Good Trouble Season 2 Episode 18 Review: Trap Heals

Phew. The final installment of the season really came for us.

It was an aptly named hour since there was a healing, cathartic quality to Good Trouble Season 2 Episode 18.

So many things were right about this hour, including some highly-anticipated moments, but the series also had a bit of a full-circle moment that feels unsatisfactory.

While I've tried to get into the habit of saving some of the best discussions for last, screw it. Because we need to talk about Dennis and Davia. They have strung us along for too long.

My baby Dennis has made so much progress this season, and as much as one can't help but waver on the Denvia "will they/won't they" the moment he confessed his love for Davia, and they kissed, I fell off out of my seat squealing in delight.

FINALLY!

It's what many fans have been waiting for, and whether you agreed with this pairing, or questioned the timing of it, or even enjoy both members in this pairing or not, the heat between them was undeniable, and we've been expecting this.

Kudos to the series for not drawing it out any longer. They could've done so easily, but they didn't. They also put the ball in Dennis's court, which eases some of the reservations one may have about whether or not he's ready for this.

It was his choice to put himself out there, and of course, Davia reciprocated. You can't blame the woman, my goodness.

But it was a beautiful, convoluted journey leading up to this sweet and sultry moment, and everyone, both characters, and fans earned it.

Dennis: I need to tell you something.

Davia: OK.

Dennis: I love you, and I've been told that I can't trust my feelings right now.

Davia: Right. Of course.

Dennis has made remarkable strides in his grieving process. It was troubling that Davia became his crutch, but over time this season, she became more of his touchstone, and he learned how to make moves and do the work himself toward healing.

He's taken so many steps, and he continued to do so during this hour. He freaked out when he assumed Gael was avoiding him or pitying him. He has a habit of projecting the worst things on other people, and he gets in such a negative, cynical headspace, he can't always see things for what they are.

It was a lot of pressure he placed on Gael, and it was evident the artist wasn't so much rejecting Dennis as he was grappling with how best to meet his friend's wishes.

He didn't want to f*ck it up. Hell, we know Gael is an incredible artist, and it was still a nailbiter since we didn't want him to screw it up either.

His therapist was so right to advise Dennis to think of things from a positive perspective. He focuses so much on the darker matters that he doesn't leave space for the light.

For a while, he was allowing that one moment where he snapped at Jacob to haunt him. He used that to berate himself and argue that he was a terrible father, but it wasn't even the full story of the events of that evening.

Once he talked through the rest of the night and played the beautiful song he wrote and sang to Jacob to put the young boy to sleep, he couldn't keep believing that he was the worst dad imaginable.

You can't tell me that someone who wrote that song for their son was a bad father.

Parents lose their patience with kids all the time. And while it understandably made him feel like crap when Jacob flinched at his raised voice, it wasn't a common occurrence, and Dennis's next course of action was to guide his boy to bed and sing him to sleep, soothing and easing him.

Davia was right there to support Dennis through that too. Honestly, bury me in emotional Denvia scenes, and I would die a happy woman.

Gosh damn, Pence and Hunton know how to wreck a person. I want to sue for emotional distress, or maybe throw flowers at them or something.

They also had some wonderful scenes at the Trap Heals event that Malika and her co-workers orchestrated.

Dennis: Are you sure that we should be here? Because I don't want to insert myself into something that's not meant for me.

Oh, Davia! She's so proud of herself for being "woke" now. She read that white fragility book, and now she's going around reciting everything she learned and trying to guide her fellow white people to enlightenment for the culture.

It didn't make her less awkward when she was trying to socialize. For some people, it comes naturally. Even Dennis knew which handshake to use.

However, Kelly as the trap queen who apparently shows up at these events all the time, and knows the scene will never cease to be shocking and amusing as hell.

Part of putting things into perspective and allowing the experience to heal him included Dennis taking in all the art and such honoring the many people who lost their lives, namely to police brutality and/or the structural system that entraps black and brown people.

