backseat throughout the end of the season.

Do you have any additional thoughts you'd like to add?

Christine: I found it odd that Delilah was the only one to be completely happy at the end of the season, but maybe she’s due.

And I laughed out loud when sweet little Theo turned to Rome and Gary and said, "suck it!" when Eddie made him the best man.

Delilah: Why me? You're so funny and handsome. Apparently, you have two cars. I'm ten years older than you. You can be with anyone. Why are you hanging out with me?

Jack: That scene where Danny and Sophie met Miles was hilarious. Also, since Miles is an EMT, I don't know what took everyone so long to ask his opinion about Eve and the baby's condition instead of guessing, asking each other, or looking things up on their phones.

Meaghan: I loved Sophie and Danny meeting Miles. Everything is typically so heavy with that family, so I loved them getting such a light awkward moment.

Over to you, AMLT Fanatics. Do you agree with our round table? Do you disagree? Hit the comments below with all of your thoughts.

