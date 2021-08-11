Charmed Season 3 Report Card: Biggest Deja Vu Moment, Worst Couple, and More!

It was a series of ups and downs for Macy, Mel, and Maggie on Charmed (2018) Season 3 as they faced a couple of their toughest challenges to date.

From the Tomb of Chaos to the Whispering Evil, it's obvious more so now than ever that the sisters are risking their lives every day to protect the greater good.

Sadly, the season ended on a somber note and left us wondering how the characters will find a way to move forward. For now, though, we'll take a look back and discuss everything good and bad about the third season.

Best Episode

Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 8 was an outstanding hour of television that was undoubtedly one of the show's best.

The story alone had enough substance to pull us in and make us care about the outcome. But then it was taken one step farther by uniquely structuring the story to emphasize its importance and Macy's pain.

Macy's experience with the racist head of communications of the Shea Group was heartbreaking, but it was also a realistic depiction of the world we live in. This was a story that needed to be told, even on a show about witches and demons.

Worst Episode

Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 15 featured a trip to the future and a visit from the future, neither of which were as interesting as they should have been.

This is the episode where we were introduced to the Whispering Evil. But instead of it being this very intriguing, new adversary to the Charmed Ones, the Whispering Evil came across as a being that created zombies.

And if we thought that the concept of zombies was ridiculous, then we found out that Mel was pregnant with her baby from the future! It was just a crazy hour that felt very jarring compared to the previous episodes.

Favorite Tomb of Chaos Monster

You can't beat the original, right?

The Chupa-Alma not only had a cool name and creepy looks, but it was also the first monster that the sisters faced from the Tomb of Chaos.

The final fight between the Charmed Ones and the Chupa-Alma was epic because Macy, Mel, and Maggie combined all of their active powers to defeat the ancient creature. It's a scene that we will not soon forget.

Most Tragic Love Story

It was a surprising development when Season 3 introduced the prospect of Macy and Harry becoming a couple, but we soon figured out why they worked together.

We thought that they would be the Piper and Leo of Charmed (2018) and that despite the obstacles they would face, Macy and Harry were endgame. Unfortunately, we were wrong, and Harry's heart was not the only one broken after Macy's death.

Macy and Harry were perfect for one another and so in love, but not all love stories end the same no matter how bad we want a happy ending.

Most Surprising Moment

Was anyone else completely shocked when Jordan unknowingly healed Maggie's cut on her finger near the end of Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 18?

Does this mean he's a Whitelighter? There is no other explanation for the phenomenon, especially after the scene where he helped Harry become a Whitelighter again.

This could have been a planned development in the story before Madeleine Mantock decided to leave the show. Jordan could have ended up taking Harry's place while he and Macy lived a happy mortal life.

This is just speculation, of course, but it would make sense. In any case, it seems as though both Harry and Jordan are Whitelighters now. Does this mean that Maggie and Jordan will become the new Piper and Leo?

Best Character Development

Abigael started as a selfish demon who refused to embrace her witch side. Now, she is an ally to the Charmed Ones. How did she end up here?

Well, it took a lot of growth and constantly having to prove herself, but it's clear that Abby has turned over a new leaf. Plus, we got to understand her a little better once we realized what her mother put her through when she was younger.

Unfortunately, Abby left to be with her sister and her niece on Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 17. There's always a chance we'll see her again, and we hope that we do.

Strangest Plot Twist

None of us are new to unplanned pregnancies on television shows because the actress became pregnant in real life. Charmed (2018) is no exception. However, the writers tried to put their twist on it, and it just didn't work for us.

Mel, for some reason, had to carry her future self's baby because the future was too dangerous for them. But it was never explained to us why, and we were left waiting for the other shoe to drop.

Perhaps this strange plot twist will come back around on a future episode, but it just felt out of place on a season about a prison world.

They tried to connect the baby to the overarching story by revealing they were the cure to the Charmed Ones' allergy. But that seemed like a cop-out, and, again, it was never explained to the audience why the baby was able to cure them.

Favorite New Character

We were skeptical about Josefina when she was introduced on Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 9 because she wanted to steal The Book of Shadows. But she quickly proved us wrong.

Josefina was just an eager, misinformed young witch who desperately wanted to have powers. And, although she didn't know it, she was in search of a family who accepted her.

She fit in with Macy, Mel, and Maggie wonderfully, and we hope to see her return in the future. And who knows? Josefina could be the new third Charmed One.

Worst Couple

We hate to say it, but we do not understand why Mel and Ruby are together. They lack chemistry, and there was no real buildup to their relationship.

It's hard to feel passionate about a couple on television when there was no real struggle to get the two of them together. Angst plays a huge role in shipping nowadays.

Plus, we can't ignore the obvious chemistry between Mel and Abigael. We want to like Mel and Ruby, but they are just a boring couple that is only a means to an end.

Biggest Deja Vu Moment

Once we heard the news that Madeleine Mantock was leaving the show after the third season, we were transported to 2001. After starring on the original Charmed for three seasons, Shannon Doherty had just announced her departure from the show.

It's a punch to the gut for fans of both shows, and it's safe to say that we will not look at season three finales the same way ever again.

Some might disagree with this, but "I Dreamed A Dream..." was a beautiful hour of television. Of course, Macy's death hurt just as much as Prue's did on the original Charmed, but Macy got the touching farewell that she deserved.

Now, we will see how much the reboot will look towards its predecessor for guidance moving forward after the death of the eldest sister. Hopefully, Charmed (2018) will be as successful as the original Charmed.

Overall Grade: B-

The third season was, in my opinion, the best season of Charmed (2018) to date. It had exciting villains, the sisters used their active powers more frequently, and there was tremendous development for most characters.

But that is not to say it didn't have some downfalls.

While Macy's farewell episode was very well done and touched all of our hearts, there's no doubt that it was inconsistent with the overarching story of Charmed (2018) Season 3. Also, Mel's pregnancy made little sense and added nothing to the story.

Overall, it was an exciting ride that ended tragically. It will be difficult to watch Charmed (2018) without Macy, but we are intrigued to see where this magical story goes next.

What do you think, Charmed Fanatics?

What was your favorite episode? Do you think Mel and Ruby are built to last? What are your thoughts on Jordan becoming a Whitelighter? And how much are you going to miss Macy?

Let me know in the comments, and do not forget that you can watch Charmed (2018) online right here via TV Fanatic!

Charmed (2018) returns in early 2022.

Sarah Little is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.