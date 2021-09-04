What to Watch: Lucifer, Doogie Kamealoha M.D., Kate

Lucifer returns for its final season this week. All hail the king of hell!

There are all kinds of movies debuting on Lifetime, and a lot of new series premiering, too, including Beyond Salem!

We are not going to be covering some shows going forward, so please take a look below to find out what won’t be receiving coverage.

Saturday, September 4

8/7c BET Her and P&G Present 8:46 Films (NBC)

Tribeca Studies and Proctor & Gamble collaborate for a series of shorts.

It’s a unique collection of four film shorts that are roughly eight minutes and 46 seconds, inspired by the George Floyd movement. And it features up-and-coming Black talents breaking into the film industry.

Check out the promo!

8/7c Cheer For Your Life (Lifetime)

The Fear the Cheer slate on Lifetime continues with another Saturday night flick about teen girls and their penchant for violence to be on top.

On top of the pyramid, that is. Hazing isn’t all fun and games when people end up dead.

And when a high school girl’s spirit gets crushed by some mean cheerleaders, it’s the least of her worries. Initiation week leads to a dead girl, and suddenly, she goes missing.

Sunday, September 5

8/7c Chesapeake Shores (Hallmark)

With Thomas back in town, he and Mick will do a little nature walk on this next episode, and they get a lot more out of the experience than they bargained for. It’s all fun and games until someone slides down a rocky slope in the middle of the woods!

With time flying, the ladies are busy planning Jess’s marriage to David for the wedding that will beat all weddings.

The most important thing to settle is who Abby will take to the wedding as her plus one. Since the photos will be in the family forevermore, she needs to be sure she takes someone she’d like to revisit often!

8/7c Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz)

Unique isn’t messing around anymore.

Scrappy’s assault has officially started the all-out war that has been brewing since the series began.

Raq has no choice now but to throw down the gauntlet, while Kanan and Marvin continue to do their own thing behind Raq’s back. And we have a feeling this isn’t going to end well for anyone.

8/7c Webcam Cheerleaders (Lifetime)

Well that sounds like a saucy one, right?

A young woman transfers to the college where her sister supposedly committed suicide to get to the bottom of what really happened to her.

And what really happened is far more complicated than she could imagine when she learns that her sister was a cheerleader on campus, and she and a group of others got into the webcam girl business.

Secrets are sexy until someone ends up dead.

9/8c Heels (Starz)

We will no longer be covering Heels since there isn’t a readership to sustain the work.

9/8c The Walking Dead (AMC)

We’re getting into the thick of it now.

This episode kicks off with one of those scenes you think will be revealed as a dream, but plot twist: it’s all real.

Maggie and her team are left fighting for survival, and there are some more tough decisions to be made.

Will everyone survive?

9/8c Animal Kingdom (TNT)

The Prodigal Cody is back, and the boys have fought through some of their differences. With Pope taking the lead, everything should be fine, right? Wrong!

Now that the Codys don’t have to worry about each other, the local law enforcement turns up the heat and poses a threat. With the cops and the DEA on their beautiful bums, how will the Cody Boys shake off the unwanted attention?

And Deran and Adrian shippers may want to brace yourselves, as the synopsis reads that Deran will get some news about his surfer boyfriend at the center of so much trouble. But is it good news or bad? Tune in to find out!

10/9c Chapelwaite (Epix)

We will no longer be covering Chapelwaite since there isn’t a readership to sustain the work.

Monday, September 6

Beyond Salem (Peacock)

NBC’s streaming service presents the first of a five-part special web-series spinoff of Days of Our Lives!

Beyond Salem offers a throwback to the 1980s and 1990s with a worldwide adventure featuring classic characters such as Lisa Rinna’s Billie Reed, Charles Shaugnessy’s Shane Donovan, and former supercouple Carrie and Austin, alongside current fan favorites such as Abe and Paulina, Ben and Ciara, and John and Marlena.

A new episode of a saga about the stolen Alamain peacock will drop every day from September 6-10, so be sure to sign into Peacock to see what happens next!

8/7c Hell’s Kitchen (FOX)

We’re headed down to the wire as the final five contestants compete for their chance to win the title, and things are only going downhill from here.

The chefs have the huge task of creating the most visually stunning dishes of their lives to impress Gordon Ramsay’s 7.5 million Instagram followers.

Just when you think that task is hard enough, things get ugly when the contestants sabotage one another during the dinner service.

A HUGE congrats to the black jacket winners! 🥳🥂



We're back next week with an all-new episode. #HellsKitchen pic.twitter.com/rOH8HR06fY — Hell's Kitchen (@HellsKitchenFOX) August 31, 2021

8/7c Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace

Don’t pretend like you’re sick of hearing about this rogue royal couple and the drama with the monarchy. It’s too dishy to pass up!

The third film in the Harry & Meghan trilogy catches us up to the present with the dramatized version of Harry and Meghan fleeing the country, the monarchy, and more importantly, the infamous Firm.

If you’re expecting cheese, camp, and delicious salaciousness, well, you may be surprised. But you’ll have to let us know in the comment sections of our full review. Don’t forget to check that out!

8/7c Roswell, New Mexico (CW)

What is Jones up to?

After that BONKERS reveal at the end of Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 6, this week we’ll see the fallout from the reveal that Max isn’t who he appears to be.

Plus, we’ll see what happens with Alex and Ramos, who have quickly found themselves on opposite sides.