Dennis joining the others in saying the names of those lost while getting emotional was such a visceral scene. Humans, we recognize certain pains in each other, and it was almost like she knew he needed to be part of that experience, and he sure as hell couldn't say no to joining them.

The show took something real and meaningful, and they utilized it during this hour, and it was such an immersive experience, but also, the show must go on.

However, between the musical performances and the moment where Dennis and the others were reciting the names and honoring those lost (not to mention the Nipsey Hussle art), and Callie listened to that phone call, those were moments transcending the show itself.

Seeing real faces and hearing real names, it was like the series invited us to partake in the experience while it went beyond a show and how they were using that environment to progress their plot.

The show has a knack for doing that, and it's amazing in that way. Alas, Malika used the experience to bring her friends together but also to get the men in her life to get their heads on straight.

She's going to need all of them while she gears up for a fight. The DA didn't back down, and now she's going to trial.

Malika: They're not backing down. They're taking me to trial.

Isaac: What about the deal?

Malika: They took it off the table. But it's OK. I'm not scared ... well, maybe I am a little, but I got this. I got this.

It's terrifying for her, but with culturally accurate nuance, Malika made it her mission to push the men in her life to work on themselves. She's scared, and she wants to be able to rely on their support and love.

She also knew she couldn't get the best, healthiest version of it if Dom and their father remained at odds, and Isaac refused to address his anxiety issues and kept pushing her away in the process.

The subtle parallels of Dennis and Malika's father worked nicely within this hour as they both came to grips with their mishaps as parents. No, they weren't perfect, but the love is real.

They both had respective journeys they had to take regarding their fatherhood, and for Malika's dad, it meant talking to Dom and apologizing too.

He and Dom couldn't have a genuine conversation without leading to an argument. It almost got physical before. The two of them reminiscing on the good times tied in with what Dennis's therapist told HIM to do.

Dom's father gave him such a meaningful gift that showed he does think about him and remembers and cherishes the time they spent together. Their connection was through their love of cars, and as much anger as Dom held against his father, those fond memories were ever-present.

It's such a relief that the two of then have taken these steps towards healing, and it means Malika can have two of the most important men in her life without having to moderate between them.

And our beloved Isaac is willing to find some help with his anxiety. Can we take a minute to appreciate that Malika dancing with her co-worker didn't turn into some messy jealousy scene?

Isaac and Malika are the ultimate goals. How do you not love their love? Yes, they made it to our Current TV Couples Who Perfectly Represent Black Love list, dammit.

Isaac is such a levelheaded person, so he was bound to come around to getting the help he needed, and he always takes Malika's words to heart.

The other relationships on this show can learn from the likes of them. Before we delve into the other romantic ones, let's discuss the dumpster fire that is Alice's "friendship" with Lindsay.

They are the absolute worst, and it was so bloody SATISFYING when Alice finally let them have it!

Lindsay is not a good friend, and they thought they could use Alice's insecurities against her. Of course, Lindsay planned to dissuade Alice from trying out for the comedy competition.

Fortunately, after talking to Ruby, Alice remembered her worth and had more confidence in herself and called Lindsay out. It was long overdue.

Lindsay plays way too many damn games, and it was irritating as hell already that they were stealing or appropriating Alice's jokes and Coterie experience.

Please, let this be the end of Lindsay. If not now, then after Alice dusts them in their competition.

But back to those romantic entanglements. The fall of Jallie was inevitable, and it breaks my heart for so many reasons.

It still feels like this season has done wonders assassinating the hell out of Jamie's character, and it's something that left some of us a bit uneasy.

We always knew he and Callie were opposite, and it would mean that politically and socially they were incompatible, but it didn't mean their relationship was an impossibility.

The Anwei debacle ruined them, though. But here's the thing, no matter your beliefs or that how differently you feel about their respective positions, it's been frustrating to watch this tension between them implode.

