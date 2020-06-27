Daytime Emmys 2020: Y&R Leads the Soaps, Jeopardy! and Kelly Clarkson Show Both Win Big

The first wave of the 47th Daytime Emmy Awards were handed out on Friday night, and CBS’ The Young and the Restless led all soap operas with eight total wins, including for Outstanding Drama and Lead Actor.

CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful and ABC’s General Hospital each secured four total wins.

NBC’s Days of Our Lives claimed two awards, while The Bay The Series was named Outstanding Digital Drama Series.

y & r cast 2k20

B&B‘s Heather Tom, with her latest Lead Actress win, tied One Life to Live's Erika Slezak’s record for the most career Daytime Emmy wins (six). Such a great achievement, right?

Jeopardy! towered above all game shows with three total wins, while The Kelly Clarkson Show secured the top spot among all talkers by garnering three wins in three categories.

Kelly Clarkson Attends Disney Awards

This was also Clarkson’s first Emmy win.

Going by network, CBS had 15 total wins, followed by the 11 by syndicated programming. ABC scored five wins, NBC had four, HBO took three, and Amazon Prime claimed two.

The ladies of The Talk hosted Friday's presentation and it was broadcast on CBS. 

Have a look at the full list of winners below. 

Devon and Lily Say Goodbye - The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful

 Days of Our Lives

 General Hospital

 The Young and the Restless — WINNER

heather tom

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Finola Hughes (Anna, GH)

 Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B)

 Heather Tom (Katie, B&B) — WINNER

 Maura West (Ava, GH)

 Arianne Zucker (Nicole, Days)

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Steve Burton (Jason, GH)

 Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, B&B)

 Jon Lindstrom (Ryan/Kevin, GH)

 Thaao Penghlis (Tony, Days)

 Jason Thompson (Billy, Y&R) — WINNER

Tamara Braun Still

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Tamara Braun (Kim, GH) — WINNER

 Rebecca Budig (Hayden, GH)

 Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie, Days)

 Christel Khalil (Lily, Y&R)

 Annika Noelle (Hope, B&B)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Mark Grossman (Adam, Y&R)

 Bryton James (Devon, Y&R) — WINNER

 Wally Kurth (Justin, Days)

 Chandler Massey (Will, Days)

 James Patrick Stuart (Valentin, GH)

 Paul Telfer (Xander, Days)

A Plan Changes - Days of Our Lives

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTOR OR ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sasha Calle (Lola, Y&R)

 Olivia Rose Keegan (Claire, Days) — WINNER

 Katelyn MacMullen (Willow, GH)

 Eden McCoy (Josslyn, GH)

 Thia Megia (Haley, Days)

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES

Elissa Kapneck (Sasha, Y&R)

 Michael Knight (Martin, GH)

 Eva LaRue (Celeste, Y&R) — WINNER

 Jeffrey Vincent Parise (Simon, Y&R)

 Chrishell Stause (Jordan, Days)

Nina - General Hospital

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

B&B

 Days

 GH — WINNER

 Y&R

BATB Richards

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

B&B — WINNER

 Days

 GH

 Y&R

OUTSTANDING DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES

After Forever

 The Bay The Series — WINNER

 DARK/WEB

 Eastsiders

 Studio City

Learning Her Fate - Days of Our Lives

OTHER DRAMA CATEGORY WINNERS

CASTING FOR A DRAMA OR DIGITAL DRAMA: Eastenders

COSTUME DESIGN: B&B

HAIRSTYLING: Y&R

MAKEUP: Y&R

A Surprise Wedding Visitor - Days of Our Lives

MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A DRAMA OR DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES: Days of Our Lives

LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A DRAMA OR DIGITAL DRAMA: B&B and DARK/WEB (tie)

MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING FOR A DRAMA OR DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES: GH

LIVE AND DIRECT TO TAPE SOUND MIXING FOR A DRAMA SERIES: Y&R

ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN FOR A DRAMA OR DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES: Y&R

Having a Heart-to-Heart - Days of Our Lives

TECHNICAL TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES: GH

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST

Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal

 Steve Harvey, Family Feud

 Alfonso Ribeiro, Catch 21

 Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

 Alex Trebek, Jeopardy! — WINNER

Alex Trebek Attends Screening

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?

 Double Dare

 Family Feud

 Jeopardy! — WINNER

 The Price Is Right

Alex Trebek Attends Emmys

￼ OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW

The 3rd Hour of Today

 Rachael Ray

 Red Table Talk

 Today With Hoda & Jenna

 The View — WINNER

Kelly Clarkson Hosts BBMAs

￼OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST

Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer, GMA3

 Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show — WINNER

 Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live With Kelly and Ryan

 Maury Povich, Maury

 Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond, The Talk

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW

The Ellen DeGeneres Show — WINNER

 GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke

 The Kelly Clarkson Show

 Live With Kelly and Ryan

 The Talk

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SHOW

Access Hollywood

 E! News

 ET — WINNER

 Extra

 Inside Edition

￼ OUTSTANDING MORNING SHOW

CBS Sunday Morning

 CBS This Morning

 Good Morning America

 Sunday Today With Willie Geist

 Today — WINNER

OUTSTANDING CULINARY SHOW

Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro

 Giada Entertains — WINNER

 Milk Street

 30 Minute Meals

 Valerie’s Home Cooking

￼ OUTSTANDING SPECIAL CLASS SPECIAL

93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day

 Hate Among Us

 Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration — WINNER

 This Old House: 40th Anniversary Special

 The Young and the Restless: Kristoff St. John Tribute

￼ OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

Hot Bench

 Judge Judy

 Judge Mathis

 Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court

 The People’s Court — WINNER

