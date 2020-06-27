Daytime Emmys 2020: Y&R Leads the Soaps, Jeopardy! and Kelly Clarkson Show Both Win Big

The first wave of the 47th Daytime Emmy Awards were handed out on Friday night, and CBS’ The Young and the Restless led all soap operas with eight total wins, including for Outstanding Drama and Lead Actor.

CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful and ABC’s General Hospital each secured four total wins.

NBC’s Days of Our Lives claimed two awards, while The Bay The Series was named Outstanding Digital Drama Series.

B&B‘s Heather Tom, with her latest Lead Actress win, tied One Life to Live's Erika Slezak’s record for the most career Daytime Emmy wins (six). Such a great achievement, right?

Jeopardy! towered above all game shows with three total wins, while The Kelly Clarkson Show secured the top spot among all talkers by garnering three wins in three categories.

This was also Clarkson’s first Emmy win.

Going by network, CBS had 15 total wins, followed by the 11 by syndicated programming. ABC scored five wins, NBC had four, HBO took three, and Amazon Prime claimed two.

The ladies of The Talk hosted Friday's presentation and it was broadcast on CBS.

Have a look at the full list of winners below.

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless — WINNER

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Finola Hughes (Anna, GH)

Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B)

Heather Tom (Katie, B&B) — WINNER

Maura West (Ava, GH)

Arianne Zucker (Nicole, Days)

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Steve Burton (Jason, GH)

Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, B&B)

Jon Lindstrom (Ryan/Kevin, GH)

Thaao Penghlis (Tony, Days)

Jason Thompson (Billy, Y&R) — WINNER

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Tamara Braun (Kim, GH) — WINNER

Rebecca Budig (Hayden, GH)

Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie, Days)

Christel Khalil (Lily, Y&R)

Annika Noelle (Hope, B&B)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Mark Grossman (Adam, Y&R)

Bryton James (Devon, Y&R) — WINNER

Wally Kurth (Justin, Days)

Chandler Massey (Will, Days)

James Patrick Stuart (Valentin, GH)

Paul Telfer (Xander, Days)

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTOR OR ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sasha Calle (Lola, Y&R)

Olivia Rose Keegan (Claire, Days) — WINNER

Katelyn MacMullen (Willow, GH)

Eden McCoy (Josslyn, GH)

Thia Megia (Haley, Days)

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES

Elissa Kapneck (Sasha, Y&R)

Michael Knight (Martin, GH)

Eva LaRue (Celeste, Y&R) — WINNER

Jeffrey Vincent Parise (Simon, Y&R)

Chrishell Stause (Jordan, Days)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

B&B

Days

GH — WINNER

Y&R

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

B&B — WINNER

Days

GH

Y&R

OUTSTANDING DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES

After Forever

The Bay The Series — WINNER

DARK/WEB

Eastsiders

Studio City

OTHER DRAMA CATEGORY WINNERS

CASTING FOR A DRAMA OR DIGITAL DRAMA: Eastenders

COSTUME DESIGN: B&B

HAIRSTYLING: Y&R

MAKEUP: Y&R

MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A DRAMA OR DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES: Days of Our Lives

LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A DRAMA OR DIGITAL DRAMA: B&B and DARK/WEB (tie)

MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING FOR A DRAMA OR DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES: GH

LIVE AND DIRECT TO TAPE SOUND MIXING FOR A DRAMA SERIES: Y&R

ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN FOR A DRAMA OR DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES: Y&R

TECHNICAL TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES: GH

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST

Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal

Steve Harvey, Family Feud

Alfonso Ribeiro, Catch 21

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

Alex Trebek, Jeopardy! — WINNER

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?

Double Dare

Family Feud

Jeopardy! — WINNER

The Price Is Right

￼ OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW

The 3rd Hour of Today

Rachael Ray

Red Table Talk

Today With Hoda & Jenna

The View — WINNER

￼OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST

Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer, GMA3

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show — WINNER

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live With Kelly and Ryan

Maury Povich, Maury

Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond, The Talk

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW

The Ellen DeGeneres Show — WINNER

GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Live With Kelly and Ryan

The Talk

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SHOW

Access Hollywood

E! News

ET — WINNER

Extra

Inside Edition

￼ OUTSTANDING MORNING SHOW

CBS Sunday Morning

CBS This Morning

Good Morning America

Sunday Today With Willie Geist

Today — WINNER

OUTSTANDING CULINARY SHOW

Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro

Giada Entertains — WINNER

Milk Street

30 Minute Meals

Valerie’s Home Cooking

￼ OUTSTANDING SPECIAL CLASS SPECIAL

93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day

Hate Among Us

Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration — WINNER

This Old House: 40th Anniversary Special

The Young and the Restless: Kristoff St. John Tribute

￼ OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

Hot Bench

Judge Judy

Judge Mathis

Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court

The People’s Court — WINNER