Jamie, while conservative, was always an open-minded person who was willing to compromise and was a genuinely caring person.

Callie tends to believe that her way is the only one, and she's not as willing to compromise. The nature of the issues aside, there was always this thing where Callie expected Jamie to give, compromise, and cave more than she was willing to do.

She took anything that seemed like her compromising as an attack or him trying to change her when she spent most of their relationship as the one who thought she was changing his viewpoints and making him see the light.

And the second he stands firm on something and doesn't move, she blows their entire relationship to smithereens and his deal at work.

And then she hides behind "the greater good" by doing it. It doesn't matter that I agree with Callie more than Jamie about the issues at hand, Callie can be both right and wrong at the same damn time.

She almost always is, but she treats Jamie like a bit of a villain if his views don't align with hers, and it's aggravating. It doesn't help matters that Jamie's views tend to shift depending on what they need to use them for, and by the end of the hour, he was painted out to be an insensitive, callous dick.

It would've been awesome if Callie brought him to the Trap Heals activation event, and he got to experience all of that, and then the series explored some internal conflict with him.

Callie: I think I need to move out.

Jamie's biggest fault is often he's ignorance and lack of awareness of the experiences of those around him. He grew up a certain way, and he hasn't experienced life or been close to others outside of his circle often.

However, he's always been open to new experiences and meeting people too. He has taken liberties getting to know and understand not just Callie, but her friends at the Coterie.

Of course, he's a secondary character compared to the main ones, so maybe we can't expect too much from him.

When it comes to his relationship with Callie, she always does something technically in the wrong. However, since she has the right reasons, we're supposed to side with her. Meanwhile, Jamie is her foil -- the "bad guy."

Now, we know Jamie works for the section of Anwei that builds prisons, and the pretty boy had the audacity to say they aren't for profit. Jamie, you're pretty but you aren't dumb.

Jamie's acting as a lawyer about it and separating most of his feelings from the job. Although, his distaste for the homeless and insensitivity toward the mentally ill has conveniently reached new heights.

He doesn't care that the mentally ill homeless people are effectively being locked away in a prison, and he's disinterested in Callie's passion for this issue.

Of course, he probably shut down after Callie snooped through his bag and read confidential files. He's probably tired of Callie going on another crusade.

Maybe Jamie feels like there's no hope that Callie can ever pass the bar or be an effective lawyer if she doesn't learn how to compartmentalize her passions or channel them into ways of helping within the system without breaking rules and laws.

Callie tanked his work deal, possibly destroyed his chance at making partner, and she left that fancy loft. They both agreed it was best, but Jamie got a raw deal of this.

Yet Callie acted as though he wasn't allowed to be angry, and it's that part of their relationship that remained irritating as hell. It's also what brought her back to The Coterie.

Callie's return was dependent on blowing up her relationship with Jamie to destroy the Anwei development deal. She won a little, maybe, for now, but at what costs?

Her return has nothing to do with any of the Coterie Biatches acknowledging the crap they said about her. Mariana mostly glossed over it, but the sisters are back to being best friends now that Mariana snooped and read Callie's confession.

Malika gets to have lawyer Callie hold her hand through the trial process, no doubt. Davia and Alice get to go on acting as if nothing happened, I guess.

And then Gael, we're going to gloss over the horrible things he said about her too? Technically, his shroom-laced non-apology was to Jamie.

But now we've circled on back to Callie on the rooftop of the Coterie and her and Gael making eyes at each other. Are they about to tease this again? WHY?!

It gives credence to the complaint that Gael is only relevant to the series when he's Callie's love interest or in a triangle with her.

For the second half of the season, it felt like he was put on ice, waiting for this moment when he can take his shirt off, wink, and smile at Callie when she was done with Jamie.

He can be so much more than this, and we know it because of his scenes with his sister. We got a taste of Gael as a good friend with his moments with Dennis. Why are we back to this?

Sam, what did you do?

