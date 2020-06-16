DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Report Card: Best New Storyline, Favorite Encore, and More!

DC's Legends of Tomorrow has proven to be a powerhouse within the Arrowverse thanks to its willingness to accept its individuality.

And the release of DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 proves that the show has only gotten stronger with time.

In a season full of goodbyes and heartbreak, DC's Legends of Tomorrow found beauty and laughter in the pains each character experienced. And, as always, it was as wonderfully weird as ever.

Best Episode

There were many outstanding episodes to choose from, but DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 13 takes the cake.

It was a beautiful mixture of all the things that make the Legends stand out from other superhero shows, including meta jokes, heartfelt reunions, and character development.

The four different takes on popular television shows were skillfully done and included perfect roles of each of the Legends as we saw them living out their ideal lives.

With the inclusion of these television shows, the writers were able to come up with hilarious jokes, while also balancing them out with poetic character moments. And out of that, a classic DC's Legends of Tomorrow episode was born.

Worst Episode

As much as it pains me to say, DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 14 was by far the worst episode of the season. The finale was too rushed, and it felt as if many storylines ended prematurely, without any closure.

Zari 1.0 returned and left in a blink of an eye, making us question why she was brought back in the first place. Charlie kind of made up with her sister, but not really, and then left the Legends.

And Sara gained her eyesight back, therefore losing her new power. Was there a lesson there, or was it just a cool accessory for her character?

All-in-all, the finale was not representative of a fantastic season and deserved to be more drawn out.

Most Painful Death

Let's be honest; it wouldn't be a season of any Arrowverse show that Sara Lance is on if she didn't die at least one.

Sara has died more times than I can count, and even though the writers have overprepared us for her death scenes, it does not make them any easier.

At this point, we all know that Sara will come back to life when she dies. But seeing Ava react to Sara's death on DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 12 brought on a whole new set of emotions.

Ava has never witnessed Sara's death before, so of course, she was going to react negatively when Sara disappeared into a hoard of zombies. But we will never forget Ava screaming Sara's name in anguish, and I doubt we ever will.

Best New Character

Is this even up for debate? Zari 2.0 is the frontrunner, and she might be one of the best characters DC's Legends of Tomorrow has ever introduced.

After Zari 1.0 was erased from the timeline, it was questionable whether or not her replacement would ever live up to the fan-favorite hacker.

But in came Zari 2.0, and Tala Ashe blew everyone out of the water with her performance of the wildly different take on Zari. Zari 2.0 is complex in so many ways. She can be obsessed with social media and still take down a bunch of Encores.

She is so unlike Zari 1.0, but she is still a force to be reckoned with and a character that many people can look up to. We cannot wait to see the journey Zari 2.0 takes on DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6.

Funniest Running Gag

It was revealed on another standout hour, DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 3, that Ava is one of the many people nowadays who have a podcast.

On Stab Cast, an excellent and terribly funny name for her podcast, Ava discusses her favorite serial killers and pretty much fangirls over all of them.

Ava: Oh my god it's Freddy Meyers, the Prom Night Slasher! Come on guys, I ranked him number five killer of all time on Stab Cast, my podcast about serial killers. Babe?

Aside from her hilarious quips about it, Stab Cast opened up Ava's character and made her so much more relatable.

And the fact that her podcast has helped them solve more than one ridiculous mystery this season makes us anxious for an episode in the future where Ava sits down to record an episode. Is that too much to ask for?

Character We Will Miss the Most

Ray has been a Legend since Rip Hunter created the team on DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 1, and his departure from the show made all of our hearts heavy.

It is still a bit confusing as to why his character had to leave the Waverider, but he did deserve to live a happy life with his new wife, Nora. But that does not mean we won't miss his dorky comments or his precious friendship with Nate.

When Ray started on Arrow, his character was not well received by fans. But once he was added to the Legends crew, Ray was able to soar to new heights and develop in ways we didn't think he could.

Ray left the Arrowverse a completely different character than when he entered it, and his absence will be felt for seasons to come.

Best New Storyline

In a surprising turn of events, meaning Mick hooking up with his high school sweetheart in the midst of time traveling, Mick became a father.

And not only was he blessed with a new child as a result of his hookup, but that child was also a full-on teenager when she came into his life.

Let's just say that we never thought that Mick Rory and fatherhood would ever be a good combination, but the writers proved us wrong.

Ever since Snart got was killed on DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 1 Episode 15, Mick has not had anyone that he can call his family that he knew outside of the Legends. With Lita, he gets that and so much more.

