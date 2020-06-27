Daytime Emmys 2020: Y&R Leads the Soaps, Jeopardy! and Kelly Clarkson Show Both Win Big

Daytime Emmys 2020: Y&R Leads the Soaps, Jeopardy! and Kelly Clarkson Show Both Win BigPaul Dailly at .
The first wave of the 47th Daytime Emmy Awards were handed out on Friday night, and CBS’ The Young and the Restless led all soap operas with eight total wins, including for Outstanding Drama and Lead Actor.
CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful and ABC’s General Hospital each secured four total wins.
NBC’s Days of Our Lives claimed two awards, while The Bay The Series was named Outstanding Digital Drama Series.
B&B‘s Heather Tom, with her latest Lead Actress win, tied One Life to Live's Erika Slezak’s record for the most career Daytime Emmy wins (six). Such a great achievement, right?
Jeopardy! towered above all game shows with three total wins, while The Kelly Clarkson Show secured the top spot among all talkers by garnering three wins in three categories.
This was also Clarkson’s first Emmy win.
Going by network, CBS had 15 total wins, followed by the 11 by syndicated programming. ABC scored five wins, NBC had four, HBO took three, and Amazon Prime claimed two.
The ladies of The Talk hosted Friday's presentation and it was broadcast on CBS.
Have a look at the full list of winners below.
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless — WINNER
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Finola Hughes (Anna, GH)
Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B)
Heather Tom (Katie, B&B) — WINNER
Maura West (Ava, GH)
Arianne Zucker (Nicole, Days)
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Steve Burton (Jason, GH)
Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, B&B)
Jon Lindstrom (Ryan/Kevin, GH)
Thaao Penghlis (Tony, Days)
Jason Thompson (Billy, Y&R) — WINNER
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Tamara Braun (Kim, GH) — WINNER
Rebecca Budig (Hayden, GH)
Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie, Days)
Christel Khalil (Lily, Y&R)
Annika Noelle (Hope, B&B)
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Mark Grossman (Adam, Y&R)
Bryton James (Devon, Y&R) — WINNER
Wally Kurth (Justin, Days)
Chandler Massey (Will, Days)
James Patrick Stuart (Valentin, GH)
Paul Telfer (Xander, Days)
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTOR OR ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Sasha Calle (Lola, Y&R)
Olivia Rose Keegan (Claire, Days) — WINNER
Katelyn MacMullen (Willow, GH)
Eden McCoy (Josslyn, GH)
Thia Megia (Haley, Days)
OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES
Elissa Kapneck (Sasha, Y&R)
Michael Knight (Martin, GH)
Eva LaRue (Celeste, Y&R) — WINNER
Jeffrey Vincent Parise (Simon, Y&R)
Chrishell Stause (Jordan, Days)
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES
B&B
Days
GH — WINNER
Y&R
OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES
B&B — WINNER
Days
GH
Y&R
OUTSTANDING DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES
After Forever
The Bay The Series — WINNER
DARK/WEB
Eastsiders
Studio City
OTHER DRAMA CATEGORY WINNERS
CASTING FOR A DRAMA OR DIGITAL DRAMA: Eastenders
COSTUME DESIGN: B&B
HAIRSTYLING: Y&R
MAKEUP: Y&R
MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A DRAMA OR DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES: Days of Our Lives
LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A DRAMA OR DIGITAL DRAMA: B&B and DARK/WEB (tie)
MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING FOR A DRAMA OR DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES: GH
LIVE AND DIRECT TO TAPE SOUND MIXING FOR A DRAMA SERIES: Y&R
ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN FOR A DRAMA OR DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES: Y&R
TECHNICAL TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES: GH
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST
Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal
Steve Harvey, Family Feud
Alfonso Ribeiro, Catch 21
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune
Alex Trebek, Jeopardy! — WINNER
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW
Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?
Double Dare
Family Feud
Jeopardy! — WINNER
The Price Is Right
￼ OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW
The 3rd Hour of Today
Rachael Ray
Red Table Talk
Today With Hoda & Jenna
The View — WINNER
￼OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST
Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer, GMA3
Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show — WINNER
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live With Kelly and Ryan
Maury Povich, Maury
Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond, The Talk
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW
The Ellen DeGeneres Show — WINNER
GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Live With Kelly and Ryan
The Talk
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SHOW
Access Hollywood
E! News
ET — WINNER
Extra
Inside Edition
￼ OUTSTANDING MORNING SHOW
CBS Sunday Morning
CBS This Morning
Good Morning America
Sunday Today With Willie Geist
Today — WINNER
OUTSTANDING CULINARY SHOW
Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro
Giada Entertains — WINNER
Milk Street
30 Minute Meals
Valerie’s Home Cooking
￼ OUTSTANDING SPECIAL CLASS SPECIAL
93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day
Hate Among Us
Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration — WINNER
This Old House: 40th Anniversary Special
The Young and the Restless: Kristoff St. John Tribute
￼ OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM
Hot Bench
Judge Judy
Judge Mathis
Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court
The People’s Court — WINNER
Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.