The worst part about it is we kind of knew this was happening. If we're supposed to believe that everything leads back to Gael, then they better do a better job of showing their relationship as something more than sex and shouting.

Meanwhile, we got Eviana, but at what cost?

First, thank the heavens, the broholes are gone!

Thankfully, Raj's complicity in the manifesto was a ruse. He, Mariana, and Evan work well together. It's a shame the love triangle portion may have interfered with that.

Dumb ass Sam, under Alex's direction, posted the manifesto and set Raj up. He must have forgotten the memo that Alex likes Raj, or he was jealous and didn't care.

Putting on a show of firing Raj was the only way they could get Sam and Alex to admit to what they did, and they caught them on tape. Good riddance!

Sadly, we can't say the same about this quadrangle that probably got worse than ever.

It was unbelievable that Raj sold Mariana out, and it's equally so that he cheated on her with Isabella. At worst, he maybe would've kissed her, but he would never have sex with her while with Mariana.

Mariana: You were right. Not the whole time, but I have had times where I had feelings for Evan, and I didn't want to because I love you, and I don't want to because I want to be with you.

Raj: Thank you for being honest, and I have feelings for someone too.

Mariana: You have feelings for Isabella?

If he did, I'm calling foul on it being incongruent with what we know of Raj as a character. It is well in line for a vengeful, scorned Isabella to put that confession knowing damn well someone as nosy as Davia would see it and spill the beans.

For once, Davia not minding her business worked. Isabella was either still pissed off that Raj rejected her, and she wanted to lash out and ruin his and Mariana's relationship, or she appreciated his apology and wants Maraj to implode so she can have him.

Isabella keeps playing Mariana like a fiddle, and it's maddening.

Mariana did the mature thing and spoke to Raj about her feelings for Evan. She didn't act on them, and she wanted to be with Raj, but it was best to clear the air.

Mariana: You know what? Whatever the case is. We can't live together anymore.

Isabella: Well I've done nothing wrong. I signed a lease, and I'm not leaving my home.

Raj admitted his for Isabella, except her threw her a curveball and said he doesn't know what he wants in regards to her or Isabella.

It left them in relationship limbo, and we're in some clear Ross and Rachel "We were on a break" territory right here.

Isabella is messy AF, and this is why Mariana shouldn't have told this chica all of her business like this. Isabella sure as heck couldn't wait to throw it in her face the first chance she got.

Also, making life-altering decisions when you're emotional is ill-advisable. Mariana has to live with Satan's sister until the lease is up, or the Coterie Biatches screw with Isabella until she breaks it herself.

Mariana: I miss you, and I want to be best friends again too. I read your confession at trap heals.

Davia's powers as the Coterie "mean girl" can be used for good.

Meanwhile, a sad, hurt, powerful Mariana was upset that her boyfriend ditched her or left her in limbo. Despite all the time she spent not giving in to her feelings and fantasies, she stopped fighting her attraction to Evan and gave in.

It wasn't fair that he came into her office, after hours as they seem to be the only ones who live at the office half the time, and he was looking like a full-course meal.

Is the power dynamic disconcerting? Yes. Does it suck that Mariana has already experienced hell at work because of her relationship with Evan even though they never did anything? Yup.

Did she make a mess of things and jumped the gun when she should have talked more with Raj? Absolutely.

Was their sexy scene making out in the Green Team room hot AF? It was, and these are just the facts.

Why does Eviana have to be so appealing? If Mariana slept with her hot boss at work while still involved with Raj, and he didn't cheat on her with Isabella, it is going to be a mess!

But can we appreciate the sexiness of that and Davia and Dennis's scenes (and Callie and Gael too, or whatever) being set to India Arie's "In Good Trouble" or no? It was fuego.

It was some finale, and I can't wait to get into more good trouble with you guys when the show returns. Over to you, Good Trouble Fanatics? What did you think of the finale?

Let's discuss all the sexy hookups, breakups, mishaps, and more in the comments below!