It should be another wild hour you don’t want to miss!

9/8c The Republic of Sarah (CW)

In the series finale, Sarah is offered the chance for Greylock to receive international recognition, but at a great personal cost, and turns to Grover for support.

Bella is thriving in politics and tries to convince her dad to make it permanent.

Danny offers to help Corinne with her legal problems, but Corinne asks for something he wasn't expecting.

Meanwhile, Tyler sees that AJ is struggling and offers to help. In return, AJ gives him a gift that supports his newfound passion.

Tuesday, September 7

Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)

Mabel, Charles, and Oliver want to question Sting about Tim Kono, but first, they’ll need some advice from true-crime podcasting goddess Cinda Canning (Tina Fey).

Charles and Jan (Amy Ryan) take the next step, with a little help from Bugs Bunny and Porky Pig.

9/8c Supergirl (The CW)

We are no longer covering Supergirl because the writer who covered it moved on from TV Fanatic.

9/8c Fantasy Island (FOX)

Talk about having your cake and eating it too.

Overachiever Nisha has a plan for every phase of her life but now that her perfect arranged marriage is in the offing, she’s a little conflicted because her long-time boyfriend proposes. Will the island reveal which man is the right choice?

Meanwhile, Javier’s turning up the heat with Elena. Talk about playing with fire!

Wednesday, September 8

Doogie Kamealoha M.D. (Disney +)

In this remake of Doogie Howser, MD, Disney Plus flips the script and focuses on Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha, a 16-year-old prodigy.

Filmed in modern-day Hawaii, Lahela is guided through a promising medical career and he trying to be a normal teenager.

She must juggle issues like dealing with patients and getting her first kiss.

Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)

Now that Masha has deemed Zoe her key, will we learn her true plans for the Marconi family?

There have been hints that someone important to Masha died at the retreat center and that we could learn in Episode 6.

How did it affect her, Delilah, and Yao?

9/8c In the Dark (The CW)

Murphy Mason is on everyone’s sh*t list, and now she’s all alone and forced to fend for herself.

After driving all the people who care about her away, including the ever-loyal Felix, she’s on her own attempting to find Jess, only left with the ever snarky hallucinatory version of Jess and Pretzel.

And turning to her mother for help doesn’t go according to plan, while Gene and Josh do everything possible to track her down, and Lesley visits Sam for some intel and to apply pressure.

9:30/8:30c Good Trouble (Freeform)

Brace yourselves, Good Trouble Fanatics. It’s a special hour-and-a-half summer finale, and our heads are going to be spinning!

Callie, Mariana, and the others have to make some huge life-changing decisions as they face some of the issues that have plagued them head-on.

Mariana reaches a turning point in her future with Bulk Beauty, Gael determines what he plans to do about Isabella and Callie moving forward, Davia reaches a pivotal decision, and Malika learns what her future prospects are at her job.

And that court case? Oh, we’re getting a verdict, and the fallout from it is bound to be epic!

Thursday, September 9

Kin (AMC+)

You’re going to love this premiere. Kin is a new Irish crime drama from Ciaran Donnelly and Peter McKenna.

Michael Kinsella (Daredevil’s Charlie Cox) is fresh out of jail and wants to turn his life around, but his family has other plans.

Egos, ambition, and loyalty are all at play in this unflinching look at the criminal underbelly of modern-day Dublin.

Starring Cox, Aidan Gillen, Emmett J. Scanlan, Clare Dunne, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Sam Keeley, and Ciarán Hinds, this is one that you don’t want to miss!

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

The biggest Starfleet party in the galaxy is about to go down on Starbase 25, and everyone wants in.

The only obstacle in Captain Freeman’s way is the highly anxious Doopler emissary the Cerritos is escorting to the Starbase. Richard Kind guest stars to hilarious results.

The only obstacle in Boimler and Mariner’s way is… well, they’re Boimler and Mariner. Things are always going to be complicated, right?

Titans (HBO Max)

HBO Max is not releasing any information about this one ahead of air, so we’re inclined to believe it’ll be a big one.

We already know Scarecrow is ramping up his team, but Jason is also making his own, thanks to the concoction.

With Lady Vic in the mix, the Titans are going to need to band together to save the lives of everyone they love.

Maybe we’ll finally get to see Tim Drake as Robin.

Friday, September 10

Lucifer (Netflix)

This is it. Three seasons after Lucifer was unceremoniously dumped by Fox, the Netflix megahit will, once again, conclude.

Despite his death, the trailer and key art suggest that he’ll still be an important part of Lucifer Season 6, and with all the life-and-death chances offered to others, it’s only fitting.

It also looks like Chloe is going to get the full Luciferian experience of being whisked away in his arms. Who knows what else might happen? All know is that it will be the topic of conversation once it drops.

Kate (Netflix)

Well, this looks, uh, interesting.

It seems that our obsession with guns, violence, and vengeance continues unhindered despite the constant outcries that it’s bad, mmm-kay?

In Kate, after she’s poisoned, a ruthless criminal operative has less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies and in the process forms an unexpected bond with the daughter of one of her past victims.

8/7c Burden of Truth (The CW)

In less than 24 hours Joanna will have her disciplinary board hearing. Will she lose her lawyer’s license after all this time?

She and Billy race to prove the mine isn’t mining gold, while Luna strives to help Dee get money from the mine

Will either sister be successful?