It's wonderful to see Mick, who has always been closed off to pretty much everyone, let his walls fall around Lita. They make quite the pair, constantly challenging one another and making the other one a better person.

The development of their relationship has been beautifully executed, and we look forward to seeing more storylines for them as the show goes on.

Most Surprising Moment

With the introduction of Zari 2.0, it was assumed that she would eventually get together with Nate since he was romantically involved with Zari 1.0.

The two of them seemed to have a bit of chemistry at first, but that was all thrown out the window when Zari 2.0 played Juliet, and Constantine played Romeo for the Legends' production of Romeo and Juliet.

On paper, the two of them would never have a chance of working out. They are the very definition of polar opposites, and yet, when they are in a scene together, it's difficult not to see the intense chemistry between the two of them.

The coupling of Zari 2.0 and Constantine was a pleasant surprise, and we hope to see their relationship progress outside of their sexual compatibility when the new season airs.

Favorite Encore

Courtney Ford playing Marie Antoinette was a weird choice because there was no explanation as to why she looked exactly like Nora Darhk, but in the spirit of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, it made sense.

And Ford's French accent was cringeworthy in the best possible way, making for a hilarious take on the beheaded French queen.

There were plenty of great Encores for the writers to play with this season, as they were a great vehicle to add an unsurmountable amount of humor to the show.

But Marie was a villain who just wanted to party, making for a fun character to watch the Legends interact with and a memorable Encore.

Best Character Development

Since her first appearance on DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 4, it was obvious that Astra was the byproduct of her unfortunate circumstances.

She had turned into a villain because that was who she had to become to survive. And while Astra was frustrating and annoying at times, there was still the possibility that things would turn around for her.

All she needed was to be a part of a real family and experience love that was not selfish. Constantine gave her that, and she now feels like a true Legend.

Strongest Relationship

Sara and Ava's relationship has grown exponentially this past season, and seeing them become co-leaders has been a pure joy to watch.

As we have all seen, when they work together, it's magic, and they have one of the healthiest relationships of the Arrowverse.

That is not to say that they don't have their problems, all couples do. But they work through them together and come out on the other side stronger than ever.

Unfortunately, it looks like they might have to spend some time apart as Sara was abducted by aliens on the finale. However, they have proven that they can survive just about any odds thrown at them, and Ava will fight like hell to get her girl back.

Best Cameo

As someone who has seen only a couple of episodes of Supernatural, I felt pretty neutral about Dean Winchester's car making a cameo on DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 8.

But when the time came, it was epic.

Sara was fangirling so much over being on the Supernatural set and getting to see Baby that we felt the excitement with her.

It was the crossover that wasn't really a crossover, that we never knew we needed.

Character Who Deserves More

While Zari 2.0 has been a great addition to the Legends team, Zari 1.0 has been dearly missed.

As the first Zari, she was an integral part of the Legends and was a character who had been through so much in her life. She had to watch her brother die and her world fall apart.

When Zari 1.0 first joined the Legends, she was closed off. She then grew into a character who was accepting of love, and she got just that when she and Nate took their relationship to the next level.

Unfortunately, she had to sacrifice her life to save the world on DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 4 Episode 16. And now on this season, she sacrificed her life and her happiness for Behrad.

If there was anyone who did not deserve to be subjected to a life inside a totem, it is Zari 1.0.

Maybe, just maybe, this is not the end of her story. We can only hope that we get to see her again as it feels like she has so much more to give to DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

Best Quote

This requires no explanation.

Most Heartwarming Moment

As another new character, it did not take us too long to warm up to Behrad. And it all started when he gave Sara the drawing he made of her, Oliver, and Laurel on DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 1.

It might be hard to remember, but Sara was broken up over Oliver's death after the Crisis. While most of the Legends stepped on eggshells around her and avoided the subject of his death, Behrad developed a photo to make her feel better.

At that moment, we knew that Behrad was a keeper.

He knew just what to do to bring a smile to Sara's face after she experienced a great tragedy, and it was an amazing way to start the season and remind us that the Legends are a family.

Overall Grade: A

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 was a master class in what a season of a superhero show should look like.

There were great fight scenes, character development, heartwarming moments, the funniest jokes and gags, and well thought out relationships.

The only reason this "A" is not an "A+" is because of the lack of closure on the finale. But looking at this season as a whole, the Legends knocked it out of the park.

Hopefully, they keep this momentum going as they go on to face their next foe -- aliens!

What do you think DC's Legends of Tomorrow Fanatics?

What were your favorite moments of the season? Which character will you miss the most? And what grade would you give the Legends?

Let me know in the comments, and do not forget that you can watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow online right here via TV Fanatic!

